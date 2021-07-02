Labour candidate Kim Leadbeater wins narrow victory in Batley and Spen byelection

Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Labour has narrowly won the Batley and Spen byelection, holding on to the West Yorkshire seat after a hotly contested campaign.

Labour won 13,296 votes with the Tories recording 12,973, according to official results. Kim Leadbeater defeated Ryan Stephenson, the Conservative candidate, by 323 votes. George Galloway, representing the Workers Party of Britain, came third with 8,264 votes.

The result, which Labour had feared would not go its way, was declared at about 5.25am on Friday after two “bundle checks” – not a full recount, but where the piles of votes are flicked through for irregularities. The result eases the pressure on Labour’s leader, Keir Starmer, after a humiliating defeat in Hartlepool in May.

On Friday morning, Starmer said he welcomed the “fantastic result for the brilliant and brave” Kim Leadbeater.

The tense campaign had been mired in accusations of dirty tricks and intimidatory tactics. It fell five years after the MP Jo Cox, Leadbeater’s older sister, was murdered in the constituency by a far-right terrorist.

Leadbeater, 44, said she was “absolutely delighted that the people of Batley and Spen have rejected division and they’ve voted for hope”. In a short victory speech, she thanked her family and friends saying “without them I could not have got through the last five years, never mind the last five weeks”.

She also thanked the police, who she said “sadly I have needed more than ever” during the campaign, which she said had highlighted how much work there was to do in the constituency.

Labour activists said they were pelted with eggs and kicked in the head on the campaign trail at the weekend and West Yorkshire police said an 18-year-old man from Batley was arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with an attack on canvassers.

Labour was defending a slender majority of 3,525 votes in a seat it has held since 1997. The byelection was called after Tracy Brabin, the local MP, was elected as the first mayor of West Yorkshire.

Turnout was 47.61%, down from the 66.5% attained at the 2019 general election in the seat, although byelections generally record fewer voters. In May’s byelection in Hartlepool, turnout was 42.55%.

Unlike Hartlepool, the demographic picture in Batley and Spen is more diverse, where about 20% of the population is Asian. A poll released this month by the Labour Muslim Network said that while Muslim voters traditionally backed Labour, the support was waning, as were Starmer’s personal ratings.

Analysis from the Muslim Council of Britain estimated that about 8,600 voters in the seat would be Muslim.

Galloway’s campaign focused on winning the support of disillusioned Labour voters, promising that a vote for him would result in Starmer being ousted as leader.

A senior Labour source called it “a fantastic result”. “Everyone’s been calling this a referendum on Keir’s leadership. Well we’ve won – bucked the trend, held on to this marginal seat and advanced in Tory areas”.

In a pointed statement released shortly after polls closed at 10pm on Thursday, Leadbeater said the “acts of intimidation and violence by some who have come with the sole aim of sowing division have been deeply upsetting to witness”.

There were 16 candidates on the ballot, including several far-right candidates.

Leadbeater’s earlier statement said there had been “many highs” of the byelection campaign, as well as “unacceptable lows”.

"The acts of intimidation and violence by some who have come with the sole aim of sowing division have been deeply upsetting to witness", it continued.

George Galloway, who came third in the contest, said he would apply to have the result set aside by the courts.