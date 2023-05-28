Labour faces calls to return £1.5m donation from major backer of Just Stop Oil

Just Stop Oil were pelted with beer by a hostile rugby union crowd during the Premiership final at Twickenham - AFP

Suella Braverman has accused Sir Keir Starmer of being “in bed” with Just Stop Oil’s donors as he faced calls to hand back £1.5 million Labour has received from one of the environmental group’s major backers.

The Home Secretary said the Labour leader was “happy to take bundles of cash” in private from Dale Vince, who helped bankroll the setting up of the green protest movement, whilst publicly condemning its actions.

She and other senior Tories said there were questions to answer over whether Sir Keir was going “soft on crime” as a result or receiving the money.

Their intervention came ahead of more planned action by Just Stop Oil that ministers have warned will heap “misery” on ordinary families and workers in London.

Mrs Braverman told the Telegraph: “While this government cracks down on Just Stop Oil eco-zealots, Keir Starmer and the Labour Party have taken £1.5million in donations from the ‘green businessman’ who bankrolls these selfish protesters.

“It’s the same old Labour Party, soft on crime and soft on criminals. Sir Keir Starmer claims to be on the side of hard-working Brits whose lives are disrupted by these idiots but behind the scenes he’s happy to take bundles of cash from one of their biggest donors.

“He had the cheek to claim Labour is no longer the party of protest this year - the reality is he’s in bed with their donors.

“Perhaps that explains why Sir Keir and his Labour Party repeatedly voted against our measures to give police the powers they requested so these eco-zealots can be taken off our streets and put behind bars.”

Mr Vince, the founder of green energy firm Ecotricity, has given around £1.5 million to Labour over the past decade. He is said to be worth £100 million.

Greg Hands urged Sir Keir Starmer to hand back the cash.

His donations have included £20,000 to Sir Keir’s office and £10,000 to his deputy Angela Rayner, according to Electoral Commission data.

Just Stop Oil before being hosed down by a spectator at the Chelsea Flower Show

There is no suggestion Mr Vince sought to influence Labour policy with the donations.

Just Stop Oil sparked fury on Thursday when three of its activists threw paint all over a garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. Three people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in relation to the incident, the Metropolitan Police later said in a statement.

The climate group has been conducting a fifth “week of action” in London which has also seen activists walking slowly in the road to stop traffic.

In a letter to Anneliese Dodds, the Labour chairman, Mr Hands said it was time for her party to hand back the money donated by Mr Vince.

He wrote: “In previous years this planned action on our capital has resulted in ambulance delays and traffic chaos causing misery amongst Londoners.

“Since 2014, the Labour Party has taken £1.5 million in donations from one of Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil’s biggest donors, Dale Vince.

“Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner have together taken £30,000. Mr Vince congratulated Just Stop Oil on their attack at the World Snooker Championship, calling the attack ‘good work’.

Traffic in London grinds to a halt as Just Stop Oil protesters demonstrate in front of Big Ben the Palace of Westminster - HENRY NICHOLLS/HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

“Given these attacks, I am calling on you to return these donations. I am concerned about the influence of this money given the Labour Party’s decision to vote against tougher measures to stop disruption via the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act.

“I note the Labour Party has already caved into the demands made by the group and announced a halt to new oil, gas and coal projects.

“I am not writing to discuss the merits of that decision and this letter is not the place to debate the damage that policy will have to UK tax revenues or job losses. I can assure you the Conservative Government will not negotiate with these activists.”

Just Stop Oil has previously targeted major cultural and sporting events including Premier League football matches and this year’s World Snooker Championships.

On Saturday, activists from the group launched a pitch invasion midway through the Rugby Premiership final between Saracens and Sale at Twickenham .

Samuel Johnson, 40, of Reydon, Suffolk, and Patrick Hart, 37, of Brislington, Bristol, were charged with aggravated trespass, the Met said.

In a statement released after the match the force was scathing of the group’s activities across London in recent weeks and months.

Dale Vince, the chairman of Forest Green Rover FC, is a major backer of Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil - Tom Pilston

Commander Kyle Gordon said: "To date we have seen 102 slow marches across London by Just Stop Oil that has caused serious disruption and frustration to those going about their business in the city leading to 51 arrests to date.

"Similarly, yesterday's incident at the rugby final will have caused frustration to both the players and spectators alike.

"With many other events taking place, and visitors in our capital this weekend, we will continue to monitor and respond to such incidents quickly.

"Where protest moves into criminality or serious disruption, we will take robust action to ensure Londoners and visitors alike can continue to enjoy their bank holiday weekend."

On Sunday, it emerged that Sir Keir is set to announce a Labour government would end all new oil and gas exploration in the North Sea.

The Labour Party was contacted for comment.

Sir Keir has previously denied any suggestion that his decision making would be affected by such donations.

In April he said: "He knows that nothing he donates to the Labour Party is going to affect my judgment on this. The fact he donates will not make a blind bit of difference to the tough line I take in relation to Just Stop Oil."