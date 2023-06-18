Labour on course to trounce SNP at next election

Anas Sarwar, left, the Scottish Labour leader, says the new polling figures are 'phenomenal' - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Labour is on course to defeat the SNP in Scotland at the next general election for the first time since 2010, according to a new poll.

The Panelbase poll for The Sunday Times comes after Nicola Sturgeon, the former first minister, was arrested and released without charge last Sunday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It predicts that the SNP will lose more than half of its seats – down from 45 to 21 – after the next general election, which is scheduled to be held no later than January 2025.

The Labour Party would seize 26 of the available 59 Scottish seats at Westminster, up from one currently, while the Conservatives are projected to take seven and the Scottish Liberal Democrats five, adding one extra seat each.

Police Scotland’s investigation into missing funds earmarked for the Scottish independence campaign – codenamed Operation Branchform – saw Ms Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, arrested in April and released without charge. He had stepped down the previous month as the SNP’s chief executive.

Sir John Curtice, the Strathclyde University professor and polling expert, said it appeared that voters had been much more affected by Ms Sturgeon’s arrest.

“[It] has undermined the confidence of Yes supporters in her and her party in a way the arrest two months ago of her husband did not,” he said.

For the latest poll, Panelbase interviewed 1,007 people aged 16 and over in Scotland between June 12 and 15.

The survey found that 34 per cent of SNP voters indicated that they would vote for the party at the next general election, down five points compared with Panelbase’s last poll in March.

This puts it on a level with Labour, up three points over the same period, while the Conservatives would take 18 per cent and the Liberal Democrats and Others 7 per cent each, the poll suggests.

In an interview for Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, said it was “phenomenal” to be “neck and neck” with the SNP after trailing heavily when he took the helm more than two years ago.

The poll shows that Ms Sturgeon has seen her popularity fall by 38 points since February to -18.

Humza Yousaf, the First Minister, has a rating of -12, while Anas Sarwar scored -2 and Douglas Ross, the Scottish Conservative leader, is on -34.

The poll also found that 44 per cent of those questioned said Scotland should be an independent country, half said it should not and the remainder did not know. Speaking during his Sophy Ridge on Sunday appearance, Mr Sarwar ruled out an independence referendum in the next parliament if Labour won the election.

“We want to make Keir Starmer the prime minister for the whole of the UK, it would not make sense for us to say we have had a period of chaos after 13 years of the Conservatives, 16 years of the SNP in Scotland and we are going to plunge our country into chaos again. No, but at the same time I recognise people want change.”

Keith Brown, the SNP depute leader, said: “Following a tough few weeks for the party, support for the SNP remains strong – but we will continue to take absolutely nothing for granted and work every day to deliver for the people of Scotland. Only the full powers of independence can protect Scotland from the damage of Brexit and the mismanagement of Tory governments Scotland doesn’t vote for. The SNP remain the political powerhouse to deliver that change.”