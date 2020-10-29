A-LabInsider Launches App to Help Biotech SMEs Collaborate with Academic Labs

BERLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-LabInsider has recently launched their app to help biotech companies find and work with academic life science labs. What the ALabInsider team is creating is an easy access new app, which will help both sides connect with each other better. It will help create a central database for biotech SMEs to find academic labs through their literature, keep an eye out for relevant and up-to-date labs, and gain lead generation and market intelligence of each lab.



With the abundance of academic labs being twice as much as biotech SMEs, it has been very time-consuming and tedious to sift through all the information and choose the lab that fits their needs. Through the app, SMEs can make their decision through the literature that the labs have produced, the analytics of the lab, whether or not the lab is currently present in the market, the relevance of each lab, and the market intelligence to get an overview and benchmark performance of each lab. With the ever-growing need for things to be convenient and easily accessible, A-LabInsider provides biotech SMEs something that they did not think they needed.

The app is not only something that will positively affect the way that both sides connect with each other and boost their business, it also provides SMEs with the functions that may be provided to big companies, but at a more convenient and affordable price.

At the moment, academic labs represent 20-25% of revenue for biotech companies and have an average budget similar to a startup, but they do not receive the innovation that they hope for because of the inability to be found straightforward. By creating a central database for SMEs and academic labs, A-LabInsider has provided a way to get the same results with the app as companies would get if they were to hire someone to their team to do the exact same job and spend years and still not getting information on labs that newly arise. For a small company, that proves to be cost-effective and funds can be used for other parts of the business instead.

Through their continuous research of relevant up-to-date information about the medical and SME market, A-LabInsider has deductively realized that there is a market for this type of platform and people are more than willing to spend an appropriate amount of money to get the results they desire.

A-LabInsider has currently put multiple biotech companies on a license through their app and plans to add more companies on a license. This app will be beneficial in more ways than one for both biotech SMEs and academic life science labs.

