Labour’s attack on private education will hurt state school parents too

Labour’s proposed raid on private schools is in danger of harming the very state system it purports to benefit.

When first announced, Labour’s position was to strip independent schools of charitable status, thus removing various tax exemptions available to these institutions.

After it became clear that the move would involve changing the definition of “charity” in the statute books, the plan to remove private schools’ charity status was scrapped, but the schools would still pay 20pc in VAT and possibly also business rates on buildings, following Scotland’s lead. The hugely optimistic £2.5bn that Labour hopes to raise in taxes is to be invested in state schools.

Smaller private schools, which some argue represent the vast majority of independent schools, risk closure in the face of the proposed new taxes. These schools tend to be relatively low cost, providing an education for children who are not from especially wealthy families.

Both Sir Keir Starmer and his Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson have suggested that schools could cut down on the fees to make themselves more affordable to parents.

The reality of these smaller schools is that they already have a comparatively narrow profit margin, so the result of a tax increase is more likely to be a choice between a reduction in the number or salaries of teachers, or closing down altogether.

But the policy also threatens to overwhelm state schools as application offices struggle to deal with the inevitable exodus of pupils from public schools, whose parents can only just afford an independent education at the moment.

Parents too are the other obvious losers of this policy, but not the super-wealthy ones whom Labour would be comfortable targeting.

“An extra 20pc on the school fees is not going to change our position,” a parent who is a partner in a City firm tells me. “It’s not going to have an impact on us or the people we know. But we are the lucky ones.”

Indeed. And many of the schools which cater to this income bracket already have prepayment options in place, which allow parents to pay a lump sum in advance in order to get around, for example, inheritance tax where the fees are being paid by grandparents.

If the damage caused were limited to smaller private schools and aspirational parents who choose those low-cost schools, then Labour could have consoled itself that its policy would at least be targeting the right industry – the private school sector.

The policy could perhaps be justified, even if those disproportionately affected wouldn’t be the wealthiest schools or the richest parents.

But what is much more difficult to reconcile is the impact of these plans on the state school system.

How are local comprehensives meant to address the extra strain to accommodate children leaving the independent school system, either as a result of raised fees or because of their schools closing down?

As someone who cannot afford private school fees even before the proposed taxes push them higher up, I am well aware of the pressures my local state schools already face as I prepare to put my own children through the system in the next few years. I am expecting to put my toddler on waiting lists for the most coveted, already oversubscribed state schools in the borough.

With a sudden rise in the number of children competing for these places, chances are more children will have to travel further from home or be pushed out of the better schools.

Apparently there is now a WhatsApp movement, questionably named “Swamp the comp”, where private school parents are discussing the idea of collectively moving their children to a chosen local comprehensive with the view of raising its performance.

A survey of parents by the Independent Schools Council found a fifth of private school pupils could leave the sector if the 20pc VAT was added to fees. Even if the exodus is a fraction of that number, the disruption to an already stretched state education sector would be enormous.

And that disruption will of course be felt by state schools long before a new Labour government manages to inject however much it raises from the new taxes in mitigation.

Every policy creates losers, a veteran politician once told me. It is practically impossible to design and implement a policy which will not disadvantage at least some individuals, and so no policy will ever be universally lauded as a good one.

Targeting wealthy private school parents to raise much needed funds for the benefit of the state education sector may seem overall like a good policy to many Labour voters, despite disadvantaging a section of the society.

But when the impact of the new taxes manifests itself by wreaking havoc in the state school system, the policy will have made losers of every group of parents in the country. It is, very clearly, a bad policy.

