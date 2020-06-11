Labour MPs accuse Priti Patel of using her 'experiences of racism' to 'gaslight other minority communities'

Priti Patel has said she is "sad" after receiving a letter from BAME Labour MPs accusing her of using her "heritage and experiences of racism" to "gaslight other minority communities".

The letter to the home secretary was sent by shadow minister for community cohesion Naz Shah and co-signed by a number of Labour colleagues from ethnic minority groups.

It referred to comments made by Ms Patel in the Commons in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests seen around in the UK.

The home secretary rejected claims the government does not understand racial inequality, as she recounted being called a "P**i" as a child in the playground.

Ms Patel also told the Commons of her personal experiences of racism in the UK, warning that she would "not take lectures" from opposition MPs over the issue.

Responding to the home secretary, the Labour MPs said in their letter: "Our shared experiences allow us to feel the pain that communities feel, when they face racism, they allow us to show solidarity towards a common cause; they do not allow us to define, silence or impede on the feelings that other minority groups may face.

"Being a person of colour does not automatically make you an authority on all forms of racism."

The MPs called on the home secretary to "reflect on your words and to consider the impact it had towards black communities in the UK trying to highlight their voices against racism".

Ms Patel shared the letter on Twitter, saying: "Sad to have just received this letter.

"I will not be silenced by @UKLabour MPs who continue to dismiss the contributions of those who don't conform to their view of how ethnic minorities should behave."

The home secretary made the remarks in response to Labour's Florence Eshalomi, who asked Ms Patel whether she does "actually understand the anger and frustration felt by so many people" in the UK.

"Does the home secretary recognise that there is structural inequality, discrimination and racism in our country?," Ms Eshalomi said.

She added: "Black lives matter and we need to see this government doing something about that."

Ms Patel said the Labour MP had "effectively said that this government doesn't understand racial inequality".

She added: "Well, on that basis, it must have been a very different home secretary who as a child was frequently called a P**i in the playground.

"A very different home secretary who was racially abused in the streets or even advised to drop her surname and use her husband's in order to advance her career.

"A different home secretary recently characterised in The Guardian newspaper as a fat cow with a ring through its nose - something that was not only racist but offensive, both culturally and religiously."

Ms Patel continued: "This is hardly an example of respect, equality, tolerance or fairness.

"So, when it comes to racism, sexism, tolerance for social justice, I will not take lectures from the other side of the House.

"I have already said repeatedly there is no place for racism in our country or in society.

"And, sadly, too many people are too willing, too casual, to dismiss the contributions of those who don't necessarily conform to preconceived views or ideologies about how ethnic minorities should behave or think.

"This, in my view, is racist in itself."