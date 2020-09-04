These Labor Day TV sales are unreal—save big on Samsung, Sony, LG, Vizio and more

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
With Labor Day right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about relaxing—and treating yourself to a shiny new toy. If you’re itching for an updated TV, we’ve got you covered with stunning new models at ridiculous prices.
Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, QVC and more are all getting in on the price slashing action, and we’re loving every minute of it. It’s the perfect time to prep for football season and the upcoming holidays (Love Actually on repeat, anyone?).
We found dazzling TVs of various shapes and sizes from all of the top brands, including Samsung, Sony, LG and Vizio. These Labor Day TV sales are just too good to ignore. Shop now—these models are sure to go fast.
24 to 49 inches
Need a modest—yet marvelous—TV for a bedroom or guest room? Maybe even the kitchen? You’re in luck: Amazon has one of its best-selling TVs on sale for Labor Day. Right now, you can snag this Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV—Fire TV Edition for just $100 (was $150). That’s a 33 percent savings and its all-time lowest price ever.
As a Fire TV Edition, it comes with video streaming for instant access to Netflix, HBO, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video and much more. No need to add a streaming box or stick to this TV—it’s already built-in.
Alexa is included in the remote, too—so say goodbye to endlessly scrolling through a mind-numbing grid of titles. Just say, “Alexa, play Marvel's The Avengers,” and she’ll make your wish come true.
“This TV was one of the few things I’ve bought just for me,” shared an Amazon shopper. “I spend more time working in the kitchen than anyone else, and this perfectly sized TV is exactly what I wanted. The picture is perfect, the unit is super light and compact, and I love having only one remote. It was a breeze to set up, and everything meshed with my existing Fire account, so I only had to sign in to my other apps, such as Sling. The TV was a bargain.”
More 24- to 49-inch TV deals:
LG 24-inch Class HD LED TV, $120 (was $140), adorama.com
Samsung 32-inch QLED Smart 4K UHD TV with HDMI cable, $550 (was $700), hsn.com
Vizio D-Series 32-inch Class HD Smart LED TV, $160 (was $220), bhphotovideo.com
TCL 40-inch Smart LED Roku TV (40S325), $198 (was $300), amazon.com
Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD—Fire TV Edition (NS-43DF710NA21), $220 (was $300), amazon.com
LG 43UN7300 43-inch 4K UHD HDR AI ThinQ Smart LED TV, $327 (was $530), eBay.com
Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD TV—Fire TV Edition, $210 (was $280), amazon.com
Sony 49-inch Class LED X800H Series Smart 4K UHD TV, $600 (was $650), bestbuy.com
50 to 55 inches
This is a fantastic wallet-friendly TV with a near-perfect 4.5 out of five-star rating with almost 1,900 reviews.
The thing you’ll notice most of all is its 50-inch 4K display with Ultra HD resolution. This means colors are vibrant while black levels are dark. There’s Fire TV inside, so you can stream the latest and greatest from Amazon Prime Video, IMDb TV, Twitch, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, HBO and more with ease.
“The picture on this Insignia is excellent. The sound is very good. Only a few shows came in at a lower volume but I have not felt I would need a sound bar. The remote is easy to navigate,” added a five-star reviewer.
More 50- to 55-inch TV deals:
Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD TV—Fire TV Edition, $270 (was $350), amazon.com
LG 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (50UN7300PUF), $367 (was $400), amazon.com
Toshiba 50-inch Smart 4K UHD TV—Fire TV Edition, $330 (was $380), amazon.com
LG 55UM7300PUA 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2019), $600 (was $699), amazon.com
LG 55SM8100AUA Nano 8 Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV (2019), $600 (was $899), amazon.com
Samsung 55-inch Class QLED Q70T Series 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV, $898 (was $1,000), amazon.com
Samsung QN55Q60RAFXZA Flat 55-inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV, $902 (was $1,198), amazon.com
Sony TV 55-inch LED 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV (X800H Series 55X800H), $798 (was $998), dell.com
Sony X750H 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV, $570 (was $800), amazon.com
TCL 55-inch Class 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV, $500 (was $600), qvc.com
65 inches
Not sure a curved TV is for you? Think again: The curve is simply more immersive, so you’ll feel like you’re in the middle of the action—it makes the 65-inch screen actually seem bigger than it is, too. Its incredible 4K resolution also draws you in, even if you’re not sitting close to the screen.
This TV “is absolutely perfect in a corner,” shared an excited TV watcher. “My favorite place to watch the screen is on our couch which is to the side of the television. With a flat screen, the color fades a lot when viewing it from the side. With this curve, the color barely fades. It’s so nice to see the beautiful colors of my favorite movies now!”
We saved the best for last: The Samsung Curved 65-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV is on sale for $698, or a ridiculous $302 off at Amazon.
More 65-inch TV deals:
Hisense 65-inch Class H65G Series 4K UHD TV, $450 (was $515), bestbuy.com
Hisense 65-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV, $700 (was $800), amazon.com
Hisense 65H8G Quantum 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Android ULED Smart TV, $700 ($1,300), eBay.com
LG 65-inch Class UN7300 Series 4K UHD TV, $550 (was $650), bestbuy.com
LG Nano 8 Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV (65SM8100AUA), $700 (was $860), amazon.com
Samsung Curved 65-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV (UN65RU7300FXZA), $698 (was $1,000), amazon.com
Samsung 65-inch Class Q80T 4K UHD HDR Smart QLED TV, $1,700 (was $2,100), qvc.com
Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV (2020 Model) (KD65X750H), $720 (was $1,000), amazon.com
Sony XBR-65X900F 65-inch Class LED 4K Smart Android TV, $898 (was $1,118), amazon.com
Sony 65-inch Class X900H Series 4K UHD TV, $1,200 (was $1,600), bestbuy.com
TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV, $780 (was $900), qvc.com
Vizio M-Series Quantum 65-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart Quantum Dot LED TV (M658-G1), $650 (was $750), bhphotovideo.com
70 to 85 inches
A massive TV that the whole family can gather around is amazing for football games or marathon movie-watching sessions. So if you’re looking to go big, we found the Labor Day TV sale of your dreams. Right now, you can get this LG Ultra HD 73 Series 70-inch 4K Smart UHD TV for just $677, or $323 off at Amazon. Paying less than $700 for such a gigantic TV is sweet, to say the least.
Originally going for $1,000, this 4K TV boasts LG ThinQ AI for speedy responsiveness and smart entertainment control. It takes a lot of power to deliver 4K video at this size, but this LG gets it done. And thanks to LG’s webOS technology, it comes with video streaming included for quick access to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, ESPN+, NBC’s Peacock and more. It even comes with LG’s Magic Remote, which has voice search and works like a wireless mouse for the TV. It’ll totally make you feel like a TV wiz too.
“Blown away,” says a five-star fan. “TV came in perfect condition. 4K is great. Works perfectly with Alexa. The Magic Remote is really cool! I was worried about ordering a TV on Amazon, but yet again, they friggin did it.”
More 70- to 85-inch TV deals:
LG 70-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV (UM7370PUA), $797 (was $897), bhphotovideo.com
LG UN7370PUC 70-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV, $695 (was $847), bhphotovideo.com
Hisense 75-inch Class H65 Series 4K UHD Smart LED TV, $700 (was $1,000), bestbuy.com
LG 77-inch Class OLED C9 Series Smart 4K UHD TV, $3,800 (was $5,500), bestbuy.com
Sony 85-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (X800H), $1,998 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Sony 85-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (X900H), $2,498 (was $3,500), amazon.com
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
