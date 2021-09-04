Labor Day 2021: The 100 best Labor Day sales to shop in mattresses, TVs, appliances and more

These are the top deals to shop during Labor Day weekend.

Labor Day weekend is finally here, and this year's Labor Day sales do not disappoint. Right now, you can score incredible savings on top-rated TVs, save hundreds on our favorite mattresses and get up to $600 off appliances at Best Buy. Whatever you do, act fast—most of these incredible deals end Tuesday.

If you want to switch up your sleep set up, Tuft & Needle has our favorite mattress in a box on sale for as low as $580.50. Meanwhile, Best Buy has tons of TVs available for major discounts to help make your home media experience the best it can be. That's just a taste of the wide variety of sales running throughout the next few days—check some of our favorites below!

The 10 best Labor Day sales to shop this weekend

Labor Day furniture sales

Find your next great couch, chair and more at these furniture retailers.

Amazon: Score savings on office chairs, desks, sofas, lights and more at the Amazon Labor Day sale.

Apt2B: Through September 7, you can get up to 25% off orders at Apt2B.

Albany Park: Get 12% off sofas and sectionals at Albany Park with the code LABORDAY12.

Ashley Homestore: Snag up to 30% off furniture and up to 50% off patio and outdoor furniture at Ashley Homestore.

Frontgate: Right now you can save up to 30% on select furniture at Frontgate. The promotion ends 9/2, but we anticipate the company's Labor Day deals will start soon after.

Kohl's: Get 30-40% off top-rated furniture at Kohl's during Labor Day weekend.

Macy's: Summer may be almost over, but Macy's summer savings aren't. The brand is offering 20% to 60% off sitewide, including an extra 10% to 20% off specific styles with the code LABOR.

Moon Pod: Get 25% off the Moon Pod bean bag chair, which we called a "TV night game-changer."

Overstock: Shop the Labor Day clearance sale and find multiple discounts on indoor and outdoor pieces, including 25% off select dining room items, 20% off select home décor items and more.

QVC: Get ottomans, chairs, couches, desks and more up to 30% off at the QVC Labor Day sale.

Walmart: Get hundreds of dollars off grills, patio furniture, ottomans and tables at the Walmart Labor Day sale.

Wayfair: Shop the Labor Day Clearance sale to get up to 70% off outdoor seating and patio furniture sets.

West Elm: You can get up to 70% off top-selling furniture at West Elm during its Labor Day sale.

Labor Day mattress and bedding sales

Everyone from Tuft & Needle to Nectar to even Tempur-Pedic are hosting Labor Day sales to help you save on your next bed.

Allswell: The mattress brand is hosting a Labor Day Savings event through September 6. Use coupon code LABORDAY2021 to get 15% off all mattresses and 25% off everything else on the site.

Amerisleep: Take 30% off mattresses and get free pillows and more with coupon code AS30.

Avocado: Through Monday, September 13, shoppers can use the promo code LABORDAY to save $150 on its green, vegan, latex and vegan latex mattresses. You can also use the code LUXE250 to save $250 on its luxury plush mattress. The site is also offering additional, automatically applied discounts including a 10% discount on select duvet covers; $300 off select bed frames, with $150 off the mid-century modern bed frame and the adjustable bed frame base, no coupon code needed.

Awara: The Labor Day Sleep Pre-sale runs through August 29 and gives $400 off the brand's luxury hybrid mattress with a set of 100% cotton sheets, cool latex pillows and a mattress protector, all for free.

Beautyrest: The Beautyrest Labor Day event lets shoppers save as much as $700—with savings of up to $300 on mattresses and up to $400 on bases—through Monday, September 13.

Big Blanket: You can snag up to $75 off blankets at the Big Blanket Labor Day sale. Our tester highly recommends the brand for self-proclaimed blanket enthusiasts.

Brooklyn Bedding: Shop 25% off sitewide at the Brooklyn Bedding Labor Day sale.

Casper: For a limited time, this Labor Day sale lets shoppers save 15% off select mattresses along with 10% off pillows, sheets (with even bigger discounts on select products and colors) and more.

DreamCloud: Get early access to this brand's Labor Day sale until August 29 to get $200 off mattresses plus as much as $399 worth of accessories, including sheets, a mattress protector and pillows, for free!

Gravity: Get the best weighted blanket we've ever tested for nearly $40 off during Labor Day weekend.

Kohl's: Get up to 50% off mattresses in a box at Kohl's. Plus, save big on sheets, comforters, quilts and more.

Leesa: Get up to $500 off Leesa mattresses, including two free pillows with every mattress purchase.

Nectar: Through August 29, this Labor Day Big Sleep sale lets you save $299 on twin and full mattresses and $399 on larger sizes. In addition, you’ll score a bundle of freebies valued at as much as $399 that includes a mattress protector, pillow and sheet set.

