Labour donor pledges to double public donations to Just Stop Oil

Green energy entrepreneur Dale Vince - TOM PILSTON

One of Labour’s biggest financial supporters has pledged to double any donations to Just Stop Oil in the next 48 hours.

Dale Vince, a green energy entrepreneur, said the public should donate to the “brave people who are currently slow marching, causing disruption and risking their freedom”, amid calls for Sir Keir Starmer to distance himself from the group.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Vince has donated more than £1.5 million to Labour and said on Wednesday that he had spoken to Sir Keir “last week on the phone”.

The Conservatives have accused Labour of being “in bed” with Just Stop Oil and called for Sir Keir to return any donations from Mr Vince’s company.

In an email to Just Stop Oil supporters on Wednesday morning, the founder of the green energy firm Ecotricity said he would double any donations “pound for pound”.

“There is no better time to make a financial contribution,” he said.

Just Stop Oil activists on a slow march in west London on Wednesday - GUY SMALLMAN/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Wednesday, a shadow cabinet minister said it was “perfectly legitimate” for Labour to accept donations from Mr Vince, despite his association with the protest group.

Nick Thomas-Symonds said his party has been “extremely clear on our views on Just Stop Oil” and that Mr Vince is perfectly entitled to “give money to other causes”.

“If he wishes to give money to other causes that’s up to him, but it can hardly be said that this affects our views as a Labour Party on Just Stop Oil,” he said.

‘I am proud to donate vital funds to the cause’

In Mr Vince’s email to Just Stop Oil supporters, he said: “I was on the front page of Monday’s Daily Mail and Radio Four this morning for supporting Just Stop Oil, like that’s a crime or something.

“Along with thousands of others, I am proud to donate vital funds to the cause.

“I’m inviting you to join me in supporting the brave people who are currently slow marching, causing disruption and risking their freedom to save us from the climate crisis.

“If you give a donation in the next 48 hours I will match it, pound for pound.”

His email says that a £10 donation will pay for a high-viz jacket for a protester, £50 will buy a secondhand smartphone “to film a slow march” and £100 “can buy the banners needed to send our message loud and clear”.

Just Stop Oil has brought roads to a standstill across the UK in recent weeks with “slow marching” protests that police have often been powerless to prevent.

The group has also disrupted major events including football matches, the World Snooker Championship and the Chelsea Flower Show.

Labour has been accused of allowing the eco tycoon to dictate its policy on energy issues, after it pledged to halt all new oil and gas drilling licences if it wins the next election.

Labour accused of being ‘in bed’ with Just Stop Oil

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, has said Labour is “in bed” with Just Stop Oil, while Greg Hands, the Tory chairman, has called for Sir Keir to return the money.

Speaking to the same programme, Mr Vince defended his contributions and revealed he had spoken to the Labour leader twice on the phone.

“I think it is a desperate stretch for the Right-wing press and Tory MPs actually to be saying there’s a link here, that this money should be given back,” he said.

Story continues

“The money is not dodgy. I’m not dodgy. It’s all tax paid. I am completely transparent.”

He insisted there is “no link” between the money he donated to Labour and its policy on oil and gas.

It comes after the Telegraph revealed that Mr Vince received £309,000 in furlough money during the pandemic, in the same period he donated £770,000 to Labour.

Treasury sources said he should repay the public money if he did not need it to keep his business afloat.

“The point of furlough was to help keep people in work, not allow companies to make donations to Labour,” one said.

“It is obvious Dale Vince’s company didn’t need the support, so he should voluntarily repay the money.”