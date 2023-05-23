Labour fined by elections watchdog for failing to report donations on time

Sir Keir Starmer's Labour Party was fined £200 each for three of the offences - VICTORIA JONES/PA

The Labour Party has been fined by the elections watchdog for failing to report donations on time.

The Electoral Commission said it was “disappointing” that Sir Keir Starmer’s party reported seven donations late and fined it £200 each for three of the offences.

Political parties in the UK are required to submit details of their donations to the Commission within 30 days of the end of each financial quarter.

Its investigation also found offences by the Conservative Party, Green Party and Irish Republican Socialist Party, but none were fined for breaches of the rules.

In the third quarter of 2022, Labour outstripped the Conservatives in political donations for the first time in more than a year as major donors defected to Sir Keir’s party in expectation of an election win.

The defectors include Gareth Quarry, a multimillionaire business tycoon, who donated £100,000 to Labour last year and declared the Tories "riven with arrogance and complacency".

But the Conservatives’ figures have been boosted this year by a £5 million donation by Mohamed Mansour, an Egyptian-born billionaire. It is the largest donation to a political party in Britain for 20 years.

In February, Labour’s coffers were swelled by a £2 million donation from Lord Sainsbury, a New Labour-era supporter who cut off his financial assistance during Jeremy Corbyn’s tenure as party leader.

He said he had been drawn to Sir Keir’s plan to “reunite the country around an agenda of economic growth and social justice”.

'It's disappointing when requirements are not complied with'

Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation and Digital Transformation at the Electoral Commission, said: "Political finance laws ensure that the system is both transparent and accurate.

“For transparency, parties are required to report larger donations on a quarterly basis and it’s important that the information they give is accurate. The requirements for political parties are clear so it’s disappointing when they are not fully complied with.”

She added: “In the case of the Labour Party, our investigations found seven offences related to the late reporting of donations from one of its quarterly financial reports, three of which have resulted in a sanction.”

A Labour party spokesman said: “As soon as we became aware of minor administrative errors in the reporting of a small number of donations, we reported them to the Electoral Commission. We have engaged proactively with the Electoral Commission to explain the late declaration and ensure there are no gaps in transparency.”

