Laboratory Gas Generators Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

The global laboratory gas generators market was estimated to be USD 406. 82 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 626. 62 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7. 37% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

New York, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laboratory Gas Generators Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317783/?utm_source=GNW


COVID-19 has impacted the laboratory gas generators market which is attributable to disruption of operation and supply chain, decrease in customer demand, and global economic slowdown. Additionally, laboratory gas generators are tools to create pure gas for analytical applications and lab investigations. Thus, the closure of research centers, academic institutions, and laboratories across the globe has resulted in a significant loss of segmental revenue for businesses like Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, and Agilent Technologies that manufacture analytical instruments. Agilent noticed a 16% decline in academic end users during the first quarter of 2020. However, the demand for laboratory gas generators increased during the pandemic due to the COVID-19-related laboratory-based research and development activity. For Instance, in June 2021, Novagenix used PEAK nitrogen generators in their COVID-19 drug discovery study, to assess and certify the efficacy and quality of medications in Turkey.

In addition, a press release by Shanghai Asclepius Meditech in May 2021 stated that Asclepius Meditec’s Hydrogen oxygen generator with a nebulizer is expected to alleviate the oxygen shortage crisis during the Covid-19 pandemic, which is backed by a study conducted in June 2020 on patients with COVID-19 inhaling hydrogen oxygen mixed gas produced by Asclepius Meditec’s Hydrogen Oxygen Generator with Nebulizer and was published in the Journal of Thoracic Disease. Thus, owing to such development and research activities, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively impact the market studied.

The laboratory gas generators are used in various industries such as food, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, etc. The growth in this market is mainly driven by the rising safety concerns related to the use of conventional gas cylinders, the growing importance of analytical techniques in drug and food approval processes and increasing R&D spending in target industries. Analytical chemistry plays a crucial role in drug development, ensuring novel medications’ quality, safety, and efficacy. Although several analytical methods are utilized in the pharmaceutical sector, three general analytical techniques are used in the pharmaceutical sector to determine the structure, separate analytes, and quantify target compounds. These include chromatography, spectroscopy, and conventional analytical chemistry techniques. The application of analytical testing is growing for detecting and identifying dangerous chemicals, including both adulterants and pharmaceutically active compounds. The article “A Story of Peptides, Lipophilicity, and Chromatography – Back and Forth in Time,” published in January 2022, mentioned that chromatography is a crucial tool during the discovery of small molecules and peptide drugs, especially when used in conjunction with different detection technologies. It is utilized for impurity profiling, identification, and purification. Thus, there is increasing adoption of chromatography in the drug approval process, which is expected to drive market growth.

Furthermore, high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) techniques that use stationary phases containing proteins and phospholipids that can simulate the biological environment where drug molecules diffuse are known as biomimetic chromatography. The article "Biomimetic chromatography—A novel application of the chromatographic principles,"published in April 2022, mentioned that using biomimetic chromatographic data makes it possible to forecast the aquatic toxicity of drugs and pesticides. Thus, there is increasing adoption of these techniques, which is further expected to generate demand for laboratory gas generators used to perform such techniques, thereby driving the market growth.

Additionally, the article “Biotech R&D spending has skyrocketed, and so have opportunities for savings” published in July 2022 stated that in the five years running up to 2022, the biotechnology sector’s R&D spending nearly doubled. As the biotechnology labs are a controlled environment, the nitrogen laboratory gas generators are mostly used in such labs. Thus, with the increasing investment in the biotechnology industries, the growth of laboratory gas generators is anticipated.

Hence as per the factors mentioned above laboratory gas generator market is expected to witness growth over the forecast period. However, factors such as the lack of skilled personnel and reluctance to replace conventional gas supply methods restrain for the electrophysiology market.

