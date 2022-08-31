Labor Day weekend events on the Mississippi Coast: Fireworks, festivals and more

Fireworks at Margaritaville Biloxi and an End of Summer Bash with Fireworks in Waveland will celebrate the last official weekend of summer across South Mississippi.

The fireworks are Friday at Margaritaville in East Biloxi and Sunday in Waveland, which will make it a day-long festival with food, music and crafts.

Coast residents and visitors can ride out to Ship Island and swim in the Gulf waters, ride a zip line or a roller coaster in Biloxi, make a bet at one of the 11 Coast casinos and enjoy the Art Walk in downtown Ocean Springs.

The weather will improve in South Mississippi as the hot and humid weather subsides, just in time for a lineup of fall festivals and special events that continue most every weekend right into the holiday season.

Here is what’s happening this Labor Day Weekend on the Coast:

Sept. 1-11 — Rock of Ages musical featuring songs of the 1980s presented by Biloxi Little Theater, 220 Lee St. Shows Sunday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. 7 p.m. Tickets $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 60+, $20 military, $18 students

Sept. 2 — First Friday in Downtown Biloxi. 5-9 p.m. Free event throughout Rue Magnolia and Howard Avenue. Music by Live Casuals & the Uptights at 5 p.m., and Ty Taylor & the Kinfolk, at 7 p.m. The District Green, 785 Howard Ave., is co-hosting the block party with food trucks and locally brewed Fly Llama beer.

Sept. 2 — Gulf Coast Faery Fantasy Frolic, 783 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 5-7 p.m. Free

Sept. 2 — Selwyn Birchwood at Ground Zero Blues Club, 814 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 8 p.m. Pre-sale $20, Day of show $25.

Sept. 2 — Fireworks and Karaoke at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi. Fireworks start at around 9 p.m.

Sept. 2-4 — Booker Fest at 100 Men Hall, 303 Union St., Bay St. Louis. Friday at 7 p.m. Saturday at 11 a.m., Sunday 10 a.m. Tickets start at $30, or $85 for a weekend wristband.

Sept. 3 — Beach Cleanup at Jones Park. 8-10 a.m. Gloves and trash bags will be supplied. Bring own sunscreen, sunglasses, refillable water bottle and email volunteer@msaquarium.org.

Sept. 3 — Fin and Zen Yoga at Mississippi Aquarium, 2100 E Beach Blvd., Gulfport. 8:30 a.m. $20 for members and $30 for non-members.

Sept. 3 — Ocean Springs Artwork at Washington Avenue in downtown Ocean Springs. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Art, music and food, with potters, painters, sculptors, along with local boutiques, galleries and restaurants

Sept. 3 — National Cinema Day celebrated at Cinemark and most major movie theaters. Tickets will be $3 and special deals will be available on popcorn and other concession at some theaters.

Sept. 3 — Dexter Allen performs at Ground Zero Blues Club, 814 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 8 p.m. Pre-sale $20, Day of show $25.

Sept. 4 — End of Summer Bash at Waveland Lighthouse and Labor Day Street Fair & Fireworks on Coleman Avenue, Waveland. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors, food, music, crafts, kids’ zone. Fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 — Labor Day Weekend Asian Concert at IP Casino Biloxi. Free admission at Studio B. 9-11:30 p.m.

Ongoing

Ship Island Excursions — Round trip service to Ship Island is offered, along with weekend dolphin cruises and sunset cocktail cruises that depart from Gulfport Harbor off U.S. 90 at the foot of U.S. 49 in Gulfport.

Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors exhibit at Mississippi Aquarium 10 a.m.-5 p.m. thru Oct. 2. Ten life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs plus dino-themed crafts and activities. Adults $29.95 Children $24.95 Seniors $26.95

Haunted Bayou Cruise and Ghost and Cemetery Pub Walk at Bay St. Louis. Tickets must be purchased in advance at 228-363-9533.

Davis Bayou Kayak Program 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays thru Oct. 1 at Gulf Islands National Seashore, 3500 Park Road, Ocean Springs. Meet at the Davis Bayou public boat launch. One- and two-person kayaks and safety gear are provided free. A liability waiver is required. Must be able to row. Pets are not allowed on the kayaks..

Rumble on the Gulf, 5-9 p.m. Thursdays until Oct. 6 at Silver Slipper Casino, Hancock County. Motorcycles, jeeps, hot rods, antique and classic cars. Free.

Save the date





Sept. 10-11 — Biloxi Seafood Festival, Biloxi Town Green

Sept. 30 — Hancock Whitney Sea of Stars fireworks and drone light show, Gulfport

Oct. 2-9 — Cruisin’ The Coast, across South Mississippi

Nov. 5-6 — Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival, Ocean Springs

Nov. 12-13 — Celtic Music Festival & Scottish Highland Games, Harrison County Fairgrounds

More upcoming events in South Mississippi and a list of Coast attractions are compiled by Coastal Mississippi, which promotes tourism across the three Coast counties.