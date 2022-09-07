Labour Day Musings

Labour Day can bring about a strange mix of emotions. Any long weekend is a good long weekend, but there’s nothing quite like the summer long weekends. The days seem to last forever, in a good way, and the opportunities for fun and excitement seem endless. And while incredible adventures and amazing experiences still abound for the Labour Day long weekend, there’s always that awareness that it’s the last long weekend of the summer. Even though it’s still early in the process, the trees have already started to change colours. The nights are getting a little chillier. And the kids in town have already started back to school this past week.

Labour Day also marks the end of the season for many campers. Families find it a little harder to get away once the school year starts, along with sports and after-school activities. As the nights get cooler, camping can begin to lose some of its appeal. Some seasonal RV lots popular with Swan Hills residents close down as of Labour Day or just after, no longer offering services to the campsites.

The first day of autumn isn’t until Sept. 22, so there’s still time to get in your favorite summer activities… as long as the weather holds out.

So keep your fingers crossed for some late summer fun and excitement, and soak up as much of the warm weather as you can before the temperatures start getting a little more crisp and sharp.

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette