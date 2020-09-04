These Labor Day TV sales are unreal—save big on Samsung, Sony, LG, Vizio and more

Pick a TV, any TV...and save big. (Photos: Amazon)

With Labor Day right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about relaxing—and treating yourself to a shiny new toy. If you’re itching for an updated TV, we’ve got you covered with stunning new models at ridiculous prices.

Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, QVC and more are all getting in on the price slashing action, and we’re loving every minute of it. It’s the perfect time to prep for football season and the upcoming holidays (Love Actually on repeat, anyone?).

We found dazzling TVs of various shapes and sizes from all of the top brands, including Samsung, Sony, LG and Vizio. These Labor Day TV sales are just too good to ignore. Shop now—these models are sure to go fast.

24 to 49 inches

Save 33 percent on the perfect bedroom TV. (Photo: Amazon)

Need a modest—yet marvelous—TV for a bedroom or guest room? Maybe even the kitchen? You’re in luck: Amazon has one of its best-selling TVs on sale for Labor Day. Right now, you can snag this Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV—Fire TV Edition for just $100 (was $150). That’s a 33 percent savings and its all-time lowest price ever.

As a Fire TV Edition, it comes with video streaming for instant access to Netflix, HBO, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video and much more. No need to add a streaming box or stick to this TV—it’s already built-in.

Alexa is included in the remote, too—so say goodbye to endlessly scrolling through a mind-numbing grid of titles. Just say, “Alexa, play Marvel's The Avengers,” and she’ll make your wish come true.

“This TV was one of the few things I’ve bought just for me,” shared an Amazon shopper. “I spend more time working in the kitchen than anyone else, and this perfectly sized TV is exactly what I wanted. The picture is perfect, the unit is super light and compact, and I love having only one remote. It was a breeze to set up, and everything meshed with my existing Fire account, so I only had to sign in to my other apps, such as Sling. The TV was a bargain.”

More 24- to 49-inch TV deals:

50 to 55 inches

Save $80 percent on this 50-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition 4K TV. (Photo: Amazon)

This is a fantastic wallet-friendly TV with a near-perfect 4.5 out of five-star rating with almost 1,900 reviews.

The thing you’ll notice most of all is its 50-inch 4K display with Ultra HD resolution. This means colors are vibrant while black levels are dark. There’s Fire TV inside, so you can stream the latest and greatest from Amazon Prime Video, IMDb TV, Twitch, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, HBO and more with ease.

“The picture on this Insignia is excellent. The sound is very good. Only a few shows came in at a lower volume but I have not felt I would need a sound bar. The remote is easy to navigate,” added a five-star reviewer.

More 50- to 55-inch TV deals:

65 inches

Bring on the curves, and save a bundle—$302 to be exact. (Photo: Amazon)

Not sure a curved TV is for you? Think again: The curve is simply more immersive, so you’ll feel like you’re in the middle of the action—it makes the 65-inch screen actually seem bigger than it is, too. Its incredible 4K resolution also draws you in, even if you’re not sitting close to the screen.

This TV “is absolutely perfect in a corner,” shared an excited TV watcher. “My favorite place to watch the screen is on our couch which is to the side of the television. With a flat screen, the color fades a lot when viewing it from the side. With this curve, the color barely fades. It’s so nice to see the beautiful colors of my favorite movies now!”

We saved the best for last: The Samsung Curved 65-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV is on sale for $698, or a ridiculous $302 off at Amazon.

More 65-inch TV deals:

70 to 85 inches

Go massive and save $170. (Photo: Amazon)

A massive TV that the whole family can gather around is amazing for football games or marathon movie-watching sessions. So if you’re looking to go big, we found the Labor Day TV sale of your dreams. Right now, you can get this LG Ultra HD 73 Series 70-inch 4K Smart UHD TV for just $677, or $323 off at Amazon. Paying less than $700 for such a gigantic TV is sweet, to say the least.

Originally going for $1,000, this 4K TV boasts LG ThinQ AI for speedy responsiveness and smart entertainment control. It takes a lot of power to deliver 4K video at this size, but this LG gets it done. And thanks to LG’s webOS technology, it comes with video streaming included for quick access to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, ESPN+, NBC’s Peacock and more. It even comes with LG’s Magic Remote, which has voice search and works like a wireless mouse for the TV. It’ll totally make you feel like a TV wiz too.

“Blown away,” says a five-star fan. “TV came in perfect condition. 4K is great. Works perfectly with Alexa. The Magic Remote is really cool! I was worried about ordering a TV on Amazon, but yet again, they friggin did it.”

More 70- to 85-inch TV deals:

