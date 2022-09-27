Labour Party conference 2022: What time is Keir Starmer’s speech and how can I watch live?

The Labour Party conference is taking place this week, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer set to make his keynote speech on Tuesday, September 27.

For Labour, the event is hugely important. The party is solidly ahead of the Conservatives in the polls, with the latest Savanta ComRes poll putting them 12 points ahead of the Tories.

The Labour party will also be assessing what impact the arrival of Liz Truss as prime minister has had, since she became leader of the Conservative party on September 6.

The conference is being held at the Arena and Convention Centre at King’s Dock in Liverpool, while The Pullman Hotel will also host a number of speeches and forums.

It will take place from Sunday, September 25, to Wednesday, September 28, with discussion and voting across the four days.

On Tuesday afternoon, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will make a speech, in which is he is expected to discuss Labour’s future plans as well as comment on the Tory party’s recent announcements.

What time is Keir Starmer’s speech?

The leader’s speech will take place on Tuesday, September 27, the third day of the conference. The day will begin with a morning session on Britain in the World and A Green and Digital Future.

Then, Sir Keir will take to the stage in the main hall from 2pm for one of the biggest moments of the whole event. There will be major pressure on Starmer to successfully pitch himself as a prime minister in waiting.

The leader’s speech will be followed by a session labelled A Future Where Families Come First at 4pm, followed by voting at 5.20pm.

How can I watch the speech live?

The Labour Party is streaming the conference live on its YouTube channel, which you can find here.