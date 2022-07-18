LaBonta’s first-half penalty kick helps KC Current beat OL Reign for 3rd straight win

Don’t look now, but the Kansas City Current are in position to make the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs.

The Current jumped two teams in the league standings — including their victims Sunday evening, the OL Reign — thanks to a 1-0 victory over the visitors from the Pacific Northwest at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City Kan.

Kansas City (5-4-3) has now won three straight and unbeaten in its last seven matches. The OL Reign fell to 4-3-5.

Lo Labonta’s 18th-minute penalty kick stood up for the duration Sunday, withstanding a 15-minute stretch of particular dominance and danger from the OL Reign.

After an adjustment made at the hydration break around the 30-minute mark, it was all KC the rest of the way.

Current goalkeeper AD Franch again kept a clean sheet, making four saves — including a crucial late block on U.S. Women’s National Team superstar Tobin Heath, who subbed on late in the match.

Victoria Pickett went on a dazzling run in the 17th minute, beating Reign defender Phoebe McClernon on the dribble. McClernon tried to keep Pickett from getting past her, but instead sge shoved her in the back, resulting in a PK.

LaBonta stepped up to take the spot-kick for the third time this season and promptly crushed the ball as hard as she could into the top right corner.

During their seven-game unbeaten run, the Current have trailed in a match for just 10 minutes total. They now rank fifth in the NWSL, with 18 points in 12 games played.

The Current return to action July 31 at home against the Orlando Pride.