ANY LAB TEST NOW Stands Out as Best in Category on Esteemed Franchise 500 List

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / For the third year in a row, ANY LAB TEST NOW®, the nation's first direct access lab testing franchise, earns the number one spot in the Laboratory Services category on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list. Now in its 44th year, Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and is considered the first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

In addition to being number one in category honor, ANY LAB TEST NOW® is ranked #409 on the new Franchise 500 list, which is recognized by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement. The Franchise 500 ranking recognizes ANY LAB TEST NOW® for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability as well as growth rate and brand power.

"Any Lab Test Now® is thrilled to once again be recognized as number one in our category, Laboratory Services, as well as to land our eighth consecutive ranking on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. It is always an honor to be listed as one of the top franchise opportunities in the nation," says Clarissa Bradstock, CEO of ANY LAB TEST NOW®. "We are proud of what we have achieved as a leader in the direct-to-consumer lab testing market, and we share the appreciation with our passionate franchise owners who provide thousands of standard lab tests to consumers and businesses across the country."

The brand opened 20 new franchise locations in 2022 to bring the total number of locations to 215 - making it the largest lab testing franchise in the United States. ANY LAB TEST NOW® operates as a retail storefront, offering consumers the ability to take control of their healthcare choices. The retail lab testing business model focuses squarely on the customer experience, requires no medical or healthcare background to run, and is a perfect fit for community leaders with a sales/growth mindset.

Over its 40-year existence, the Franchise 500 has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. The position of ANY LAB TEST NOW® on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

About ANY LAB TEST NOW®

Founded in 1992, ANY LAB TEST NOW® is a franchise direct access lab testing company that provides thousands of standard lab tests to consumers and businesses in a professional, convenient and cost-effective, transparent manner. With more than 200 franchises around the U.S., ANY LAB TEST NOW® offers a variety of affordable and confidential lab tests to consumers and businesses, including general health and wellness panels, pregnancy, HIV/STD, drug, paternity, and many more tests. To learn more about ANY LAB TEST NOW, visit www.anylabtestnow.com or like us on Facebook, www.facebook.com/anylabtestnowcorp.

