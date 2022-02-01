Labor pledges extra funding for Snowy Hydro power plant to make it run on green hydrogen

Adam Morton and Sarah Martin
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Mike Bowers/The Guardian</span>
Photograph: Mike Bowers/The Guardian

Anthony Albanese says plan takes Coalition’s ‘flawed approach’ and makes it work but Angus Taylor calls it ‘economically incoherent’


Labor says it would spend up to an extra $700m on a contentious new Snowy Hydro power plant in the New South Wales Hunter Valley to equip it to run on green hydrogen made with renewable energy instead of a fossil fuel.

Speaking in the NSW town of Kurri Kurri on Tuesday, Anthony Albanese said if Labor won the upcoming federal election it would ensure the publicly funded gas-fired plant announced by the Morrison government last May could run with 30% green hydrogen blended in once it started operation next year.

The opposition leader said the Kurri Kurri plant would run entirely on hydrogen “as soon as possible”, with a goal of 2030, under a plan that would take the Coalition’s “flawed approach and make it work”.

Related: Labor to support $600m Kurri Kurri power plant but only if it runs on green hydrogen by 2030

Labor’s climate change and energy spokesperson, Chris Bowen, said the party would allocate up to $700m in extra equity investment to Snowy Hydro, lifting the potential total cost from $600m to $1.3bn.

He said Snowy Hydro documents indicated the 660MW plant could run 30% on hydrogen immediately, but this was not in the government’s plans. “We’ll ensure, working positively with Snowy Hydro, that will be the case,” Bowen said.

Angus Taylor, the energy and emissions reduction minister, said the opposition’s plan was “economically incoherent”, and accused it of a “humiliating backflip” on the project aimed at shoring up support in the Hunter Valley, particularly in the Labor-held seats of Paterson and Hunter.

Taylor said it would not yet be technically feasible to run the plant on hydrogen by 2030, and that the government’s goal was to first help bring down the cost of the fuel. He would not comment on when the plant would run on hydrogen under the Coalition. “There’s technical feasibility – and getting some hydrogen into the generator is technically feasible – (and) there’s economic feasibility, which is: who’s going to pay for it?”

Albanese said Labor’s pledge would ensure a secure electricity supply while making the plant consistent with a shift to net zero emissions by 2050. “I see the Hunter as potentially a green hydrogen powerhouse for Australia and the world. Not just producing it here, but exporting it internationally,” he said.

The Kurri Kurri plant was announced as part of what the Morrison government has called a “gas-fired recovery” from the pandemic. It would be a “peaking” plant, turned on only occasionally when needed at times of high demand and to fill gaps in the market. Snowy Hydro expects it will run at 2% of its full capacity annually, and to employ about 10 people once operational.

Related: Green hydrogen beats blue on emissions and financial cost, Australian study finds

Taylor has argued the Kurri Kurri plant is needed to avoid a significant increase in wholesale electricity prices when the Liddell coal-fired plant shuts in 2023, but analysts have said it is not needed to maintain electricity supply. Kerry Schott, the former head of the Energy Security Board, last year said a gas plant in the Hunter Valley did not “stack up” commercially given there were cheaper and cleaner alternatives in development.

The Liddell coal-fired power station in Muswellbrook in the NSW Hunter Valley is set to be decommissioned in 2023.
The Liddell coal-fired power station in Muswellbrook in the NSW Hunter Valley is set to be decommissioned in 2023. Photograph: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

Labor argues running the plant on hydrogen will make it economically viable as it will be in use longer than gas, which releases significant emissions. It points to the billionaire Andrew Forrest’s proposal to build a 660MW gas-hydrogen generator at Port Kembla at an estimated cost of $1.3bn, including $30m in federal funding to help make it hydrogen compatible. Forrest’s company, Squadron Energy, has said the plant will be capable of running on 50% green hydrogen when first turned on, with a goal of increasing that to 100% by 2030.

Debate over hydrogen in power generation

But analysts have questioned whether hydrogen will ever be economically competitive as a fuel to generate electricity. Michael Liebreich, the founder of Bloomberg New Energy Finance, ranked it as among the least viable likely uses of hydrogen.

Tony Wood, energy program director with the Grattan Institute, said the Kurri Kurri plant was never necessary to ensure the electricity supply once the Liddell coal plant closed as claimed, and was likely to deter private investment, but Labor’s pledge was pragmatic given contracts were likely to be signed before the federal election, expected in May.

