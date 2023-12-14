Labour figures gather for funeral of Glenys Kinnock

Labour figures from across the decades, including former prime ministers Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, have gathered in north London for the funeral of Baroness Glenys Kinnock.

Her husband and former Labour leader Neil Kinnock arrived for the service in Golders Green with son and MP Stephen and daughter Rachel.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, as well as Alastair Campbell and Lord Mandelson, were among the mourners on Thursday.

Ms Kinnock served as a minister in the last Labour government and also represented Wales in the European Parliament as an MEP.

The 79-year-old had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s six years ago.

Her death prompted tributes from figures across the Labour Party, as well as reflections on the key partnership she formed with husband Neil.

Sir Tony Blair arrives for the funeral service of Baroness Glenys Kinnock (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But she was also a politician in her own right, serving as an MEP for some 15 years before leaving Brussels in 2009 to take up a life peerage when then prime minister Mr Brown appointed her minister for Europe.

Her wicker casket was adorned with red roses, a symbol of Labour introduced by Mr Kinnock in the 1980s.

Mr Brown was among those who spoke at the funeral to pay tribute to her life and career, with Stephen and Rachel also addressing mourners.

Rachel Kinnock, Lord Neil Kinnock and Stephen Kinnock, right, arrive for the service (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Campbell, as well as former MEP and peer Michael Cashman, also spoke.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, shadow ministers Yvette Cooper, Ed Miliband and Hilary Benn as well as peers and Labour veterans were also among those who paid their respects at the service.