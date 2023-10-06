Labour will issue fewer work visas. Net migration is too high, says Yvette Cooper

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, promises to tighten curbs on sexual predators if Labour regain power - Heathcliff O'Malley for the Telegraph

Memories of elections gone by clutter the walls of Yvette Cooper’s parliamentary office.

Above the desk is a fading photograph of Ms Cooper beaming as she steps out of a car, red balloons among the greeting party, during the triumphant 1997 campaign. Another wall has a leaflet bearing the candidate’s name and a Labour rose smudged with inky fingerprints.

Two vast posters date closer to the Labour Party’s creation. One depicts a woman with an infant swaddled in her arms, declaring “mothers vote Labour”. The other shouts: “Men and women workers, your chance at last!”

The images are a reminder both of the Labour Party’s historic feats and more turbulent recent past. Just a single Labour politician born in the last 100 years has won a general election: Tony Blair. It is a head-stretching statistic, one that speaks of how the country fell out of love with Labour - and one that Sir Keir Starmer is determined to defy.

Party’s rollercoaster ride

Ms Cooper is all too familiar with her party’s recent rollercoaster ride. “I’ve spent 13 years in government, 13 years in opposition,” says the MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford who first won her seat as the New Labour dawn broke in 1997. “I can tell you which I prefer.”

Labour activists gather in Liverpool tomorrow for the annual party conference filled with a palpable sense that all that could be about to change. With the next general election most likely just a year away, Labour sits 16 percentage points ahead of the Tories in polling averages – a vast lead that would result in a big House of Commons majority if replicated on polling day.



Ms Cooper, as shadow home secretary, would under those circumstances be one of the most senior politicians in the country, the occupier of a great office of state in the first Labour government for more than a decade.

But they are not there yet. And so Ms Cooper, in an exclusive pre-conference interview with The Daily Telegraph, projects the message that Labour is a party which has serious plans for government.

“Having been a cabinet minister, having been a minister in government for many years working on all kinds of different policies, I know what it’s like when people are serious about government, serious about actually delivering things, serious about changing things, when the focus is properly on the country and putting the country first,” says Ms Cooper, who rose to the Cabinet under Gordon Brown.

Tories putting themselves first

“What we saw last week [at the Tory conference] was the Conservative Party really putting themselves first and just talking to themselves. Actually for the challenges the country faces, but also the opportunities Britain has, we have to put the country first. It’s what you see in Keir and his determination, his leadership, the changes that he’s made in the party.”

Under a Labour government, Ms Cooper explains to back up her point, police will be told to identify Britain’s 1,000 most dangerous suspected sexual predators and put them under surveillance like terrorists.

All police forces would be told to systematically rank high-risk suspects in their areas, many of whom will not have been convicted, according to the frequency, currency and severity of the allegations of sexual violence against them.

The analysis – similar to that used by forces to track suspected terrorists and organised crime bosses – would result in them being targeted with the “full armoury” of police resources including covert surveillance, most-wanted manhunts, investigations revisiting victims to build cases, electronic tagging and social media monitoring.

The plans are modelled on a pilot launched by Scotland Yard under Sir Mark Rowley, the Met Commissioner, where 100 of the most dangerous sexual predators in London have been identified.

Repeated failure to protect women and girls

For Ms Cooper, the issue is personal. One Labour aide says the repeated failure to better protect women and girls leaves the shadow home secretary more irate than any other issue, likening her determination to drive change in the area to Theresa May’s flagship modern slavery campaign.

Ms Cooper says: “My great-great-grandmother was living in a mining community in Whitehaven. She was attacked by her husband with a poker. It went to court and the court bound him over to keep the peace.

“Actually, that is more protection than lots of domestic abuse victims get today, because their cases don’t even go to court and they don’t even get that action. I mean, that’s 100 years ago. And yet, we’re still going around the same arguments.

“We’ve still not got the changes that we need. I’m sick and tired of women still having to worry about texting a friend once they get home because they don’t feel safe on the streets, about there still being deep failings in the policing and criminal justice system. We have to have much more substantial change.”

