We found the best Labor Day bedding deals to spruce up your apartment this year

ICYMI, a ton of Labor Day sales are happening right now over a week before it’s actually Labor Day. And, yes, it’s a tad overwhelming. So, let’s do some hand-holding and get through it together.

Quick Overview Beckham Hotel Collection Firm Down Alternative Bed Pillows Set of 2 $49 $82 Save $33 See at Amazon

Nordstrom Flannel Sheet Set $45 $119 Save $74 See at Nordstrom

Buffy Cloud Comforter $140 $175 Save $35 See at Buffy

Right now, we’re talking about the best Labor Day bedding deals because your bed deserves to be the coziest place in the world. I mean, the real world sucks, so why not? Like, don’t you want to actually jump on top of the fluffiest comforter you’ve ever seen for way less than the retail price? Also, it’s time to dump those cheap sheets you bought for your off-campus apartment and get yourself some bougie discounted bamboo sheets.

Scroll down to shop some of our favorite Labor Day bedding deals happening this year! Cuddle up, besties.

Labor Day Bedding Deals