Key Market Trends

Hydrogen Gas Generators is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR Over the Forecast Period

A hydrogen generator offers a constant stream of gas at the flow rate necessary to keep several gas chromatographs operational. It offers three key advantages, reduces the dangers that hydrogen tanks pose to safety, and removes the drawbacks of hydrogen tanks. It is considerably less expensive than hydrogen tanks.? Furthermore, hydrogen is used in the pharmaceutical sector to make pharmaceutical items like vitamins. The purification of gases (like argon) that contain trace amounts of oxygen requires a lot of hydrogen. The oxygen and hydrogen are combined catalytically, and the resulting water is removed. Thus, with the increasing demand for drug production and manufacturing globally, the demand for hydrogen gas generators is also increasing, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.?

In January 2022, the data updated by Lumitos AG showed that there are several commercially available hydrogen gas generators that can generate up to 18 liters of hydrogen per minute. Other advantages of such hydrogen generators are that they can supply central hydrogen to laboratories, provide higher safety levels, and provide superior quality hydrogen. Thus, such advantages of these generators are anticipated to positively impact the segment’s growth, thereby driving the growth of the market studied.? Additionally, a research article data was updated in May 2022 in the International Journal of Hydrogen Energy, and it mentioned that in comparison to commonly used hydrogen (H2) storage devices or generators, H2 generators are proven to be safer, respond to H2 demand more quickly, store H2 more efficiently, and be easier to operate. Thus, such safety provided by the generators is anticipated to drive the adoption rate of these hydrogen gas generators for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and other industries, thereby driving the segment growth.?

Moreover, another article was published in July 2022 titled “Advantages and Disadvantages of Hydrogen Energy,” and as per the article, governments across the world are planning to turn to hydrogen to tackle the issues generated by burning natural gas, which is used to heat homes and hot water because this releases carbon into the atmosphere which is a leading cause of climate change.? In addition, as per the article mentioned above, hydrogen is a renewable energy source, and when it is burned, no harmful byproducts are released into the atmosphere. Thus, almost all industries are adopting the use of hydrogen, which results in more production of H2 gas. This is expected to create demand for hydrogen gas generators, driving the segment growth.?

North America is Expected to Dominates the Laboratory Gas Generators Market Over the Forecast Period

North America dominates the market, owing to the rise in research and development activities among numerous pharmaceutical and other industries in the region. The major factors driving the growth of the laboratory gas generators market in the North American region include the well-established infrastructure and increased R&D spending for the pharmaceutical industry.?

The spending on R&D by various pharmaceutical companies and government organizations has been rising in the region, which is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period. In 2021, Novartis AG, one of the global pharmaceutical companies, invested USD 14,886 million in R&D, up from USD 14,197 million in 2020.? In addition, another major pharmaceutical manufacturer, Pfizer Inc., invested USD 13,829 million in 2021 in R&D. According to the 2021 annual report of the company, this number increased significantly from USD 9,393 in 2020. Thus, the increased R&D expenses in the pharmaceutical industry are creating a demand for more hydrogen availability in the region. This is expected to fuel the demand for the availability of hydrogen generators, driving the overall growth of the market in North America.

Additionally, the data updated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in “Fact Sheet: FDA at a Glance” published in November 2021 shows that there are 4,944 FDA-Registered Facilities for the development of biologics and 6,799 for human drugs. Such a high number of manufacturing facilities to produce drugs is likely to create opportunities for using laboratory gas generators in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry segment. Thus, it is expected to drive market growth in the region. The research organizations and universities are taking initiatives to develop new technologies, which are expected to contribute to the market growth in the country during the forecast period.? For instance, in February 2022, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Lincoln Laboratory conducted a demonstration of a portable hydrogen fuel generator, which is a prototype device to convert aluminum into hydrogen fuel. The device is called the Hydrogen Tactical Refueling Point (H-TaRP) and comprises an aluminum dispenser, reactor vessel, water cooling system, and a control system manifold to fill a hydrogen tank.?

Therefore, the market is expected to grow in the North America during the forecast period.?

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is moderately competitive and consists of local players across several countries and some international players. The major players in the laboratory gas generators market include Claind S.r.l., ErreDue spa, F-Dgsi, Labtech S.R.L., LNI Swissgas, Nel ASA, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Peak Scientific Instruments, Ltd and VICI DBS S.r.l., which provides these products across the globe.

