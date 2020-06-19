Labour would need to take Jacob Rees-Mogg's seat to win power without a revival in Scotland, report warns

Sir Keir Starmer

Labour would need to take Tory safe seats across the country, including Jacob Rees-Mogg’s, to win power without a revival in Scotland, according to a new review into the party’s disastrous election last year.

Setting out the challenge Sir Keir Starmer faces in reversing the party’s fortunes, a new review compiled by MPs including Ed Miliband warns that Labour has a “mountain to climb” if it is to win in 2024.

Whilst a series of recent polls show Labour is closing the gap on the Conservatives, the report by the group Labour Together points out that without a resurgence in Scotland Sir Keir must win “a swath of English seats”, many of which are now Tory strongholds.

They include Mr Rees-Mogg’s seat of North East Somerset, which he currently holds with a majority of more than 14,700 votes.

It also warns that a change of leadership is not enough to turn the tide, with the report calling for a “root and branch” overhaul of the party’s organisation and structures to help it better reach “voters that we seek to serve”.

However, in more welcome news for Sir Keir, it emerged on Friday that three Jewish peers who quit the party over Jeremy Corbyn’s handling of anti-Semitism have now returned.

Lord Triesman, Lord Mitchell and Lord Turnberg have now rejoined the party’s group in the House of Lords, with the former stating that under Sir Keir “being Jewish and Labour have been truly reconciled.”

In a statement, Lord Triesman added: “The Labour Party has in the past said it was dealing with antisemitism but did almost nothing.

“It was vital to see strong, practical action and with Keir we have seen just that.”

Compiled by MPs, union leaders and left-wing journalists, the Labour Together report blames the party’s defeat last December - the worst since 1935 - on a mixture of Mr Corbyn’s leadership, a toxic culture, and a series of organisational failures.

Under Mr Corbyn, it claimed Labour had been "unprepared" for an election, went in with "no clear message" and delivered an overly complex manifesto which voters believed would be impossible to deliver on.

"There is a broad consensus across the Party - mirrored in the results from the survey of Labour members - that a combination of concerns about the leadership, Labour's position on Brexit and Labour's manifesto not being seen as deliverable damaged Labour's chances in the election," it continued.

"The Commission concludes that the weaknesses going into this election were interlinked, and indivisible. They catalysed long term trends between Labour and its voter coalition."

Singling out Mr Corbyn for criticism, it goes on to state: "Concerns about Labour's leadership were a significant factor in the election loss in 2019.

"'Stop Jeremy Corbyn' was a major driver of the Conservatives' success across all their key groups including previous non-voters, and among all the swing voters Labour lost to the Tories.

"The very low poll ratings on leadership going into the 2019 election cannot easily be disentangled from the handling of issues like Brexit, party disunity and anti-Semitism."

It also highlights the bitter infighting that has plagued Labour since 2015, when Mr Corbyn was first elected, which led to the party spending “substantial periods of the last five years in conflict with itself”.

This, it claims, resulted in “significant strategic and operational dysfunction” and limited “our ability to work effectively.”

"Labour went into the 2019 election without a clear strategy of which voters we needed to persuade or how.

"Labour was unprepared for an election, with no clear message compared with our 'For the many, not the few' campaign in 2017."