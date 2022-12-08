‘A labour of love’: Meghan thanks fans after winning Archetypes podcast award ahead of tell-all Netflix show

(Getty Images)

Meghan Markle thanked her supporters after winning an award for her podcast - just hours before the launch of an explosive Netflix show.

The Duchess of Sussex said her podcast Archetypes had been a “labour of love” after it scooped the top podcast honour at the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

In a post on her and Harry’s Archewell website, Meghan said: “Thank you to all the supporters and fans of Archetypes who voted for us for this special People’s Choice Award.

“I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative.

“And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and with each of you listening.

Meghan and Harry speak onstage at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York on Tuesday night (Getty Images forÂ 2022 Robert F.)

“It has been such a labour of love with an amazing team who were each instrumental in helping to bring this series to life.”

It comes just hours before the Duke and Duchess unveil their tell-all documentary. In a trailer released last week, Harry spoke of a “hierarchy in the family”, a “dirty game”, and warned “we know the full truth”.

The pair also received the Ripple of Hope Award at a gala by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation on Tuesday night for their activism work in New York.

During the ceremony the couple announced a new collaboration between their foundation The Archewell Foundation and the RFKHR – the Archewell Foundation Award for Gender Equity in Student Film.

“Our hope with this award is to inspire a new generation of leadership in the arts, where diverse up and coming talent have a platform to have their voices heard and their stories told,” the couple said in a statement.

“The values of RFK Foundation and The Archewell Foundation are aligned in our shared belief of courage over fear, and love over hate.

“Together we know that a ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change.”