Puffy: Get $300 off mattresses along with up to $455 worth of bedding accessories (a sheet set, pillows and mattress protector) for free.

Saatva: Get early access to this Labor Day sale through August 30 and save $200 on mattress purchases of $925 or more.

Serta: Through Monday, September 13, shoppers can save as much as $1,000 on an iComfort Mattress and a Motion Perfect base.

Tempur-Pedic: This Labor Day event features savings of up to $700 on adjustable mattress sets, with additional savings or free accessories of your choice (using coupon code 300FREE) on select models.

Tuft & Needle: From the makers of our favorite mattress in a box, Tuft & Needle's Labor Day sale runs through Monday, September 6 and lets shoppers get up to 15% off site-wide.

Yana: Save 20% off the Yana body pillow with the code USAT20.

Zoma: Shop mattresses here and get $150 off plus free sheets, pillows and a mattress protector valued at up to $549

Labor Day home and kitchen sales

Whether you need new accentuations for your home or want to upgrade you cooking abilities, the likes of BBQGuys and Bed Bath and Beyond has multiple savings.

Amazon: Score massive markdowns on robot vacuums and kitchen appliances at Amazon this weekend.

BBQGuys: Shop the grilling gurus' Labor Day Sales event to save up to 50% on select grills.

Bed Bath and Beyond: This Labor Day Clearance event lets you save up to 60% on select bedding pieces, bathroom essentials, kitchen items and more.

The Container Store: Need to keep your favorites kicks organized? Check out these drop-front shoe boxes available for 20% off.

Crowd Cow: New members can get $100 off and free shipping on Crowd Cow meat subscription boxes.

Hedley & Bennett: Get enviably adorable chef's aprons for 30% off through Labor Day weekend.

HSN: Get up to 30% off vacuums, air purifiers, pressure washers and home decor at the HSN Labor Day sale.

Keurig: Use the promo code COFFEEBREAK21 to save $3.50 on every box of K-Cup coffee pods.

Kohl's: Save on many of our favorite kitchen and home brands during Kohl's Labor Day sale.

Macy's: Discounts for home, kitchen, bed and bathroom essentials are listed for 20 to 60% off.

Misfits Market: Get 50% off your first four boxes at Misfit Market with the USA Today exclusive code LABOR50.

Our Place: Shop daily savings on the Always Pan and Our Place cookware throughout Labor Day weekend. The deals change each day, so check early to see if your favorite product is on sale.

QVC: Get huge markdowns on top-rated brands like Shark, iRobot, Philips, and De'Longhi up to 30% off at the QVC Labor Day sale.

Solo Stove: Snag a cult-favorite Solo Stove for up to 40% off during the Labor Day Sale.

Walmart: Dozens of vacuums, kids' toys, home decor, kitchen appliances and more are on super sale at Walmart during its Labor Day sale.

Wayfair: The outlet's Labor Day Clearance includes discounts on dining essentials, bedding and bath products.

Labor Day fashion and beauty sales

Switch-up the picks in your closet and add to your beauty secrets with these deals for the coming Labor Day holiday.

Adidas: Get 30% off sitewide at Adidas with the code WEEKEND.

Athleta: Shop shorts from $29.99, tanks from $19.99 and more at the Athleta Labor Day sale.

Baublebar: Get adorable jewelry pieces for as low as $10 during the Baublebar Labor Day sale.

Coach Outlet: Get an extra 15% off already marked down bags, wallets and clothes at Coach Outlet with the code EXTRA15.

ColourPop: Those looking to try out new blushes can take advantage of the buy one, get one free sale happening for Labor Day at this makeup site.

Eddie Bauer: Get up to 40% off clothing at the Labor Day Sale.

Everlane: Everlane's famous jeans are on sale for up to 50% off during its Labor Day end-of-summer sale.

Girlfriend Collective: Get up to 30% off top-rated activewear at the sustainable brand Girlfriend Collective.

GlassesUSA: Save up to 60% on frames for eyeglasses and sunglasses. Prescription lenses may cost extra.

Hanna Andersson: This cult-favorite children's clothing brand is having a blowout 40% off sale during Labor Day weekend (our on-staff parents rave about the pajamas, if you need somewhere to start).

HSN: Score massive savings on jewelry, leggings, bags and more at the HSN Labor Day sale.

JC Penney: Snag up to 60% off finds at JC Penney. Get an additional 30% off purchases over $75, and an extra 25% off purchases under $75.

Kate Spade: During the Kate Spade Summer Sale, get an extra 30% off sale styles with the code SOLONGSUMMER.

Kate Spade Surprise: Shop massive markdowns on bundles, totes, crossbodies, backpacks and more at the Kate Spade Surprise Labor Day blowout.

Kohl's: Shop discounts on Nike, Adidas, Levi's and more.

Loft: Use the promo code YIPPEE to get an extra 50% off two or more sale styles or 40% off one sale item.

