New Labour MP Keir Mather, 25, likened to 'The Inbetweeners' over his age

Keir Mather celebrates winning the Selby and Ainsty by-election

Johnny Mercer has compared Labour’s new MP for Selby and Ainsty to an “Inbetweener” as he made a jibe over his age.



Keir Mather, 25, became the ‘Baby of the House’ – the youngest member of the Commons – overnight as Labour secured a historic victory in the Yorkshire seat.



The party overturned its largest ever majority at a by-election, winning by more than 4,000 votes. The Tories won Selby and Ainsty with a majority of 20,137 at the last general election.



Mr Mercer mocked Mr Mather over his age during an interview with Sky News to discuss Thursday’s results, which saw the Conservatives also lose in Somerton and Frome but keep Boris Johnson’s old seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.



The veterans’ affairs minister said: “I think it’s always good to get new people in politics. I think we mustn’t become a sort of repeat of The Inbetweeners, right?”

We need ‘people who’ve actually done stuff’

Challenged on what he meant by that, he replied: “You’ve got to have people who’ve actually done stuff. This guy, you know, has been to Oxford University more than he’s been in a job.

“You put a chip in him there, and he just relates Labour lines. And the problem is people have had enough of that, right? They want people who are authentic, people who have worked in that constituency, who know what life is like, who understand what life is like, to live, work and raise a family in communities like theirs.

“So no, I’m afraid I don’t agree with this style of politics. It’s exactly why people like me didn’t vote for the 2015 general election.”

Mr Mather joked that he had 'heard far worse' when asked how he felt about becoming 'the Baby of the House'

The Inbetweeners comedy series ran on Channel 4 between 2008 and 2010 and followed a group of wisecracking misfits in sixth-form. Simon Bird, one of its stars, said earlier this year it “wouldn’t be commissioned today”, claiming its humour was too sexist and homophobic.

Mr Mercer went on to quip that he “loves” Sir Keir Starmer, adding: “I think he’s fantastic because people can’t stand him on the doors, they don’t know what he stands for... Good on Keir, let’s keep going.”

‘No overwhelming love’ for Starmer

His comments were echoed by Laura Trott, the welfare minister, who said there was “no overwhelming love” for Sir Keir.

The previous ‘Baby of the House’ before Mr Mather’s victory was his fellow Labour MP Nadia Whittome, who is now 26 and entered Parliament at the age of just 23.

Ms Whittome, the Corbynista MP for Nottingham East, wrote on Twitter: “Huge congratulations to Keir Mather, the new MP for Selby and Ainsty.

“It was very clear on the doorstep that even lifelong supporters can’t afford to vote Tory anymore… And just to top off this historic win, I’m also very pleased to be handing over the baton to the third LGBT+ ‘Baby of the House’ in a row.”

Before Ms Whittome, the ‘Baby of the House’ was the SNP’s Mhairi Black, who became Britain’s youngest MP since 1667 after defeating Douglas Alexander as a 20-year-old student in 2015.

‘I’ve heard far worse’

Ms Black has announced her intention to quit Westminster at the next election, citing a in Parliament.

Mr Mather joked that he had “heard far worse” when asked how he felt about becoming “the Baby of the House”.

He told reporters: “As a young person in politics, I really hope to be a representative for the power that young people have to make a difference.”

Asked about whether he could fully understand voters’ concerns at the age of 25, he said: “Well, I’m a taxpayer too, I feel the pressures like anyone else.”

Mr Mather said his first priority would be setting up financial support centres in the constituency, for people to get expert help with issues including mortgage payments and energy bills.

Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, noted her own child was in school by the time she was 25 years old.

Angela Rayner reacts to the by-election results on BBC Breakfast

“I think what I would be saying to Keir is stick to what the constituents want you to do, and I think he’s very clear on that,” she told BBC Breakfast.

Ms Rayner added: “Being 25, he’s of that generation that is looking at insecure work, looking at not being able to ever own their own home and looking at the challenges with the cost of living now that leaves them in this spiral of not being able to get on in life.

“So I’m pretty certain he understands the challenges that his generation but also all the people of [Selby] is facing at the moment.”

Jess Phillips, the shadow domestic violence minister, wrote on Twitter: “Assume Johnny is gonna suggest no one under 25 should be in the military.

“It’s telling that Tories think that the young are not affected by the cost of living, probably why they made laws to ban them getting benefits and to pay them less than others.

