Labour should beware price of too much respect for devolution

Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar hold different views on key policies - Andrew Milligan/PA

A new survey suggests that Labour is fast eroding SNP support especially in those parts of Scotland where it was joked that its vote was more often weighed than counted.

If the polls are correct, a Labour victory in the forthcoming by-election in Rutherglen and Hamilton West may be on the cards and as such a pointer in two important respects.

First, whether backing for independence is fizzling out, and second, whether Sir Keir Starmer can retake enough Scottish seats to help him gain an overall majority at Westminster.

The recent opinion poll by You Gov suggested Labour would take 22 seats if there was an election tomorrow, whereas at present it holds only one, while the SNP would lose 26 of its 44 MPs.

Labour’s hopes have been boosted by the continuing decline in support for breaking up Britain, as new official figures reveal that the ‘Union dividend’ – the extra money spent per head in Scotland, compared to other parts of the UK – was more than £1,500.

It has also been helped by the contest being triggered after the sitting SNP MP Margaret Ferrier was subject to a recall petition and removed from the seat, after being suspended from the Commons for 30 days for a serious breach of lockdown rules.

However, whatever optimism exists in Labour’s ranks should be tempered by a serious difference between Sir Keir and Anas Sarwar, the leader of Scottish Labour.

The latter supports Nicola Sturgeon’s measure, currently blocked by the UK Government, that would allow 16 year-olds to change their gender by a simple declaration, while Sir Keir is opposed to this bill.

Mr Sarwar is also against the Conservative limit on the payment of child benefit to only two children, while Sir Keir has said if elected his government would keep this policy.

He is correct on both counts, but for cosmetic reasons he has portrayed this difference as “respect” for Labour’s devolution settlement, which allows for different policies on either side of the border.

He should beware. Other Westminster leaders have learned to their cost that too much respect for Scottish devolution is one of the main reasons for the decades-long nationalist upsurge.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.