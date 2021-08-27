Labor Day furniture sales you can’t miss: Wayfair, West Elm, Target and more
There are two things we’re absolutely certain about when it comes to the end of summer. The first thing being that sunscreen should be with us all year long, not just summer. Secondly, Labor Day sales, especially for home and furniture, are some of the year’s best sales – period.
From Labor Day TV sales at Best Buy and Amazon to home appliances and kitchen gadgets on sale at Lowe’s, there are so many good furniture and home sales going on for Labor Day 2021.
At Target, for example, you’ll find plenty of home decor knickknacks marked down, like this Navy Buffalo Plaid Stool that would be adorable in a nursery or living room. If you’re looking for a new mattress, Allswell and Leesa are running promotions you can’t miss. And for those who need new home office furniture, this West Elm Zane Mini Desk is a steal. Pair it with this Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Task Chair for a home office look that can’t be beat. We even spotted a few grills on sale at The Home Depot and Lowe’s that you can store away for next summer.
But don’t just take it from us. Below, take a look for yourself at some of the best Labor Day sales going on now.
Labor Day Sales on Home Appliances
Ryobi 18V Jet Fan Blower, $99 (Orig. $179) from The Home Depot
Samsung Steam Cleaning Freestanding Electric Range, $649 (Orig. $749) from Lowe’s
GE White Top Load Washing Machine, $584 (Orig. $649) from The Home Depot
Save over $1,500 on a Samsung Kitchen Suite from The Home Depot
Hotpoint White Electric Vented Dryer, $498 (Orig. $529) from The Home Depot
Labor Day Mattress Sales
The Allswell Mattress, $318.75 (Orig. $375) with code LABORDAY2021 from Allswell
Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress, $1,780.75 (Orig. $2,095) from Casper
The Nectar Mattress, $899 (Orig. $1,298) from Nectar
Leesa Original Mattress, $949 (Orig. $1,099) from Leesa
Helix Midnight Mattress, $999 (Orig. $1,099) from Helix
Labor Day TV Sales
Sony 85-inch LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV with Alexa Compatibility, $2,498 (Orig. $3,499.99) from Amazon
Samsung 75-inch QN85A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV, $2,699.99 (Orig. $2,999.99) from Best Buy
Sony 65-inch BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV, $2,199.99 (Orig. $2,499.99) from Best Buy
Hisense 50-inch A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV, $369.99 (Orig. $429.99) from Best Buy
TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV, $278 (Orig. $249) from Amazon
Labor Day sales on living room furniture
Navy Buffalo Plaid Stool, $76.49 (Orig. $90) from Target
Laguna Coffee Table with Storage, $190 (Orig. $434) from Wayfair
Adrie 86-inch Velvet Sofa, $1,900 (Orig. $2,431) from AllModern
Cami Ceramic Side Table, $103.35 (Orig. $159) from West Elm
Hank Cotton Cube Pouf Ottoman, $117 (Orig. $220) from AllModern
Labor Day sales on bedroom furniture
Mid-Century Modern Classic Wood 6-Drawer Groove Dresser, $262.49 (Orig. $350) from Target
All Roads Textured Elijah Pillow, $74.95 (Orig. $128) plus an extra 40% off at checkout from Anthropologie
Hotel Collection Primaloft Medium Density Standard Pillow, $68.59 (Orig. $140) with code ULTIMATE from Macy’s
Matheney Platform Bed, $140 (Orig. $220) from Wayfair
Charter Club Damask 550 Thread Count Queen Sheet Set, $83.30 (Orig. $170) with code ULTIMATE from Macy’s
Gatlin Storage Queen Platform Bed, $789 (Orig. $1,199) from Macy’s
Labor Day sales on kitchen and dining furniture
Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $56 (Orig. $160) with code ULTIMATE from Macy’s
Double Cereal Dispenser, $26.24 (Orig. $41) from Wayfair
7-Container Food Storage Set, $30 (Orig. $40) from Wayfair
Industrial Shelving Unit, $65.27 (Orig. $118) from Wayfair
Glenna 4-Person Dining Set, $188 (Orig. $211) from Wayfair
Labor Day sales on office furniture
3-Shelf Bookcase, $23 (Orig. $25) from Target
Hansa Hanging Letter Holder, $29.95 (Orig. $42) plus an extra 40% off at checkout from Anthropologie
Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Task Chair, $172 (Orig. $229) from Wayfair
West Elm Zane Mini Desk, $210 (Orig. $349) from West Elm
Labor Day sales on home decor
Corner Bookcase, $75 (Orig. $81) from Wayfair
Zano Hand-Braided Basket, $99 (Orig. $138) plus an extra 40% off at checkout from Anthropologie
Hibernal Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $69.95 (Orig. $88) plus an extra 40% off at checkout from Anthropologie
Ermont Flip Top Storage Bench, $102 (Orig. $155) from Wayfair
Jade House Numbers, $14.95 (Orig. $18) plus an extra 40% off at checkout from Anthropologie
Rattan Globe Decorative Object, $24.95 (Orig. $36) plus an extra 40% off at checkout from Anthropologie
Labor Day sales on kitchen appliances
George Foreman Classic Electric Indoor Grill, $20 (Orig. $30) from Bed Bath & Beyond
Black + Decker 10-Speed Countertop Blender, $20 (Orig. $30) from Bed Bath & Beyond
Black + Decker Rapid Boil Electric Kettle, $20 (Orig. $30) from Bed Bath & Beyond
Magic Bullet 4-Piece Essential Blender Set, $20 (Orig. $30) from Bed Bath & Beyond
CRUX Artisan Series Air Fryer with Touchscreen, $50 (Orig. $100) from Bed Bath & Beyond
Keurig K-Café Special Edition Single Serve Coffee, Latte & Cappuccino Maker, $190 (Orig. $200) from Bed Bath & Beyond
Labor Day sales on grills
Nexgrill 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill, $199 (Orig. $249) from The Home Depot
Char-Broil 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill, $199 (Orig. $249) from Lowe’s
American Gourmet 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill, $129 (Orig. $149) from Lowe’s
Pit Boss Pellet Grill, $349 (Orig. $399) from Lowe’s