He said moving the plant from gas to hydrogen would not reduce emissions by much given the plant would only run when needed and, depending on how hydrogen costs evolved, it could be difficult for a government to get a return on additional investment of up to $700m. “I think whether this is a good use of public funding is something they would need to think about in government,” Wood said.

The Greens leader Adam Bandt said even with a non-binding pledge to use hydrogen the project remained a “terrible idea”. “Gas is as dirty as coal. This power plant is Scott Morrison’s Trojan horse for more methane gas, and now Labor is backing it too,” he said.

‘Cynical political decision’

Bruce Robertson, a gas market analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, said Labor had made a “cynical political decision that is not based on economics or the delivery of electricity to the Australian people at the cheapest possible cost”.

“This project is poorly located on a gas line that cannot even supply it with sufficient gas and is now proposed to be powered by hydrogen, a technology that’s unproven and whose costs are unknown,” he said. “Make no mistake this is a decision based purely on politics and is not in the best interests of the Australian people.”

Related: Why is Australia building a $600m gas power plant as world experts warn against fossil fuels?

Fiona Lee, from the Gas Free Hunter Alliance, said “not a single cent of public money” should be spent on a project using fossil fuels. “Any power station that burns more fossil fuels like gas is just worsening climate change,” she said.

The backdrop to Labor’s announcement is the National party targeting Labor-held seats in the Hunter Valley, hoping to recruit voters disaffected by Labor’s more ambitious climate change commitments.

Retiring Labor veteran Joel Fitzgibbon, who suffered a significant voter backlash in his Hunter electorate in the 2019 election, has spent much of this term warning Labor will lose another election if it pursues ambitious climate commitments at the expense of regional jobs in traditional industries.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • All-Star Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies beat Jazz

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 119-109 on Friday night. It was the fourth career triple-double for Morant, Memphis' third-year point guard who was named an All-Star starter on Thursday. Brandon Clarke added 22 points for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points and matched his season high with six blocks. Desmond Bane added 17 for the Grizzlies. Danuel House

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has taken a step toward a potential return to the NFL. Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings had an exploratory conversation about the team's head coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides were gauging interest. The Vikings made the formal request earlier this week to speak with him. A message seeking c

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Cleveland Guardians sign lease agreement through 2036

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have reached an agreement to extend their lease at its downtown ballpark through at least 2036 while making improvements to the facility, team owner and CEO Paul Dolan announced Thursday. Team officials said they've obtained financing to renovate Progressive Field, a ballpark that opened for play in 1994. The cost of the improvements has been estimated at just over $200 million. Renovation work is expected to begin after the 2022 season. “We are confident

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • Ja Morant scores 34 points, Grizzlies beat Wizards 115-95

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 34 points, his sixth straight game of at least 30 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead in a 115-95 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Morant, picked as an All-Star starter for the Western Conference this week, was 15 of 27 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Desmond Bane had 19 points, and De’Anthony Melton added 13 to help the Grizzlies win their third straight and fourth in five games. Steven Adams had

  • New Raiders coach McDaniels hopes for success in 2nd stint

    When Josh McDaniels was hired for his first head coaching job in Denver as a precocious 32-year-old, he flamed out almost immediately because he realizes now that he didn't really know what the job entailed. The experience with the Broncos that ended with his firing before the end of his second season humbled McDaniels, who then went back and spent another decade as a coordinator. Now 13 years later, he's ready for his next shot as a head coach with the Las Vegas Raiders and hopes the lessons he

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Wagner gets go-ahead layup in Magic's 110-108 win over Mavs

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 18 points, including the tiebreaking layup with 54 seconds remaining, and the Orlando Magic overcame Luka Doncic’s seventh triple-double of the season to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-108 on Sunday night. Chuma Okeke scored 19 points and helped Orlando win consecutive games for just the second time all season. Doncic finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the Mavericks for his 43rd triple-double of his career, tying Fat Lever for 10th pla

  • Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Goodwin's 21 help Cavs beat Pelicans 93-90 without Garland

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care

  • What to Watch: Canada faces United States for top spot in World Cup qualifier

    Here’s everything you need to know about Canada’s match against the United States on Sunday.