Macy's: Send off the summer with up to 60% off clothes, shoes, handbags and more.

Maisonette: For Labor Day, get up to 40% off popular kids styles, plus an extra 10% off with the code ETE10.

Michael Kors: During Labor Day weekend, get an extra 25% off sale items at Michael Kors.

Nordstrom: You can save up to 60% off during the Nordstrom Summer Sale, including discounts on reviewer favorites like Ugg slippers and Zella leggings.

QVC: Save up to 30% on jackets, tops, robes and underwear at the QVC Labor Day sale.

Revolve: Get up to 65% off on sale items, ranging from stylish boots to eye-catching shirts.

Tie Bar: Get 20% off sitewide at this fashion merchant that specializes in ties and bow ties.

Ulta: Shop the 21 Days of Beauty sale from August 29 to September 18 and snag up to 50% off top-rated finds from Ulta (and some freebies, too).

Walmart: Get tops, dresses, shoes and jeans on sale at the Walmart Labor Day sale.

Labor Day appliance sales

Washers, dryers, ranges and more are on sale at multiple retailers this Labor Day.

AJ Madison: Get a jump on savings with the Labor Day Sale preview offering discounts more than $4,700.

Appliances Connection: Shop the Labor Day Sale to get up to 30% off select range hoods, up to 15% off select dishwashers, up to 10% off select refrigerators and many more discounts.

Best Buy: From August 26 through Wednesday, September 15, shop discounts on major appliances from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and GE.

Hamilton Beach: Use the promo code MOSTLOVED10 to get 10% off the kitchen brand's top-rated appliances.

The Home Depot: From August 26 through Wednesday, September 15, shop special buy savings on multiple appliances, including up to 20% off on small kitchen pieces.

LG: Get savings on LG refrigerators, dishwashers and even TVs at the LG Labor Day Sale.

Lowe's: Shop massive markdowns on fridges, ranges, dishwashers and vacuums at Lowe's.

Samsung: The tech giant is hosting multiple discounts for the holiday. You can get 10% off purchases of 3 or more products in different categories. Shoppers can get up to 30% off refrigerators, up to 35% off washers and dryers and up to $1,100 off Bespoke refrigerators.

Sears: Shop appliances and save up to 30%.

Labor Day tech sales

Whether you need a new laptop for back-to-school or want to upgrade your smartphone, numerous outlets let you save big on tech this Labor Day.

B&H Photo Video: Shoppers can save up to $600 on select Sony cameras and lenses.

Best Buy: Save up to $500 on select LG OLED TVs up to 83-inches in size and up to $400 on select TCL Smart TVs. Students can also save up to $300 on select laptops.

Dell: Shop Labor Day savings on laptops, monitors, PCs and more at the Dell Labor Day sale.

Dyson: Save up to $150 on select vacuums and air purifiers.

eBay: Get 15% off products at eBay, including certified refurbished products from our favorite brands.

HP: Get up to 52% off the best laptops, desktops and PCs we've tested.

Lenovo: Save up to 80% on select PCs and electronics.

Samsung: Save up to $1,200 on TVs at the Samsung Labor Day sale.

Visible: Through Tuesday, September 7, shoppers can get unlimited data powered by Verizon for just $15 a month for two months.

Walmart: Save hundreds on top-rated laptops and TVs during the Walmart Labor Day sale.

Labor Day lifestyle sales

You can find truly unique sales for Labor Day this year, including one for your favorite four-legged friend.

AeroGarden: Not only can you save up to 40% on all top-selling indoor gardens, but you can also use the promo code SUMMER20 for 20% off everything else storewide.

Chewy: Save big on pet essentials at the Chewy Labor Day sale. Get up to 50% off grooming products and cat food, or save big on dog and cat treats.

Happy Planner: Get a free tote bag with any purchase at Happy Planner during Labor Day weekend.

Melissa & Doug: Shop the well-known toy brand during Labor Day and get 20% off sitewide with the code LABORDAY20.

Mirror: Get free shipping and installation with your purchase of a smart workout machine from Mirror. Use the code SEPTEMBER21.

Moosejaw: Through Monday, September 6, Moosejaw Reward Members can use the promo code APPLECIDER to get one full-priced item for 20% off.

NordicTrack: Get $100 off select items with the code laborday100, including the Commercial 2950 treadmill and the Commercial VU 19 stationary bike.

Paint Your Life: Snag 20% off a custom painting until September 7. Use the code LABOR20.

REI: From August 27 to September 3, get up to 30% off sitewide, including savings on camping equipment and outdoor clothing.

Samsonite: You can get 20% off sitewide with the code EXTRA20.

Totes: Save up to 35% on purchases of $75 or more at the rain apparel brand's Friends and Family sale with the promo code FF35. Use the promo code FF25 to get 25% off with every purchase of $30 or use the promo code FF30 to get 30% off with purchases of $50.