Yvette Cooper listens to residents in Tamworth in the run-up to the by-election later this month - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images



Sitting forward in a green fabric armchair in the corner of the office, Ms Cooper, 54, goes on to run through her positions on a host of policy areas contained in her brief.

She speaks with a quiet intensity and specificity. She has spent years thinking about home affairs issues, as chairman of the Commons home affairs committee between 2016 and 2021 – as a moderate she was exiled from the frontbench during the Jeremy Corbyn years – and then in her current role. In a 26-year parliamentary career there have been many other positions: chief secretary to the Treasury and work and pensions secretary in the final years of New Labour; stints shadowing the Foreign Office and the women and equalities minister under Ed Miliband; and even an attempt at securing the Labour leadership in 2015 before being defeated by Mr Corbyn.

Few others in the shadow cabinet can match Ms Cooper’s governmental experience. So when she outlines a tough stance on the need to control legal migration it is eye-catching.

“Net migration is now at a record high. We expect it to come down, we think it should come down,” Ms Cooper says when asked whether net migration – which in the latest figures was around 600,000 a year – needs to be lower.

Ms Cooper goes on to defend international students coming to the UK, saying they bring “huge investment and benefits” to the country, but notably adopts a much cooler tone when it comes to visas for foreign workers.

‘Doubling of work visas is a problem’

“We do think it’s, though, a problem that we’ve had a doubling of the number of work visas in a very short period of time,” Ms Cooper says. “Because that reflects the failure of the Government to properly make sure that there is training in the UK, to properly make sure we’re tackling skill shortages, having a workforce plan in the UK, for example around healthcare.”

So does Labour want fewer work visas issued than at present? Ms Cooper is reluctant to put figures on it, referencing David Cameron’s pledge to get annual net migration below 100,000 which has never been hit. But after repeated questioning it appears the answer is yes.

“Overall, actually, we shouldn’t have the need for as many work visas as a result of the plans that we’re setting out,” Ms Cooper says at one point. At another: “We don’t think we should be needing this many work visas because what we should be doing is improving training.”

It reflects how far Labour has moved on migration. After all, Sir Keir himself, back in January 2020 when he was seeking to be picked as Mr Corbyn’s successor by Left-wing party members, promised to reinstate European Union-era free movement rules.

‘We will improve training to fill skills gap’

But now, Ms Cooper is arguing, Labour would want to issue fewer work visas than are currently being issued under the Tories. How exactly that would be achieved, though, is much less clear.

Ms Cooper points to ending rules that allow employers to bring in foreign workers on salaries 20 per cent lower than what they would need to pay local hires as one policy example. However, better training of British workers to fill skills gaps – easier said than done – is the answer most often given.

On illegal migration – the challenge of driving down the number of small boats carrying asylum seekers across the English Channel – Ms Cooper focuses on closer security cooperation.

She and Sir Keir travelled to Europe last month to declare that people smugglers would be treated like terrorists by freezing their assets and placing restrictions on their movement.

Sir Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper in The Hague before talks on tackling Channel crossings - Stefan Rousseau/PA



Critical to that is, however, restoring criminal data sharing with Europe that was lost under Brexit, part of the reason why the two targeted Europol, the EU’s law enforcement agency, for their visit.

“What that means is we’re not getting the information about some people who may be involved in organised crime, in criminal people smuggling or trafficking. So it’s not going on our watch lists. We might eventually get it shared, but not fast enough to be able to take quick action at our borders when people arrive,” she says.

In a clear dividing line with the Tories, Labour would drop Conservative plans to ban cross-Channel migrants from claiming asylum in Britain and ditch the Government’s policy of sending migrants to Rwanda. Its focus is instead on enforcement and negotiating a returns agreement with the EU as a potential “deterrent” by removing the incentive for migrants to cross the Channel in small boats.

‘Quid pro quo’ returns deal

The prospect of a “quid pro quo” returns deal where Labour would take some migrants from Europe opened the party up to Tory charges that it would accept tens of thousands. Ms Cooper is determined to close that down.

