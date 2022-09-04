Labor Day 2022 is tomorrow—shop the 70+ best sales at Lowe's, Best Buy and Amazon now

Shop the best Labor Day sales today for big savings on mattresses, TVs, robot vacuums and so much more.

Tomorrow, September 5 is Labor Day 2022, but there's no need to wait another 24 hours to shop the best holiday deals. Now's your best chance to shop some of the lowest prices of the summer on appliances, furniture, tech and household essentials. We found epic sales going on everywhere from Amazon and Target to Best Buy and Lowe's. Stay right here—we're bringing you directly to the deals and breaking down everything you need to know to start saving money today.

10 best Labor Day 2022 deals to shop

Labor Day 2022: Shopping guide

Labor Day 2022 home and kitchen sales

Save big on home goods, cookware, furniture and appliances with these Labor Day 2022 deals.

Apt2B: Spruce up your home ahead of fall by shopping deep discounts on home essentials at Apt2B. Enjoy 15% off sitewide, plus get up to 30% off orders of $5,499 or more through Tuesday, September 6.

Amazon: From air fryers to patio furniture, Amazon's deals section is one of the best places to shop for Labor Day deals across all categories. Find big savings on tech, home goods, fashion and more today.

Appliances Connection: Update your kitchen or laundry room with Labor Day appliance deals at Appliances Connection. Save hundreds by shopping the retailer's closeout deals today, plus get up to 45% off select models and enjoy free delivery with orders of $99 or more.

Ashley Furniture: Breathe new life into your bedroom, living room or kitchen with markdowns on furniture and home essentials at Ashely Furniture. Place your order today to save up to 50% on tons of top-rated items during the Labor Day sale.

Bed Bath & Beyond: If you're hosting a Labor Day party, consider giving your home a refresh by shopping deals on kitchen essentials, bedding, décor and more. Save up to 80% right now during the Labor Day sale.

CrowdCow: Fire up the BBQ this Labor Day 2022 with big savings on barbecue essentials including steaks and wings at CrowdCow. Enter coupon code LABORDAY22 to save an extra 10% on popular cuts now.

Goldbelly: The online food marketplace is offering first-time customers $15 off $50 when they use coupon code REVIEWED15 at checkout. With Goldbelly, you can get full meals, snacks, desserts and more from local restaurants delivered straight to your door.

Harry & David: Going to a LDW party? Consider bringing the host a gift basket from Harry & David. Save 40% on select best-selling gifts for a limited time during the Labor Day sale.

HSN: Pick up beauty essentials, home goods and more right now and save $20 on your first HSN order when you enter coupon code HSN2022 at checkout.

iRobot: Keep your home clean with the help of an iRobot robot vacuum. Shop now to save up to $350 on select models and get a free gift with every purchase made through through Saturday, September 10.

Keurig: Searching for a new coffee machine? Head to Keurig to snag two free boxes of coffee pods when you buy a brewer and enter discount code FREEPODS4ME at checkout.

Lowe's: Head to Lowe's today to save up to 10% on LG and Samsung appliances, up to 40% on bath items, up to 50% on patio furniture and so much more.

Overstock: Looking for Labor Day home deals? Look to Overstock to save up to 70% across all categories during the Labor Day Clearance sale.

QVC: Whether you need some new gadgets or home goods, QVC is the place to shop. Save big on your first order by entering coupon code OFFER at checkout to get $15 off your total purchase.

Sur La Table: Find big discounts on cookware and kitchen tools at Sur La Table's Labor Day sale. Save up to 60% on Staub, Le Creuset and more.

Target: Scoop epic deals on home essentials, college must-haves, smart tech and so much more today at Target. Shop discounts of up to 50% on select items for a limited time.

The Home Depot: If you're planning on spending Labor Day weekend finishing up a few home improvement projects, you won't want to miss Home Depot's incredible selection of deals. Find deals on bathroom essentials, storage must-haves, home appliances and more through tomorrow, September 5.

Wayfair: Spruce up your home this Labor Day 2022 by bagging markdowns on home decor, furniture and kitchen essentials at Wayfair. Shop the Labor Day sale today to save as much as 70% on tons of most-wanted items.

