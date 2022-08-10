Laal Singh Chaddha: How Aamir Khan adapted Forrest Gump to Bollywood

Sudha G Tilak - Delhi
·5 min read
Aamir Khan in LSC
Aamir Khan in LSC

Bollywood star Aamir Khan waited for a decade to secure the rights of the 1994 Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump.

It was only in 2018 that he began work on Laal Singh Chaddha, a formal adaptation of the Tom Hanks classic, which opens in theatres on Thursday.

Khan teamed up with debutant screenwriter Atul Kulkarni and director Advait Chandan to bring the film to the theatres. He wanted to make it a "respectful tribute to the original and take it in an exciting new direction", according to the film's production notes.

During the first script reading, the makers set up some chairs in a room trying to recreate the atmosphere of a train.

"We put people in their places and started reading. Khan had internalised Laal so much that it immediately came out so organically. He was Laal straight away," says Chandan. "Khan lived with this character for about 10 years".

India has adapted several Hollywood, Korean and European movies. But Laal Singh Chaddha is special: filmmaker Karan Johar said on his popular show that the remake of "such an iconic Hollywood film has never happened before" in Bollywood.

Laal Singh Chaddha is like a "cover song of a genuinely loved classic", says Chandan. Although Forrest Gump is a quintessentially American film, he says it is a "universal story, which we could bring an Indian flavour to."

Aamir Khan &amp; Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha
Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha

Just as the Hollywood version sees Gump, a good-hearted simpleton, travel through milestones in US history - the Vietnam War, the Watergate scandal - Chaddha's life takes him through the cultural and political turnpikes of 20th Century India.

He is witness to epochal events including India's first cricket World Cup win and the armed conflict with Pakistan in Kargil.

The film, keeping with Bollywood's love for musicals, is loaded with songs. "If a film does not have songs, it does not feel Indian to me," says Chandan. "The songs in the film reflect Laal's feelings, evoking the same emotional response in the audience."

The film has tweaked the original Forrest Gump story and brought in elements which make it Indian, the producers say.

Gump's famous metaphor, "life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you gonna get" is replaced with a reference to golgappa, a popular Indian street snack of crisp, round balls stuffed with chickpeas and potatoes and dunked in a sweet and spicy water.

Paramount Pictures.
Paramount Pictures.

In the original, Gump sits on the bench at a bus stop for most of the time and tells the story of his life to strangers. In the Bollywood remake, the director has swapped the bus stop for a train station - Chaddha tells his story to gathering passengers on a train journey.

"The railways are a big part of our lives. These are long journeys, sometimes 24 hours, and you end up making friends with people. You share food and water, and you find connections with them. I remember as a child I'd make friends on trains and then I'd write to them on their birthdays," Chandan says.

In Forrest Gump, the character of Jenny - Gump's best friend whom he later marries - had evoked a lot of conversations over her abused childhood and her inability to respond to Gump's affections.

Khan's adaptation appears to have avoided the moral ambiguity and portrayed Rupa (played by Kareena Kapoor Khan) as a woman with a troubled childhood and unfulfilled ambitions of becoming a Bollywood star.

Like Jenny, "Rupa's journey is the same, but we found an Indian version of it", Chandan says.

Chaddha is also an exploration of India, say the filmmakers. Like Gump, Chaddha is shown running across the country: the film was shot in over a hundred different locations - many of them not so well-known, like an "epic" nature park in the southern state of Kerala.

Aamir Khan as Laal Singh Chaddha 3
Aamir Khan as Laal Singh Chaddha 3

Unsurprisingly, it turned out to be a physically demanding role for the 58-year-old Khan.

The filmmakers say Khan prepared himself by running through different terrains, from busy cities to mountains. "Thank god he's a fit guy!," Chandan says.

Khan suffered a knee injury during the making of the film that had him limping in certain shots as he was running, according to the producers. "He was injured, but he kept going. It was a taxing film for him," Chandran adds.

When Forrest Gump was first released some critics were sceptical. The New York Times found the film "a loose string of vignettes, presented at an unemphatic, page-flipping pace... and establishing Forrest as an accidental emblem of his times". Defying the sceptics, Forrest Gump became one of the top grossing films in the US and won six Oscars in 1994.

Khan will be hoping Laal Singh Chaddha will reprise that success with audiences in India.

"The hope is that for someone who hasn't watched Forrest Gump, they'll love experiencing this unique form of storytelling for the first time. And for someone who has seen Forrest Gump, they'll enjoy the new flavour this has and the twists and turns we've taken, plus the surprises we've thrown in," says Chandan.

