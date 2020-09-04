Labor Day Fun as Coronavirus Rages Could Doom the Fall

As millions of Americans prepare to travel for Labor Day, health experts fear the holiday weekend will cause a COVID-19 spike in areas that are already hot spots—and could determine how the deadly virus spreads in the coming months.

To date, 186,834 have died and 6,153,735 more have been infected with the coronavirus, numbers that will only increase as the United States heads into fall—and with it, flu season. In anticipation of the potentially devastating combination of COVID-19 and the flu, epidemiologists and state officials are pleading with Americans to stay home and avoid large gatherings despite pandemic fatigue.

“We don’t want to see a repeat of the surges that we have seen following other holiday weekends,” White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN on Thursday, referring to the surge in new cases after Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. “We don’t want to see a surge under any circumstances, but particularly as we go on the other side of Labor Day and enter into the fall.”

According to an NBC News analysis, the United States saw more than 276,093 new cases of coronavirus in the two weeks after the Fourth of July holiday weekend. After Memorial Day, more than a dozen states and Puerto Rico recorded their highest daily case averages and hospitalization rates.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease doctor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, stressed the case increase is common after holiday weekends as people are more likely to spend time with large groups without masks and ignore social distancing.

“We’re going to have the ‘careful’ people and the ‘carefree’ people—and I’m afraid we’re going to have too many carefree people this Labor Day weekend taking advantage of the last bit for the summer,” Schaffner said. “They’re going to be doing it without masks, not social distancing, they will be enjoying a lot of adult beverages in close corridors, and I think it’s going to be an accelerant for new cases.”

One major concern, he told The Daily Beast, is that some local officials—especially in Tennessee—have allowed mask mandates and other social-distancing measures to expire.

“We have to maintain mask-wearing over the long haul. This is a marathon, not a sprint. I’m worried for sure. We’re definitely going to see an increase and we’re going to see new hot spots emerge,” Schaffner added. “Have fun, be careful, please wear the masks and when you do something fun with relatives and neighbors—please do it in small groups.”

Some state officials have been dedicated to ensuring cases continue to decline, warning residents and incoming visitors about travel restrictions and health guidelines. In July, the United States saw a daily case rate of about 70,000. That eye-popping number has since fallen to 40,000 and hospitalizations rates are down 37 percent.

“We have to go into the fall with decreasing cases like we’re doing now. We can’t risk a lack of personal responsibility,” Adm. Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said in a Tuesday call to reporters, according to CNBC. “Why are we seeing this success? Because the national strategy is working.”

While several states hit hardest over the summer—including California, Texas, and Florida—are seeing a hopeful decline in cases, others in the Midwest are in the midst of a COVID-19 surge. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield has warned that America’s heartland “is getting stuck” as cases start to plateau.

“I think new cases may be accentuated in the Midwest because of the recent spread of cases, but I also think it would be naive to think every place across the country won’t get an uptick from Labor Day,” Schaffner said.

To combat the potential uptick in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday urged residents to continue to follow health guidelines during Labor Day, stressing the holiday weekend could be a tipping point for the state, which is already in a “precarious situation.” Despite calls from Republicans to fully open the state, Walz said federal health officials have told him there are troubling warning signs in Minnesota, similar to those in Arizona before its massive outbreak. As a result, he’s refused to loosen restrictions before the summer holiday.