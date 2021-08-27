Labor Day furniture sales you can’t miss: Wayfair, West Elm, Target and more

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There are two things we’re absolutely certain about when it comes to the end of summer. The first thing being that sunscreen should be with us all year long, not just summer. Secondly, Labor Day sales, especially for home and furniture, are some of the year’s best sales – period.

From Labor Day TV sales at Best Buy and Amazon to home appliances and kitchen gadgets on sale at Lowe’s, there are so many good furniture and home sales going on for Labor Day 2021.

At Target, for example, you’ll find plenty of home decor knickknacks marked down, like this Navy Buffalo Plaid Stool that would be adorable in a nursery or living room. If you’re looking for a new mattress, Allswell and Leesa are running promotions you can’t miss. And for those who need new home office furniture, this West Elm Zane Mini Desk is a steal. Pair it with this Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Task Chair for a home office look that can’t be beat. We even spotted a few grills on sale at The Home Depot and Lowe’s that you can store away for next summer.

But don’t just take it from us. Below, take a look for yourself at some of the best Labor Day sales going on now.

Labor Day Sales on Home Appliances

Credit: Getty Commercial

Labor Day Mattress Sales

Credit: Getty Commercial

Story continues

Credit: Getty Commercial

MORE LABOR DAY TV SALES

Labor Day sales on living room furniture

Credit: Getty Commercial

Labor Day sales on bedroom furniture

Credit: Getty Commercial

Labor Day sales on kitchen and dining furniture

Credit: Getty Commercial

Labor Day sales on office furniture

Credit: Getty Commercial

Labor Day sales on home decor

Credit: Getty Commercial

Labor Day sales on kitchen appliances

Credit: Getty Commercial

Labor Day sales on grills

Credit: Getty Commercial

If you liked this story, check out the best Labor Day TV sales worth shopping right now at Walmart, Amazon and Target.

More from In The Know:

Lowe’s Labor Day sale 2021 is here, and the deals are unreal

5 fashionable fall booties that you can buy on Amazon for less than $65

You’ll want to wear this $30 corduroy shirt now and all autumn long

Le Creuset’s newest cast-iron grill pan is on sale for $50 off

The post Labor Day furniture sales you can’t miss: Wayfair, West Elm, Target and more appeared first on In The Know.