“We won’t join the EU quota scheme,” she says. “We are not going to rejoin the EU.”

She suggests any quid pro quo will be far more modest, more akin to the pre-Brexit so-called Dublin scheme where the UK allowed children with family in Britain to apply to join them.

She also commits to keeping the UK inside the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), an issue set to become a key point of debate among the Tory Cabinet given how it complicates moves to reduce small boat crossings.

“We’ve always supported it,” Ms Cooper says of the ECHR. “You need it for the Good Friday Agreement. You need it to get the kind of international cooperation we need to tackle cross-border crime.”

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, listens to Yvette Cooper speak in the Commons - House of Commons/PA



When it comes to the political opponent she faces across the aisle in the Commons, Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, Ms Cooper does not hold back.

Ms Braverman, who ran for the Tory leadership last summer as the champion of the party’s Right, used her conference speech earlier this week to warn of a migration “hurricane” approaching – language condemned by liberal critics.

Ms Cooper says: “The problem with Suella Braverman is she’s a part-time Home Secretary, she’s a full-time Tory leadership candidate. All she’s doing is chasing headlines for the Tory Party.”

Ms Cooper adds later: “She says things, you get the rhetoric, but she doesn’t do things. Instead, it’s just chasing headlines. I think it’s just more of a sort of pound-shop Trump approach rather than actually doing things about the serious challenges the country faces.”

The charge would no doubt be dismissed by Home Office allies who see Ms Braverman as pushing through tougher policies on small boats, and other areas, inside the government.

Traditionally crime and public order have been a cornerstone of the Conservative Party’s electoral success, a reality that Tony Blair challenged with his “tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime” mantra.

Out of New Labour’s playbook

It is another leaf out of the New Labour playbook, like so many others, that Team Starmer seems all too happy to lift.

Labour has ambitiously committed to reducing violent crime by half within a decade. “That is a huge task, but I believe it can be done,” she says, insisting it is deliverable. Her prognosis is that “people feel really insecure” with rising knife crime and violence against women and girls as well as fractured communities blighted by anti-social behaviour. “Labour’s task now is to restore a sense of security,” she says.

She tracks the source of the problems to the reduction in police officer numbers – “there are still 10,000 fewer police officers and PCSOs on the beat than there were 10 years ago” – the collapse in prosecution rates fuelling the “sense that people aren’t facing justice” and the decline in police standards epitomised by the scandals of rapist killer Pc Wayne Couzens and serial sex offender Pc David Carrick.

Before the conversation – close to an hour long – wraps up, there is time to discuss the post-politics career of another big Labour name from recent decades: Ed Balls, who is Ms Cooper’s husband.

While Ms Cooper remained in Westminster after Labour’s crushing election defeat in 2015, Mr Balls, who was thrown out by the electorate that results night, has entered the world of broadcasting and, via a turn on Strictly Come Dancing best described as energetic, now has quite a following.

Yvette Cooper's husband Ed Balls performs on Strictly Come Dancing - Getty/Getty



Ms Cooper reveals the couple have taken in a family of Ukrainian refugees with two daughters who are international standard ballroom dancers. So, is it Mr Balls giving the daughters dancing tips or vice versa?



“Ed tried to get them to watch his Strictly videos. They weren’t hugely impressed,” says Cooper with a chuckle. “But they have met Katya [Ed’s dance partner from Strictly] and she gave them a lesson.”

There is a nod of approval for her husband’s decision to launch a podcast with the old enemy, Tory chancellor George Osborne, who used to face Mr Balls across the Despatch Box. “They have a lot to talk about and quite a lot to disagree about,” she says, framing the podcast as an antidote to furious commentary in the social media age. “Having serious debates and disagreements is really important.”

Yet Ms Cooper herself is still in the arena and ready for a return to power. Surely Labour cannot throw it away from here? “Oh, no complacency at all,” Ms Cooper says with a straight face. “I think politics has been so turbulent over the last few years that we know we’ve got a lot more work to do.” But the message Labour wants out there this weekend is clear: The plans for government, if not the champagne, are ready on ice should the moment come.

