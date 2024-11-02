Labour MP defeated in charity jiu-jitsu fight

Swindon North MP Will Stone lost against veteran fighter Matt Inman [BBC]

A Wiltshire Labour MP has been defeated in a charity jiu-jitsu match against an MMA professional.

Swindon North MP Will Stone lost to veteran fighter Matt Inman in the match held at Croydon's Fairfield Halls in south London.

Stone, a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and former soldier, was forced to submit after four minutes and 37 seconds, almost halfway through the 10-minute bout.

Both men had agreed to donate money raised from the event to The Kelly Foundation, a mental health charity in Stone's constituency.

Stone was a regular competitor on the national grappling circuit before entering politics [PA Media]

The fight was part of an event organised by Polaris, Europe's largest professional grappling promotion, which approached Stone after he was elected.

After leaving the army, Stone ran a martial arts gym and was a regular competitor on the national grappling circuit before entering politics.

The MP said ahead of the bout: "I did the trials for Polaris twice and didn't quite make the cut, but after I became the first ever Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt MP, they reached out to me.

"It's an amazing opportunity to elevate the sport so I had to take it."

