Labour MP Dawn Butler accuses Metropolitan Police of racial profiling after being stopped by officers

Labour MP Dawn Butler has told Sky News she believes she was the victim of racial profiling after the car she was in was stopped by police.

The former shadow equalities minister filmed the incident, which happened in the London borough of Hackney this afternoon.

Police officers stopped her "black male friend" who was driving a "nice car" and questioned her while she was in the passenger seat.

In the footage recorded by Ms Butler, police officers said they were searching the area because of "gang and knife crime".

Ms Butler told Sky News she was "angry and annoyed" by the incident, claiming the Metropolitan Police has a "cancerous" problem with institutional racism.

She said: "We were stopped because we're two black people driving in a nice car in Hackney."

Sky News has contacted the Metropolitan Police for comment.