Labour demands ‘urgent investigation’ into mystery Tory donations

(REUTERS)

Labour has demanded an "urgent investigation" into Tory finances after Boris Johnson's party recorded tens of thousands of pounds in donations from companies that no longer exist.

In a letter to the Electoral Commission opposition party chair Anneliese Dodds warned of "potential breaches of electoral law" by the Conservatives.

Three donations totalling £20,000 were recorded to Mr Johnson's party from two companies, Stridewell Estates and Unionist Building, according to an investigation by the news website Insider.

But in both cases Companies House records appear to show the firms had been dissolved by the time the donations were made.

A spokesperson for Stridewell Estates Limited told the website: "There must be a mistake... It is very possible that the company that donated has been recorded incorrectly."

Electoral law says only a firm that "carries on business in the United Kingdom" is eligible to make political donations.

In a letter to Electoral Commission, Labour Chair Anneliese Dodds wrote: "Parties are advised by the Electoral Commission to check the Companies House website to see if the company is in liquidation, dormant, or about to be struck off – or if the company’s accounts are overdue.

"While a company may still be carrying on business if it is in liquidation, dormant or late in filing documents, parties are advised to make extra checks to ensure this is the case."

She added: "I trust you will agree that these cases require urgent investigation to understand why companies that have been officially registered as dissolved by Companies House made thousands of pounds in donations to the Conservative Party and a sitting Conservative Member of Parliament.

“I trust that any breach of the rules will be immediately subject to your Enforcement Policy, as part of the vital work to uphold public trust and confidence in the rules upholding electoral finance."

Story continues

A spokesperson for the Commission, the UK's elections watchdog, said they had received the letter from Ms Dodds and would "respond shortly".

The Conservatives are yet to comment on the affair, but a spokesperson for the party previously said: “Donations to the Conservative Party are properly and transparently declared to the Electoral Commission and are published by them."

Read More

UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

Lockdown lifting on 21 June threatened by ‘ambiguous’ data, Boris Johnson admits

Boris Johnson news – live: Schools catch-up tsar admits more funding needed amid criticism of ‘pitiful’ plan