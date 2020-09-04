These Labor Day TV sales are unreal—save big on Samsung, Sony, LG, Vizio and more

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With Labor Day right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about relaxing—and treating yourself to a shiny new toy. If you’re itching for an updated TV, we’ve got you covered with stunning new models at ridiculous prices.

Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, QVC and more are all getting in on the price slashing action, and we’re loving every minute of it. It’s the perfect time to prep for football season and the upcoming holidays (Love Actually on repeat, anyone?).

We found dazzling TVs of various shapes and sizes from all of the top brands, including Samsung, Sony, LG and Vizio. These Labor Day TV sales are just too good to ignore. Shop now—these models are sure to go fast.

24 to 49 inches

Need a modest—yet marvelous—TV for a bedroom or guest room? Maybe even the kitchen? You’re in luck: Amazon has one of its best-selling TVs on sale for Labor Day. Right now, you can snag this Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV—Fire TV Edition for just $100 (was $150). That’s a 33 percent savings and its all-time lowest price ever.

As a Fire TV Edition, it comes with video streaming for instant access to Netflix, HBO, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video and much more. No need to add a streaming box or stick to this TV—it’s already built-in.

Alexa is included in the remote, too—so say goodbye to endlessly scrolling through a mind-numbing grid of titles. Just say, “Alexa, play Marvel's The Avengers,” and she’ll make your wish come true.

“This TV was one of the few things I’ve bought just for me,” shared an Amazon shopper. “I spend more time working in the kitchen than anyone else, and this perfectly sized TV is exactly what I wanted. The picture is perfect, the unit is super light and compact, and I love having only one remote. It was a breeze to set up, and everything meshed with my existing Fire account, so I only had to sign in to my other apps, such as Sling. The TV was a bargain.”

More 24- to 49-inch TV deals:

50 to 55 inches

This is a fantastic wallet-friendly TV with a near-perfect 4.5 out of five-star rating with almost 1,900 reviews.

The thing you’ll notice most of all is its 50-inch 4K display with Ultra HD resolution. This means colors are vibrant while black levels are dark. There’s Fire TV inside, so you can stream the latest and greatest from Amazon Prime Video, IMDb TV, Twitch, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, HBO and more with ease.

“The picture on this Insignia is excellent. The sound is very good. Only a few shows came in at a lower volume but I have not felt I would need a sound bar. The remote is easy to navigate,” added a five-star reviewer.

More 50- to 55-inch TV deals:

65 inches

