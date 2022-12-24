Labour has ‘gone mad’ over women’s rights, Tories warn

Protesters outside Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh - Lesley Martin/PA

Labour has “gone mad” over women’s rights, a former minister has warned after it emerged Sir Keir Starmer has promised to change the law to allow trans self-identification.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Conservative MP for Bassetlaw and former minister for children and families, said that a promise by the Labour leader to change the rules “is not about equal rights” but about “trampling over the rights of women”.

In the wake of anger over similar moves in Scotland, The Telegraph can reveal that Angela Rayner, the party’s deputy leader and Anneliese Dodds, shadow women’s minister, have also promised that they will introduce a system of self-identification.

It comes after it emerged that Sir Keir has said that his party is “committed to updating the Gender Recognition Act (GRA) to introduce self-declaration for trans people”.

A similar law change pushed through Holyrood by Nicola Sturgeon on Thursday has led to international condemnation about the impact that it could have on women’s rights.

The Government is considering vetoing the new bill with powers that have never been used before.

Labour MSPs were whipped to support the change, but the issue is causing division in the party both north and south of the border.

Sir Keir has remained silent on the row in Scotland, but The Telegraph uncovered comments from 2021 in which he was unequivocal about his commitment to changing the law to allow self-identification.

Several months after Sir Keir’s comments, Ms Rayner tweeted: “The Labour Party is absolutely committed to advancing trans rights and updating the GRA to introduce self-declaration for trans people and upholding the Equality Act.

Whilst Ms Dodds has argued on social media: “Trans rights are human rights That’s why the next Labour Govt will also update the Gender Recognition Act to enable a process of self-identification while continuing to support the Equality Act, including the single sex exemption And we’ll ban conversion therapies outright.”

Labour’s frontbenchers have previously faced criticism for being unable to define what a woman is.

Mr Clarke-Smith, who was minister for children and families during the final months of Boris Johnson’s premiership, said: “It was bad enough when they couldn’t answer a basic question about what constitutes a woman – but now Starmer and Labour have clearly gone mad.

“I will always respect people’s choices to live their lives as they wish and defend their right to make those choices.

“However, self-ID and being able to just classify yourself as a woman whenever you like, allowing you to enter women’s refuges, women’s prisons, women’s safe spaces (including toilets) and take jobs specifically meant for women is wrong.

“Much of this agenda is being pushed by aggressive men. This is not about equal rights. This is about trampling over the rights of women, which they have spent generations fighting for. I stand with them.”

His comments were echoed by Scott Benton, Tory MP for Blackpool, who said: “Self ID tramples on women’s rights by allowing biological men to identify as women at will, and enter women’s safe spaces such as refuges and prisons. It risks women’s safety and it’s frightening to think that Labour think this is a legislative priority.”

Labour has not set out how it plans to protect single sex spaces whilst also allowing people to self-declare their legal gender without the current checks and balances in place.

When approached about Sir Keir’s commitment, a Labour spokesman said: “All political parties agree that the process needs modernising.

“A future Labour government will consult on what that looks like, while upholding the Equality Act and maintaining single sex spaces. Labour has a strong and proud record of standing up for women’s rights. Our commitment to them is unrelenting.”