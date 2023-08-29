Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We found the best Labor Day bedding deals to spruce up your apartment this year

Sarah Weldon
·2 min read

ICYMI, a ton of Labor Day sales are happening right now over a week before it’s actually Labor Day. And, yes, it’s a tad overwhelming. So, let’s do some hand-holding and get through it together.

Quick Overview

Right now, we’re talking about the best Labor Day bedding deals because your bed deserves to be the coziest place in the world. I mean, the real world sucks, so why not? Like, don’t you want to actually jump on top of the fluffiest comforter you’ve ever seen for way less than the retail price? Also, it’s time to dump those cheap sheets you bought for your off-campus apartment and get yourself some bougie discounted bamboo sheets.

Scroll down to shop some of our favorite Labor Day bedding deals happening this year! Cuddle up, besties.

Labor Day Bedding Deals

Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Firm Down Alternative Bed Pillows Set of 2

$49$82Save $33

These cooling foam pillows are perfect for stomach, back and side sleepers.

$49 at Amazon
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Flannel Sheet Set

$45$119Save $74

Flannel sheets are a must when the weather gets colder.

$45 at Nordstrom
Buffy

Buffy Cloud Comforter

$140$175Save $35

The Buffy Cloud Comforter has been awarded the fluffiest comforter on the internet — and that title actually holds up.

$140 at Buffy

If you liked this story, check out the best deals to shop at Nordstrom Rack right now.

