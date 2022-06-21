Keir Starmer under pressure to get tough on 16 Labour MPs who joined picket lines

Labour MPs join rail union workers on picket lines - PAUL ELLIS /AFP

Sir Keir Starmer is facing pressure to get tough on 16 Labour MPs who joined striking railway workers on the picket line on Tuesday morning.

Two shadow ministers and a party whip were amongst those to attend demonstrations as millions of Britons faced travel chaos and misery.

The trio defied orders from the leadership to stay away over fears the disruption could lead to a massive public backlash against the party.

Conservative ministers have already labelled the industrial action “Labour’s rail strikes” in a bid to capitalise on voter anger.

In signs of a rift at the very top of the party, deputy leader Angela Rayner tweeted her support for the strikes, which Sir Keir has repeatedly refused to endorse.

“Workers have been left with no choice. No one takes strike action lightly. I will always defend their absolute right to do so for fairness at work,” she said.

Kate Osborne, a parliamentary private secretary (PPS) to shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle, attended a picket in Bromley.

Bromley picket this morning - workers have had real terms pay cuts for decades and are now facing a cost of living crisis, food poverty and energy bill rises - all political choices of this Government.



Grant Shapps should get round the table with the @RMTunion.#Solidarity pic.twitter.com/YXR6k4FDBG — Kate Osborne MP (@KateOsborneMP) June 21, 2022

Posting a video of herself at the strike, she said: “I am a trade unionist, I will always stand on the side of the workers. Solidarity to the RMT.”

Asked about defying Sir Keir’s order to stay away, she told LBC: “I haven’t been asked to resign. As far as I’m aware I’m still in my position.”

Paula Barker, a PPS to shadow defence secretary John Healey, also appeared at a picket line at London Victoria station.

The Liverpool MP tweeted:

Proud to support the workers on the picket line at London Victoria this morning, alongside colleagues.



These workers keep our country moving safely 365 days a year. The least they deserve is to be paid properly and feel secure in their jobs. #RailStrikes @RMTunion pic.twitter.com/9qk1H8q2Xz — Paula Barker MP (@PaulaBarkerMP) June 21, 2022

Navendu Mishra, who is a Labour whip responsible for keeping discipline in the party, attended the same demonstration.

“This treacherous government has underfunded and mismanaged our public transport network for more than a decade”, he said.

“As a proud trade unionist, I stand with all workers on our railway network who are taking industrial action to fight for their jobs and keep passengers safe.”

Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden replied: “Nothing to see here, just a Labour whip joining a picket line as millions of people have their lives disrupted.

“When we say these are Labour’s strikes, this is exactly what we mean.”

Sir Keir’s office had on Monday sent a diktat out to all shadow cabinet ministers saying that they “must show leadership” by staying away from the strikes.

“Please be reminded that frontbenchers including [parliamentary private secretaries] should not be on picket lines”, said the note reported by PoliticsHome.

Pat McFadden, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, urged Labour MPs not to attend the strikes as “in the end that's not how this will be resolved”.

He told LBC that any disciplinary action to be taken against rebellious ministers was “a matter for the whips and for Keir Starmer”.

Despite the warnings, at least thirteen Labour backbenchers attended picket lines early on the first day of the strikes.

They included former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, former shadow home secretary Diane Abbott and former shadow education secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey.

'Solidarity to all those who are out taking action'

Dawn Butler, who served as shadow equalities secretary under former leader Jeremy Corbyn, hit out at the order to stay away from the picket lines.

“I'm convinced that the very same people who are advising Keir Starmer are the ones who have been briefing heavily against him last week”, she said.

Tahir Ali, the MP for Birmingham Hall Green, said he would be joining pickets later on Tuesday and posted: “Solidarity to all those who are out taking action to protect jobs, ensure safety, and win better pay and conditions.”

Sir Keir’s calls for his frontbench to distance themselves from the strikes will be seen as an effort to distance himself from his predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn, who had close ties to the unions.

On Tuesday morning, Mr Corbyn, who had the whip removed in 2020, and several of his close supporters have shared messages of solidarity with rail workers taking part in the strikes.

“Solidarity with @RMTunion railway workers striking up and down the country this week,” Mr Corbyn tweeted.

“We cannot let the profits of the rich continue to grow at the expense of workers’ jobs, wages, conditions, pensions and safety.”

Solidarity with @RMTunion railway workers striking up and down the country this week.



We cannot let the profits of the rich cannot continue to grow at the expense of workers’ jobs, wages, conditions, pensions and safety. pic.twitter.com/rmi8DuK6Ch — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 21, 2022

Angela Rayner, the party's deputy leader, is among the 16 sitting Labour MPs whose local parties have accepted donations from the rail union that is striking on Tuesday, analysis by The Telegraph has shown.

Diane Abbott, who was shadow home secretary under Jeremy Corbyn, and Matt Rodda, the former pensions minister, also registered donations made by the RMT, either through their local Labour parties or indirectly through the central party.