West Elm: Give your porch or patio an end-of-summer update by shopping the Warehouse sale at West Elm. Save up to 70% on home essentials, patio furniture and more.

Labor Day 2022 mattress and bedding sales

Sleep soundly with Labor Day 2022 sales on top-rated mattresses and bedding.

Avocado: Sleep soundly this Labor Day 2022 with a new mattress from Avocado. Save up to $880 on select sleepers right now during the Labor Day sale. Just use coupon code LABORDAY at checkout to scoop the savings.

Awara: Ranking on our list of the best mattresses we've ever tested, Awara sleepers are supportive with good edge support and, right now, they're on mega sale. Take advantage of $300 off mattresses and up to $499 of free sleep accessories with this incredible Labor Day deal.

Brooklinen: Shop cozy bedding essentials from Brooklinen and enter coupon code LABORDAY15 to save 15% on your entire purchase through Friday, September 9.

Brooklyn Bedding: Prioritize your sleep this fall by picking up a new mattress from Brooklyn Bedding. Shop the Labor Day sale to save 25% off sitewide with coupon code LABORDAY25 through tomorrow, September 5.

Buffy: We love Buffy comforters and, right now, you can pick one up for up to 35% off during the limited-time Labor Day sale.

Casper: Treat yourself to some new bedding or invest in a new mattress this Labor Day by shopping best-selling products at Casper. Snag up to $600 off mattresses and up to 50% off select accessories during the Labor Day sale.

Cocoon By Sealy: Give your master suite or guest room an update with a cooling mattress from Cocoon By Sealy. Shop now to save 35% and score free pillows and sheets.

Cozy Earth: For dreamy end-of-summer deals, Cozy Earth has all your shopping needs covered. Shop the Labor Day sale today to save up to 25% on bedding, loungewear and more.

Leesa: Catch up on your zzz's before school starts by shopping mattress markdowns at Leesa's Labor Day sale. Save up to $700 on select sleepers and get two pillows (valued at $120) for free for a limited time.

Nectar: Want to try Nectar's cult-favorite sleepers for yourself? Take advantage of today's Labor Day deals and save $200 on mattresses and get up to $499 worth of free sleep accessories.

Nolah: Cozy up with a new Nolah mattress this Labor Day 2022 by shopping sleepers for as much as $700 off, plus save up to $100 on select sheets and weighted blankets.

Purple: Drift off to dreamland with a soft and supportive mattress from Purple. Shop now to save up to $300 on mattresses and get up to $300 worth of pillows, sheets and bedding for free with your mattress purchase.

Saatva: If you want to upgrade your home in a big way, consider investing in a luxurious Saatva mattress—one of the best we've ever tested. Shop the Labor Day sale now to save $350 on orders of $1,000 or more through Tuesday, September 6.

Tuft & Needle: Tuft & Needle makes our favorite affordable mattress and right now you can pick it up for up to $600 off, plus save as much as 20% on sleep favorites through tomorrow, September 5.

Labor Day 2022 tech sales

Get all your essential tech on a budget with Labor Day deals on laptops, tablets and smartwatches.

AT&T: Head to AT&T to score rare savings on must-have tech, plus find out if you qualify for a free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or free AT&T internet.

Audioengine: Listen to all your favorite tunes this Labor Day with epic deals on speakers, sound systems and more at Audioengine.

Best Buy: Labor Day if often met with incredible deals on big-ticket items, like laptops, TVs and appliances. Today, you can shop Best Buy's Labor Day sale for holiday deals on all that and more.

HP: Pick up must-have tech from HP for deep discounts of up to 75% on laptops, headphones, monitors and computer accessories.

Samsung: Look to Samsung for Labor Day savings on smartphones, tablets, earbuds and tech accessories. Plus, be the first in line to get your hands on Samsung's newest line of Galaxy gadgets.

Sennheiser: Need a new pair of headphones for the 2022/2023 school year? Head to Sennheiser and bag the Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds for $100 off right now.

