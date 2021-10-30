Laaksonen scores overtime winner to give Rochester a 6-5 win over Laval

In this article:

LAVAL, Que. — Oskari Laaksonen scored the overtime winner to give the Rochester Americans a 6-5 victory over the Laval Rocket in American Hockey League play on Saturday afternoon.

Jack Quinn had a goal and an assist for the visiting Americans. Michael Mersch, Linus Weissbach, Matej Pekar and Jimmy Schuldt scored the other Rochester goals.

Laval's Jean-Sebastien Dea scored with just over four minutes left in regulation to tie the game.

Jesse Ylonen scored twice for the Rocket while Michael Pezzetta and Ryan Poehling added singles.

Laval outshot Rochester 33-26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2021.

The Canadian Press