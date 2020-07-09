Laboratory Studies Confirm BETADINE(R) Antiseptic Products' Effectiveness Against COVID-19 Virus

SINGAPORE, July 9, 2020 /CNW/ -- Mundipharma today announced that laboratory testing at the Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore, has confirmed the effectiveness of its BETADINE® antiseptic products against the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) which causes COVID-19 disease.

Testing has demonstrated BETADINE's® strong in-vitro virucidal activity, killing 99.99% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in 30 seconds. The products subjected to testing were: BETADINE® antiseptic products, namely Solution (10% PVP-I), Skin Cleanser (7.5% PVP-I), Gargle and Mouthwash (1.0% PVP-I) and Throat Spray (0.45% PVP-I).

The research has been published in the respected Infectious Disease and Therapy Journal on 08 July 2020.

"These results confirm our view that BETADINE® antiseptic products, used appropriately and in conjunction with other preventative treatment options including PPE, can play a role in limiting the spread of infections, including COVID-19," said Raman Singh, CEO Mundipharma.

"It also provides the medical community as well as consumers with a science-based assurance that they are using a product that is a proven defence against COVID-19," he added.

The study conducted at Duke-NUS is complemented by Laboratory testing completed at the Tropical Infectious Diseases Research and Education Center (TIDREC) at the University of Malaya, Malaysia, that also demonstrated strong in-vitro virucidal activity, with the tested product BETADINE® Gargle and Mouthwash (1.0% PVP-I) killing 99.99% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in 15 seconds. The TIDREC research has been accepted by the British Dental Journal (BDJ) and was published as a Letter on 26 June 2020. The journal is published by Springer Nature on behalf of the British Dental Association.

Previously, BETADINE® antiseptic products containing povidone iodine (PVP-I) have been proven effective in vitro against a wide range of viruses, including coronaviruses that have caused major outbreaks such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). The BETADINE® antiseptic range contains Povidone-iodine (PVP-I), which is highly effective against a wide range of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses and fungi and is typically used in hospitals.

About Mundipharma

Mundipharma's independent associated companies are privately owned entities covering the world's pharmaceutical markets. Mundipharma is a prime example of a company that consistently delivers high-quality products while standing by the values that represent the company. Our mission is to alleviate the suffering of patients with cancer and non-cancer pain and to substantially improve their quality of life. Mundipharma is dedicated to bringing to patients with severe and debilitating diseases the benefit of novel treatment options in fields such as pain, oncology, oncology supportive care, ophthalmology, respiratory disease and consumer healthcare.

About BETADINE®

The BETADINE® range of products have been trusted by hospitals and consumers around the world for over 60 years to prevent and treat infections. Over the last few years, Mundipharma has expanded the BETADINE® range of products to include povidone-iodine and non-povidone iodine ranges for the prevention, treatment and maintenance of a range of conditions from upper respiratory tract infections, wound infections, feminine hygiene and infections and outbreaks to personal and hand hygiene. In-vitro and clinical studies have demonstrated that BETADINE® povidone iodine kills a broad range of bacteria, viruses and fungi including antibiotic-resistant strains.