Walmart: Labor Day 2022 is nearly here, which means football season is just around the corner. Gear up for kick off with huge savings on TVs and other tech today at Walmart.

Labor Day 2022 fashion and beauty sales

Give your closet a fall refresh with Labor Day 2022 markdowns at lululemon, Kate Spade and more.

Adidas: Shop the Adidas sale section to save up to 50% on must-have activewear, including sneakers, apparel and more, right now.

Allbirds: We're huge fans of Allbirds stylish wool sneakers, and, right now, you can pick up a pair for up to 40% off. Browse the sale section for Labor Day savings on shoes and clothing now.

Anthropologie: Save big on tons of new sale styles at Anthropologie, including tanks, pants, dresses, home goods and more. Plus, bag an extra 50% off sale items for a limited item.

Athleta: Pick up some new activewear for less right now at Athleta. Shop the sale section to save up to 60% on leggings, tops, sports bras and more.

Banana Republic Factory: Upgrade your fall wardrobe by picking up trendy pieces at Banana Republic Factory. Save up to 50% across all categories for a limited time.

Coach: Looking for designer accessories at a wallet-friendly price? Coach Insiders can score early access to 25% off chic purses, wallets, shoes and more with coupon code TAKE25.

DSW: Step out of the house in style this Labor Day 2022 with a new pair of kicks. Save up to 25% on cult-favorite shoe styles and shop tons of items under $75 right now.

EyeBuyDirect: Pick up a new pair of eyeglasses with Labor Day deals at EyeBuyDirect. For a limited time, you can save 30% on lenses and 20% on frames with coupon code SAVE4ALL.

Fabletics: In need of some new activewear? Sign up for a new Fabletics VIP membership to get up to 80% off all items on the site through tomorrow, September 5.

Free People: Shop the sale section for huge discounts on shirts, sweaters, shorts and more. Browse tons of styles under $50 and $100 right now and take an extra 25% off all sale styles, no coupon needed!

Fruit of the Loom: Add more comfort to your wardrobe by shopping threads from this beloved brand. Use the code LABORDAY to get 30% off orders of two items or more for a limited time.

GlassesUSA: Pick up a new pair of frames this Labor Day 2022 by shopping 60% off deals at GlassesUSA. Better still, enjoy free shipping on every eyeglass purchase.

Jos. A. Bank: Get all your men's clothing needs met today during Jos. A. Bank's Labor Day sale. There are markdowns on jackets, dress pants, polos and more.

Kate Spade: Get a new backpack or purse and save hundreds by shopping items in Kate Spade's frequently refreshed sale section. Plus, enter coupon code MORE30 at checkout to get an extra 30% off already discounted sale items through tomorrow, September 5.

Kate Spade Surprise: Shop chic crossbodies, purses and handbags at Kate Spade Surprise and save hundreds on most-wanted styles. Better still, get a free tote with purchases of $175 or more while supplies last.

lululemon: Shop the We Made Too Much section to bag best-selling activewear this Labor Day. Save big on leggings, sports bras, tops and more.

Macy's: Stay on-trend this Labor Day weekend with deals on beauty products, jewelry, clothing at more at Macys. Shop the clearance section for big savings across all categories. Meanwhile, save up to 30% on Levi's through tomorrow, September 5.

Madewell: With price cuts on everything from jeans to joggers, you can refresh your fall wardrobe on a budget today at Madewell. Shop the sale section to browse the discounts and enter coupon code LONGWEEKEND to save up to 40% now.

Men's Warehouse: Dressing to impress this long weekend? Buy one tie and get the next one for 50% off and save up to 70% on clearance styles right now at Men's Warehouse.

Michael Kors: Save an extra 25% on already discounted Michael Kors bags during the Labor Day sale. Just enter coupon code LDW25 at checkout to scoop the savings.

Nordstrom: Shop the Nordstrom Summer sale for big bargains on men's and women's clothing, home essentials, beauty products, shoes and more.

Patagonia: Gearing up for a LDW camping trip or a few fall hiking trips to see all the prettiest foliage? Shop Patagonia’s Summer sale to get up to 40% off must-have outdoor apparel and gear.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Make a statement this Labor Day 2022 with high-end fashion from Saks Fifth Avenue. Shop the Designer sale today to save up to 70% on Tory Burch, Coach, Stuart Weitzman and more.

