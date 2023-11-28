Labour loses control of Norwich City Council after four resign

Norwich City Council is now under no overall control after the

Labour has lost control of Norwich City Council after a dramatic evening that saw four city councillors and one county councillor quit the party.

The move means Labour no longer has majority control at City Hall, but remains the largest group.

The members quitting the party include Karen Davis, who has previously stood for Labour in the Norwich North parliamentary seat.

Citing local and national concerns, they will stand as independents.

Other members quitting are Emma Corlett, deputy Labour group leader at Norfolk County Council; Cate Oliver, cabinet member for wellbeing and culture at City Hall; Rachel Everett and Ian Stutely.

All, except Rachel Everett, councillor for Lakenham, represent the Town Close ward, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

In a statement, the Town Close members said: "After long and careful consideration we have made the heartbreaking decision to leave the Labour Party and become independent councillors.

"There are many reasons, but in essence we no longer consider the current national and local Labour Party matches the overriding principles that guide our work as Town Close councillors.

"We will relentlessly focus on standing up for Town Close residents and our work in the community that makes a difference. We will be making no further comment at this time."

The move came as a surprise and it was not entirely clear why the group had departed the Labour Party.

However, it followed a series of resignations by Labour councillors across the country, largely in response to the party's refusal to back a ceasefire in Gaza.

Before this evening Labour held 23 seats on the city council, the Green Party 13 seats and the Liberal Democrats three seats.

The make-up is now Labour 19, Greens 13, independents four, and Liberal Democrats three.

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at County Hall, said Ms Corlett's departure was disappointing but stressed her dispute was not with the county group.

He said: "We will continue to work hard for the interest of Norfolk with or without Emma."

