We found the best Labor Day bedding deals to spruce up your apartment this year
ICYMI, a ton of Labor Day sales are happening right now over a week before it’s actually Labor Day. And, yes, it’s a tad overwhelming. So, let’s do some hand-holding and get through it together.
Right now, we’re talking about the best Labor Day bedding deals because your bed deserves to be the coziest place in the world. I mean, the real world sucks, so why not? Like, don’t you want to actually jump on top of the fluffiest comforter you’ve ever seen for way less than the retail price? Also, it’s time to dump those cheap sheets you bought for your off-campus apartment and get yourself some bougie discounted bamboo sheets.
Scroll down to shop some of our favorite Labor Day bedding deals happening this year! Cuddle up, besties.
Labor Day Bedding Deals
Amazon: There are a ton of great deals happening on Amazon right now, but our favorites include these cult-favorite pillows for 40% off.
Brooklinen: Aptly named The Staycation Sale, Brooklinen is offering 15% off the entire site. Basically, you’ll never want to leave your bed again.
Buffy: Snag 20% off during the brand’s Back To School Sale on award-winning cooling sheet sets, pillow cases and the fluffiest comforter you’ve ever seen.
Casper: Save up to 20% off everything from mattresses to seriously worth-it cooling pillows.
Coyuchi: The trendy brand’s super stylish, sustainable and soft bedding and bath basics are 20% off. Plus, sale products are an additional 20% off with the code EXTRA20.
Cozy Earth: Take up to 25% off sitewide on the coziest bedding, including pillowcases, comforters and a set of Oprah’s favorite sheets (which are seriously the best).
Nordstrom: Score up to 60% in savings on all home categories, including bedding (duh). Some of your favorite brands are majorly marked down, like these gorgeous Boll & Branch sheets.
West Elm: Right now, you can swoop up to 60% off West Elm bedding, starting at just $34.99.
These cooling foam pillows are perfect for stomach, back and side sleepers.
Flannel sheets are a must when the weather gets colder.
The Buffy Cloud Comforter has been awarded the fluffiest comforter on the internet — and that title actually holds up.
