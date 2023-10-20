Labour’s Mid Bedfordshire win was ushered in by floppy-haired sixth formers and skinny ties

Festus Akinbusoye shakes new Labour MP Alistair Strathern's hand before being quickly whisked away out of the hall - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP or licensors

When the Conservatives envisaged the outcome of the Mid Bedfordshire by-election, they would surely not have foreseen a monumentally defeated Tory candidate being rushed through driving rain into a getaway car.

Yet that is where Festus Akinbusoye found himself shortly after 3.30am on Friday morning as the once true blue constituency’s 25,000-strong Tory majority was blown away by Labour.

Six hours earlier, when the polls closed at 10pm, all three major parties had been quick to pour cold water on any suggestion they might have won. Labour insisted victory had always been a “long shot,” while the Lib Dems meekly opined: “Whatever the outcome, it is clear that the Lib Dem vote has surged in true blue villages across Bedfordshire.”

But it was the Tories’ take — warning that “these were always going to be challenging by-elections” — that ultimately proved most accurate.

The arrival of the first ballots to be counted in the by-election was heralded by what appeared to be a mass gathering of prospective Labour candidates, youthful and fresh-faced.

Remarkably, many looked even younger than Keir Mather, 25, who won in Selby and Ainsty in July.

It turns out they were floppy-haired teenagers from nearby sixth forms, drafted in by the council to ferry boxes of ballots up from the entrance atrium of the glass and steel headquarters of Central Bedfordshire Council in Chicksands to the counting rooms on the floor above.

One — who was later seen grilling shadow science minister Peter Kyle — seemed to have already been media trained, judging from the sharp “no comment” he made when asked for whom he, if eligible, would have voted in the by-election. Westminster awaits.

Kyle had spearheaded Labour’s campaign in the constituency since June, before Nadine Dorries had even formally resigned.

In a sharp navy suit paired with a Rishi Sunak-esq skinny tie, he provided the most entertaining moment before midnight by very carefully eating a sausage roll bought from the council canteen, making sure no runaway flakes ruined his pristine appearance. There would be no Ed Miliband bacon sandwich moment here, especially with a major Labour victory on the cards.

Mr Strathern clutches a red clipboard as he delivers his victory speech - with no pastry flakes in sight - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP

But besides Kyle’s culinary exploits, it was all a bit muted. Towards midnight, whispers were beginning to circulate that Labour were ahead. Maybe so, but surely the Tories were not about to lose the largest numerical majority in British electoral history?

In the charcoal-carpeted, concrete-roofed count room filled with an expanse of caffeine-fuelled, Midget Gem-munching volunteers, activists from each of the parties were shuttling around trying to estimate how many votes their candidate was getting.

Antonio Vitiello, the black bearded and ponytailed English Democrat candidate, patrolled the room in dark glasses like a partially-sighted Bond villain.

One Tory, a thick-eyebrowed Stowe man in his early 20s, was sprinting in and out of the count room every few minutes as he relayed estimates to party colleagues outside. His eyes were bloodshot. It has been a long campaign, and it was about to end badly.

Back downstairs, Dave Holland, the Reform candidate, was much more relaxed. With gelled spiky hair and an aroma of cigarette smoke, he was resplendent in a light blue suit which he had paired with Union flag brogues. He paid £300 for them from Jeffery West — down from £500 in a sale — at the weekend, and was wearing them for the first time.

Dave Holland wears a light blue suit at the Mid Bedfordshire by-election count

But it was the Tories who were really feeling the pinch. Shortly before 1am, the Lib Dems briefed that they had stolen vast swathes of the Conservative vote, paving the way for a Labour victory. “The Tories have had a bad night,” the gleeful source told assembled hacks. Those in blue rosettes did not deny it.

It was a sombre prospect: monumental defeat in a constituency the party had held since 1931.

In the early morning cool of the smoking area, rain came down gently. As the clock neared 3am, the assembled reporters waited for the candidates to arrive for the declaration.

It would not be until all other candidates were on stage, however, that Mr Akinbusoye and Labour’s Alistair Strathern showed their faces at the count.

When the result was duly announced, with Strathern’s 13,872 votes just pipping Mr Akinbusoye’s 12,680, no one seemed surprised. Strathern read his speech from a red noteboard, delivered with a slight lisp.

Mr Akinbusoye was not there to see it. Whisked out of the hall by aides with hands around his hips, they pushed him through a pack of hacks into the driving rain, the dregs of Storm Babet, and into a waiting black Mercedes. “We’ll talk another time,” Mr Akinbusoye said, refusing to answer any questions.

You have to wonder whether that time will ever come, for both him and the Tories.