Tory Burch: Update your style with Labor Day sales at Tory Burch. Shop the sale section for incredible savings on handbags and designer apparel now.

Urban Outfitters: Shop must-have Labor Day fashion for less at Urban Outfitters and take an extra 50% hundreds of styles for a limited time—no code needed!

Labor Day 2022 lifestyle sales

Shop pet products, outdoor essentials and more with these Labor Day 2022 lifestyle sales at Chewy and Backcountry.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Scoop new sports equipment, outdoor gear and apparel right now at Academy Sports + Outdoors and save up to 50% on select items for a limited time.

Atlas Coffee: Stay energized this Labor Day with savings of up to 17% on select coffee subscriptions right now at Atlas Coffee.

Backcountry: Pick up everything you need for your next hike or ski session today at Backcountry. Shop now to save up to 70% on cult-favorite brands, including Patagonia, Columbia, The North Face and more, during the Labor Day sale.

Barnes & Noble: Spend your Labor Day weekend relaxing with a good book by shopping Barnes & Noble's book haul. Browse hundreds of hardcovers at up to 50% off, and take advantage of big savings on kids' titles and more.

Chewy: In the market for some pet essentials? Chewy is offering epic end-of-summer deals on toys, treats and so much more right now. Save up to 60% on select items and take advantage of buy two, get one free deals for a limited time.

Columbia: Save up to 50% on select outdoor gear right now at Columbia. Shop discounts on footwear, apparel and outdoor essentials today.

Eddie Bauer: Spend more time outside this Labor Day weekend by snagging outdoor essentials right now at Eddie Bauer. Shop the limited-time Labor Day sale to save up to 50% on select gear and apparel now.

Kipling: Start the school year in style with a new backpack from Kipling. Take an extra 25% off backpacks, lunch boxes and pencil cases through tonight, September 4 with coupon code SOREADY. Better still, students and teachers can snag an extra 15% off their entire purchase for a limited time.

Mixbook: Going away to school after Labor Day 2022? Take your summer memories with you as photo keepsakes from Mixbook. Use coupon code IMAGINE22 to enjoy up to 45% off, plus free shipping, through tomorrow, September 5.

Osmo: Osmo has tons of education games to choose from and right now, you can get 25% off one full-price item when you enter your email address.

Shutterfly: Keep your summer memories close by picking up a photo book from Shutterfly. Enjoy up to 50% off almost everything through tomorrow, September 5.

Solo Stove: Just because summer is winding down, doesn't mean you can't still enjoy backyard bonfires. Make the most of Labor Day weekend (and the rest of summer 2022) by picking up a smokeless fire pit for up to 45% off at Solo Stove.

WeightWatchers: Make healthy choices this Labor Day by signing up for WeightWatchers. For a limited time you can get three months entirely free with select plan purchases.

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is a federal holiday which celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. Observed annually on the first Monday of September, this year the holiday will be celebrated tomorrow, September 5. Labor Day weekend has unofficially became known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials, appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.

What are the best Labor Day 2022 sales?

Labor Day is the best time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung, Apple, All-Clad and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. Historically, the best Labor Day deals are on home appliances, furniture, back-to-school essentials and electronics.

When do Labor Day deals start?

Labor Day 2022 deals are officially here! Most Labor Day sales started around early to mid-August and, right now, we are seeing tons of holiday deals on everything from patio furniture to home appliances. Today, you can shop doorbuster deals from the likes of Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more.

Where should I shop this Labor Day?

Whether you're in the market for some dorm room furniture or a feature-loaded smart TV, Amazon and Walmart have all your shopping needs covered. As two of our go-to places to shop, the mega retailers offer rock-bottom prices on top-notch brands. While Amazon and Walmart offer tons of daily deals, Labor Day is a great opportunity to scoop even more savings on everyday items. Meanwhile, for smart tech and appliances, don't pass up markdowns at Best Buy and Samsung.

