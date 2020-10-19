Labour MP treated for pneumonia after positive Covid test

The Labour MP Yasmin Qureshi is being treated for pneumonia in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Qureshi, the shadow international development minister, said she was admitted to the Royal Bolton hospital on Saturday after her condition deteriorated.

The 57-year-old MP for Bolton South East said she had started to feel unwell two weeks ago before testing positive for Covid-19. She had been self-isolating for 10 days before feeling “much worse” on Saturday.

She said in a statement on social media: “Two weeks ago, I began to feel unwell. I then tested positive for Covid-19, so my family and I immediately self-isolated at home. I have not travelled to Westminster or anywhere else.

“I continued to work as best I could remotely, attending virtual meetings and doing casework, but after 10 days, I began to feel much worse and on Saturday I was admitted to the Royal Bolton hospital with pneumonia.

“I’m being very well looked after and have nothing but praise and admiration for the wonderful staff at the hospital. They have been amazing throughout the process and I would like to extend my thanks to everyone working here in such difficult circumstances.”

Qureshi has represented Bolton South East for a decade and was a shadow justice minister under Jeremy Corbyn from 2016 until April, when she was appointed shadow international development minister under Keir Starmer.

Qureshi has continued to work while self-isolating at home in Bolton, asking written questions of the Department for Education on Thursday and Friday last week. She spoke briefly to the Guardian on Wednesday but was too unwell to continue the phone call.