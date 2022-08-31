Labor Day weekend events on the Mississippi Coast: Fireworks, festivals and more

Mary Perez
·4 min read

Fireworks at Margaritaville Biloxi and an End of Summer Bash with Fireworks in Waveland will celebrate the last official weekend of summer across South Mississippi.

The fireworks are Friday at Margaritaville in East Biloxi and Sunday in Waveland, which will make it a day-long festival with food, music and crafts.

Coast residents and visitors can ride out to Ship Island and swim in the Gulf waters, ride a zip line or a roller coaster in Biloxi, make a bet at one of the 11 Coast casinos and enjoy the Art Walk in downtown Ocean Springs.

The weather will improve in South Mississippi as the hot and humid weather subsides, just in time for a lineup of fall festivals and special events that continue most every weekend right into the holiday season.

Here is what’s happening this Labor Day Weekend on the Coast:

Sept. 1-11Rock of Ages musical featuring songs of the 1980s presented by Biloxi Little Theater, 220 Lee St. Shows Sunday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. 7 p.m. Tickets $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 60+, $20 military, $18 students

Sept. 2First Friday in Downtown Biloxi. 5-9 p.m. Free event throughout Rue Magnolia and Howard Avenue. Music by Live Casuals & the Uptights at 5 p.m., and Ty Taylor & the Kinfolk, at 7 p.m. The District Green, 785 Howard Ave., is co-hosting the block party with food trucks and locally brewed Fly Llama beer.

Sept. 2 Gulf Coast Faery Fantasy Frolic, 783 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 5-7 p.m. Free

Sept. 2 Selwyn Birchwood at Ground Zero Blues Club, 814 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 8 p.m. Pre-sale $20, Day of show $25.

Sept. 2Fireworks and Karaoke at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi. Fireworks start at around 9 p.m.

Sept. 2-4Booker Fest at 100 Men Hall, 303 Union St., Bay St. Louis. Friday at 7 p.m. Saturday at 11 a.m., Sunday 10 a.m. Tickets start at $30, or $85 for a weekend wristband.

Sept. 3 Beach Cleanup at Jones Park. 8-10 a.m. Gloves and trash bags will be supplied. Bring own sunscreen, sunglasses, refillable water bottle and email volunteer@msaquarium.org.

Sept. 3Fin and Zen Yoga at Mississippi Aquarium, 2100 E Beach Blvd., Gulfport. 8:30 a.m. $20 for members and $30 for non-members.

Sept. 3Ocean Springs Artwork at Washington Avenue in downtown Ocean Springs. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Art, music and food, with potters, painters, sculptors, along with local boutiques, galleries and restaurants

Sept. 3National Cinema Day celebrated at Cinemark and most major movie theaters. Tickets will be $3 and special deals will be available on popcorn and other concession at some theaters.

Sept. 3Dexter Allen performs at Ground Zero Blues Club, 814 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 8 p.m. Pre-sale $20, Day of show $25.

Sept. 4 End of Summer Bash at Waveland Lighthouse and Labor Day Street Fair & Fireworks on Coleman Avenue, Waveland. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors, food, music, crafts, kids’ zone. Fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 4Labor Day Weekend Asian Concert at IP Casino Biloxi. Free admission at Studio B. 9-11:30 p.m.

Ongoing

Ship Island Excursions — Round trip service to Ship Island is offered, along with weekend dolphin cruises and sunset cocktail cruises that depart from Gulfport Harbor off U.S. 90 at the foot of U.S. 49 in Gulfport.

Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors exhibit at Mississippi Aquarium 10 a.m.-5 p.m. thru Oct. 2. Ten life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs plus dino-themed crafts and activities. Adults $29.95 Children $24.95 Seniors $26.95

Haunted Bayou Cruise and Ghost and Cemetery Pub Walk at Bay St. Louis. Tickets must be purchased in advance at 228-363-9533.

Davis Bayou Kayak Program 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays thru Oct. 1 at Gulf Islands National Seashore, 3500 Park Road, Ocean Springs. Meet at the Davis Bayou public boat launch. One- and two-person kayaks and safety gear are provided free. A liability waiver is required. Must be able to row. Pets are not allowed on the kayaks..

Rumble on the Gulf, 5-9 p.m. Thursdays until Oct. 6 at Silver Slipper Casino, Hancock County. Motorcycles, jeeps, hot rods, antique and classic cars. Free.

Save the date

Sept. 10-11 — Biloxi Seafood Festival, Biloxi Town Green

Sept. 30 — Hancock Whitney Sea of Stars fireworks and drone light show, Gulfport

Oct. 2-9 — Cruisin’ The Coast, across South Mississippi

Nov. 5-6 — Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival, Ocean Springs

Nov. 12-13 — Celtic Music Festival & Scottish Highland Games, Harrison County Fairgrounds

More upcoming events in South Mississippi and a list of Coast attractions are compiled by Coastal Mississippi, which promotes tourism across the three Coast counties.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye hopes to add spark to Toronto FC's playoff drive

    Toronto FC is hoping the possible return of midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye can help the club finish the season strong as they try to hunt down a playoff spot. "It's unfortunate I couldn't play more of a bigger role in these last couple of games," the midfielder said before his club travelled to take on Charlotte FC on Saturday. "But I know how important this next stretch is and that's why we're trying to really make sure everything is ready to go on my end." The Toronto native has missed the last

  • Bethel-Thompson, Peters combine to lead Argos past Ticats 37-20

    TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson staggered the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before Jamal Peters delivered the knockout blow. Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes while Peters returned one of his three interceptions 67 yards for a major to lead the Toronto Argonauts past Hamilton 37-20 on a breezy Friday night. Two of Bethel-Thompson's TD strikes came in the decisive third quarter as Toronto outscored the Ticats 17-3 with the wind to take a 27-19 advantage. Peters cemented the CFL victory, returni

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Canadian men rebound at volleyball worlds with 3-set sweep of China

    Canada's men's volleyball team recovered from a sweep at the hands of Italy in its world championship opener by defeating China 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 in Pool E action on Monday in Ljubljana, Slovenia. "I'm happy with the 3-0 win; that matters for a lot of reasons," Canada head coach Ben Josephson said in a statement released by Volleyball Canada. "Fatigue and recovery in this tournament are a big deal as well we know there are a lot of teams vying to get into the next round and every set will matt

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • Judge hits 50th, Ohtani also goes deep as Angels edge Yanks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night. The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered before a sellout crowd that included plenty of Yankees fans. Ohtani broke a 2-all tie in the fifth inning with his 29th homer, a two-run drive to right-center. Judge connected in the eighth for a 434-foot shot off reliever Ryan Teper

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider: 'It's up to players to say this isn't good enough'

    John Schneider met with the media after Sunday's loss to the Angels to discuss his message to Blue Jays players after a tough sweep and what he expects from his team's leaders in the aftermath.

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Bianca Andreescu pleads for outfit change at US Open: 'This dress is so bad'

    Bianca Andreescu let everyone know what she thought of her outfit for Monday's US Open match.

  • Lorie Kane bids farewell to CP Women's Open having influenced a generation of golfers

    OTTAWA — Lorie Kane patted her heart to thank the hundreds of fans cheering for her as she walked up the 18th fairway at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. Behind Kane, her niece Charlotte Jenkins — who served as her caddie — waved the crowd on to get the chants even louder. When Kane reached the edge of the green she took a bow to rapturous applause. The loving tribute was a fitting farewell for one of the most successful and influential golfers in Canadian history. Kane, who turns 58 this December, ha

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I