Labour government would consider 10% levy on Premier League transfers

Keir Starmer and Thangam Debbonaire (left) outlined Labour’s plans to reform football governance on a visit to Bristol Rovers. Photograph: Geoff Caddick/Getty Images

A Labour government will consider a 10% Premier League transfer levy, a shadow cabinet minister has indicated as the party vow to bring forward football governance reforms if elected.

Thangam Debbonaire, the shadow culture, media and sport secretary, was asked during a visit to the Memorial Stadium, home of Bristol Rovers, whether she would consider reviving the transfer levy, which was recommended in the former minister Tracey Crouch’s 2021 fan-led review. It was not taken up by the current government.

There have been calls for a 10% levy on deals between Premier League clubs, and between Premier League and overseas clubs, to raise funds to support the football pyramid. “I’m going to look at everything again that was in Tracey Crouch’s fan-led review,” Debbonaire said. “A club like this [Bristol Rovers], it’s not the wealthiest club in the world, and it wants to be able to invest in infrastructure. It wants to be able to make sure that facilities are good for the future. That does take money, so I’m going to look at absolutely everything that might help increase the financial sustainability.”

Debbonaire’s comments came as Keir Starmer announced plans for Labour to introduce its own football governance bill that would prevent breakaways and make sure lower-tier clubs are financially sustainable. In 2021, six English clubs – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham – announced they would join a new European Super League, which was scrapped two days later following a public backlash.

In its manifesto, Labour said: “We will never allow a closed league of select clubs to be siphoned off from the English football pyramid.” Speaking on Monday, Starmer added: “Too often, clubs and fans are being let down by the wild west within the football pyramid. That’s why we will legislate for the long-awaited independent football regulator.

“In the face of continued threats of breakaways from some European clubs, we have to do this. On my watch, there will be no super league-style breakaways from English football.”