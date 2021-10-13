The laboratory information systems market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 1.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.0%

during the forecasted period. A laboratory information system (LIS) is a software solution that handles the receiving, processing, and storage of information generated by laboratories. LIS helps streamline laboratory processes to decrease specimen handling time, increase productivity, and improve turnaround time.

Growth in the LIS market can be primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the need for laboratory automation& increased lab efficiency, and the development of integrated LIS. The surge in demand for personalized medicine and the growing popularity of cloud-based LIS is expected to provide significant opportunities to the market players, especially in emerging economies. However, high maintenance and service costs, the requirement of specialized laboratory units, interfacing issues, and a dearth of skilled professionals are likely to challenge market growth in the coming years.



Integrated LIS to be the fastest-growing segment in the product market

Based on product, the LIS product market is segmented intostandalone LIS and integrated LIS. The standalone LIS held the largest market share in 2020, however, the integrated LIS is expected to witness the highest growth of 9.6% during the forecast period. Integrated LIS enables users to easily switch from one type of application to another without exiting the program.Currently, several large hospitals are replacing standalone systems with integrated systems. Increasing end-user preference for single solutions with multiple modules further supports the demand for integrated LIS.As a result, the demand for integrated LIS is expected to increase among end users in the coming years.



Services segment to hold the largest share of the component market

Based on component, the LIS market is segmented into services and software. The services segment accounted for the largest market share of 67.7% in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to their indispensable nature and repetitive requirement. This is because end users of LIS rely heavily on service providers for consulting, data storage, implementing services, training, maintenance, and regular solution upgrades. Heavy dependency of end users on service providers will further drive segment growth in the coming years.



The US to dominate thelaboratory information systemsmarket in North America

North America is expected to account for the largest share of 41.9% of the global laboratory information systems market in 2021, followed by Europe (36.3%), Asia Pacific (16.5%) and the RoW (5.3%).The US is the largest market for LIS globally due to its well-established economy and the financial ability of end users in the country to deploy advanced technologies. The increasing R&D expenditure in the country is driving the adoption of laboratory information systems for the efficient management of data in hospitals, laboratories, and ancillary areas.



Some of the prominent players operating in the laboratory information systems market areOrchard Software Corporation (US), Sunquest Information Systems (US), Cerner Corporation (US), CompuGroup Medical (Germany), Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (US), Meditech (US), SCC Soft Computer (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Comp Pro Med (US), American Soft Solutions Corp. (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), WebPathLab (US), XIFIN (US), Clinsis (Nicaragua), Computer Service and Support (CSSLIS) (US), ASPYRA LLC (US), Apex Healthware (US), Pathagility (US), LabVantage Solutions (US), HEX Laboratory Systems (US), LigoLab Information Systems (US), TECHNIDATA (France), Seacoast Laboratory Data Systems (US), Alphasoft GmbH (Germany) and Dendi, Inc. (US).