Bollywood's superstar movies are yet to make a mark at the box office this year. The huge success of films in southern Indian languages with better scripts and slicker visuals has been a talking point among critics and moviemakers.

Will Laal Singh Chaddha help return Bollywood to box office glory? The jury is still out.

Photographs courtesy of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures

Sudha G Tilak is a Delhi-based independent journalist

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Review: India Gets a ‘Forrest Gump’ Remake That Stands on Its Own

    A faithful adaptation that still finds the space to lean into specific cultural influences, deep history, and lovely visuals.

  • Run, Aamir, Run!

    Actor Aamir Khan portrays a version of Forrest Gump in new movie "Laal Singh Chaddha" - a version of the '90s classic, updated in Hindi. (Aug. 8)

  • How India Is Aiming To Lure Back Offshore Production With New 30% Cash Incentive

    India has always been a popular destination for international productions, hosting everything from European independent films and British series, most recently ITV’s Beecham House and Netflix/BBC’s A Suitable Boy, to studio movies like Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Netflix’s Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction. In addition to the country’s oft-touted attractions – a skilled workforce, low costs, stunning […]

  • Fernandez digs deep to win NBO singles opener against resilient Sanders

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing

  • Tennis-Fernandez delights home crowd with winning return from injury in Toronto

    Leylah Fernandez had hoped for a seamless return to the Tour after a long injury layoff but while she did not live up to her own lofty expectations the Canadian was pleased to have come through a tough mental test at the Toronto Open on Monday. The 19-year-old lefthander, who had not played since the French Open quarter-finals due to a foot injury, walked out to loud cheers from an adoring home crowd before beating Storm Sanders 6-4 6-7(2) 6-3 for her first main draw win at the WTA 1000 tournament. "After not playing for two months I had a lot of expectations for myself to play an amazing match," Fernandez, who lost to Emma Raducanu in the Flushing Meadows final last year, told reporters.

  • Horrific rape case raises South Africa ghosts

    The gang rape of eight women revives South Africa horrors.

  • Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque

    Police announced a breakthrough Tuesday in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, charging a man from Afghanistan — himself a Muslim — with two of the slayings and identifying him as a prime suspect in the other killings that put the entire community on edge. Muhammad Syed, 51, was taken into custody a day earlier after a traffic stop more than 100 miles away, authorities said. Police Chief Harold Medina said it was not clear yet whether the deaths should be classified as hate crimes or serial killings.

  • We drank three rounds with Ted Lasso stars Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham (because we don't settle for fine)

    'Ted Lasso' stars Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham discuss improv, their favorite scenes, and the emotion surrounding what could be the show's final season.

  • Conspiracy theory about 'new world order' won't save Vancouver home from foreclosure, judge rules

    When Karen Wai King Lew told a B.C. judge that her mortgage debt had been completely forgiven, she invoked a two-decade-old conspiracy theory about a "new world order" that has recently resurfaced. According to a recent B.C. Supreme Court ruling, Lew appealed a foreclosure order on her Vancouver home on the basis that something called NESARA/GESARA had been enacted and all credit card, mortgage and other bank debt would be wiped out in a "jubilee" of forgiveness. "She described it as a pending n

  • Exclusive: LIV Golf captures Open champion Cameron Smith in $100m deal

    Cameron Smith, the Open champion, has signed a $100million-plus deal to join LIV Golf in a major coup for the Saudi-backed rebel series.

  • Top Chinese, South Korean diplomats pledge closer ties

    The top South Korean and Chinese diplomats pledged Tuesday to develop closer relations and maintain stable industrial supply chains at a time of deepening rivalry between Beijing and Washington. Park’s ministry said the countries agreed to increase high-level communication over supply chain issues, climate change cooperation and facilitating cultural exchanges.

  • The last “Super Moon” of 2022 rises later this week

    The August Sturgeon Moon and the Perseid meteor shower will mark the skies the second week of August

  • Miami-Dade’s District 8 has the only incumbent running for county commission

    Among the 19 candidates vying for five Miami-Dade County Commission seats this year, lawyer Danielle Cohen Higgins is the only incumbent on the ballot.

  • The Bachelorette : Rachel and Gabby Face Their 'Biggest Fear' When 1 Man Expresses a Change of Heart

    "This is my worst nightmare," Gabby said on Monday's episode

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond