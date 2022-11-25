Laboratory Animal Diet Global Market Report 2022: Rising Use of Mice in Virology and Infectious Disease Research Drives Growth

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Animal Diet Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Diet Type, Animal, Application and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laboratory animal diet market is expected to grow from US$ 3,797.50 million in 2021 to US$ 5,469.24 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2028.

The rising usage of mice models in virology and infectious diseases fuels the overall market growth. Rising demand for humanized mice models would provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Basic research, safety assessment for large molecule therapeutics, simulation of some human-specific infectious diseases, and efficacy testing of immunotherapy approaches use humanized mice models. The human protein is expressed in cells and tissues while the mouse protein is silenced. Humanized mice models are generally used to study cancer genetics, autoimmune diseases, regenerative medicine, human hematopoiesis, infectious diseases, transplantation, and autoimmunity. They enhance the translational value of preclinical research by enabling researchers to understand disease pathways better.

Both mice and human genes and proteins are examined for the structure to determine the optimal expression and functionality of the human protein in a mouse environment. Recent models also reflect hematopoiesis, natural immunity, neurobiology, and molecular signaling pathways that influence disease pathobiology. These mice models also aid studies on human pathobiology, natural disease processes, and therapeutic efficacy across a broad spectrum of human diseases. Overall, humanized mice models offer low-cost and high-throughput studies on infection or degeneration in natural pathogen-host cells and the opportunity to test disease transmission and eradication.

Humanized mice models have been xenografted with human cells or engineered to express human genes. These mice are used extensively to elucidate and understand human physiology and the etiology of human-specific infections. They are used in biomedical research to develop therapeutics due to their numerous advantages, such as small size, short reproductive cycle, ease of handling, and increased genomic similarity to humans. They are crucial in preclinical research studies because they mimic several human-specific diseases and can be used to study the efficacy and safety of immunotherapy approaches.

Humanized mice models have also played an important role in designing and developing vaccines and antibody-based therapies for COVID-19. The models, developed since the outbreak of COVID-19, could further help provide a profound and better understanding of the infection and effectiveness of antiviral therapeutics and support the development of efficient drugs and therapies to treat the disease. Due to the reasons mentioned above, humanized mice models will be widely used in the near future.

Diet plays an important role in the immune response given by humans to a particular type of disease. Therefore, it is important to take care of the diet provided to the humanized mice model. Hence, humanized mice models are also given a diet similar to the human diet. The growing demand for humanized mice models will create an opportunity for the growth of the laboratory animal diet market during the forecast period.

Laboratory Animal Diet Market: Segmental Overview

Based on diet type, the laboratory animal diet market is segmented into standard diet, irradiated diet, and autoclavable diet. The standard diet segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the market for the irradiated diet segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on animal, the laboratory animal diet market is segmented into mouse, cat, dog, rabbit, chicken, and others. The mouse segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the laboratory animal diet market is segmented into drug discovery & personalized medicine, regenerative medicine, pathology of infectious diseases, drug toxicity & efficacy testing, and others. The drug discovery & personalized medicine segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.

Based on end user, the laboratory animal diet market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, research & academic institutes, and others. The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Laboratory Animal Diet Market - Market Landscape

5. Laboratory Animal Diet Market - Key Market Dynamics

6. Laboratory Animal Diet Market - Global Analysis

7. Laboratory Animal Diet Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2028 - By Diet Type

8. Laboratory Animal Diet Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2028 - By Animal

9. Laboratory Animal Diet Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2028 - By Application

10. Laboratory Animal Diet Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2028 - By End User

11. Laboratory Animal Diet Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis

12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Laboratory Animal Diet Market

13. Laboratory Animal Diet Market- Industry Landscape

14. Company Profiles

15. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Envigo

  • Altromin Spezialfutter GmbH & Co. KG

  • LabDiet

  • SAFE

  • Dyets, Inc.

  • Special Diet Services

  • Specialty Feeds

  • Research Diets Inc.

  • Bio-Serv

  • Krishna Valley Agrotech LLP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8za4ks

