La-Z-Boy Reports Record Fiscal 2023 Second-Quarter Results; Increases Dividend By 10%

La-Z-Boy Incorporated

MONROE, Mich., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in residential furniture, today reported record-setting second-quarter results for the period ending October 29, 2022.



Fiscal 2023 second-quarter highlights versus prior year :

Consolidated sales increased 6% to $611 million, a second-quarter record





GAAP operating profit increased by 14%

- Non-GAAP operating profit increased by 19%

- GAAP operating margin increased 70 basis points to 10.1%

- Non-GAAP operating margin increased 100 basis points to 10.0%

GAAP EPS increased by 20%

- Non-GAAP EPS increased by 24%

Retail segment sales increased 31% to $252 million, an all-time quarterly record

- Operating profit also all-time quarterly record

Melinda D. Whittington, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, "We delivered record second-quarter sales and operating performance in a challenging environment led by our company-owned Retail business. Strong supply chain execution in the period allowed us to reduce our backlog and improve service to customers and consumers as we continue to shorten lead times and move closer to delivering on our brand promise — quality custom furniture with speed to market. On the strength of that value proposition, our business remains larger than pre-pandemic levels as consumers continue to place a value on the comfort of their homes and entrust La-Z-Boy to deliver it."

Whittington added, "As we face near-term macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds that have slowed the pace of written sales, we are operating from a position of brand and financial strength. We remain focused on the long term, controlling what we can, and positioning the company to move through this period with ongoing operational excellence. We are pivoting quickly to respond to market dynamics, including proactively aligning our cost structure with demand, and making prudent investments to drive long-term profitable growth through Century Vision. As we tackle what lies ahead, we are confident we will navigate the environment well, build for the future, and emerge stronger while increasing market share throughout these challenging times."

Key Results:

Quarter Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) 10/29/2022 10/23/2021 Change Sales $ 611,332 $ 575,889 6% GAAP operating income 61,883 54,113 14% Non-GAAP operating income 61,146 51,595 19% GAAP operating margin 10.1% 9.4% 70 bps Non-GAAP operating margin 10.0% 9.0% 100 bps GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated 46,077 39,516 17% Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated 45,357 37,896 20% Diluted weighted average common shares 43,182 44,423 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.07 $ 0.89 20% Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.05 $ 0.85 24%

Liquidity Measures:

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 10/29/2022 10/23/2021 (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 10/29/2022 10/23/2021 Free Cash Flow Cash Returns to Shareholders Operating cash flow $ 30,954 $ 15,434 Share repurchases $ 5,004 $ 50,640 Capital expenditures (40,442 ) (33,314 ) Dividends 14,161 13,398 Free cash flow $ (9,488 ) $ (17,880 ) Cash returns to shareholders $ 19,165 $ 64,038





(Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 10/29/2022 10/23/2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 204,626 $ 293,341 Restricted cash 3,268 3,266 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 207,894 $ 296,607

FY23 Q2 Results vs. FY22 Q2 :

Consolidated Results:

Consolidated sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 6% to $611 million, with the realization of pricing and surcharge actions and the positive effects of a favorable product and channel mix offsetting lower delivered unit volume

Consolidated GAAP operating margin was 10.1% versus 9.4%

Consolidated non-GAAP (1) operating margin was 10.0% versus 9.0%

- Improved operating margin was driven primarily by a focus on manufacturing and delivering our consumer sold backlog for our company-owned Retail stores and the benefit of pricing and surcharge actions, partially offset by higher input costs and marketing investments

GAAP diluted EPS increased 20% to $1.07 from $0.89; non-GAAP(1) diluted EPS increased 24% to $1.05 from $0.85



Retail Segment:

Sales:

- Delivered sales increased 31% to an all-time quarterly record of $252 million; delivered same-store sales increased 25%, as we improved service to consumers and moved closer to pre-pandemic lead times in the period

- Total written sales for the company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries ® stores (the company's Retail segment) decreased 5%, reflecting softer demand across the industry driven by economic uncertainty and weaker consumer sentiment Written same-store sales for the company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries ® stores decreased 10% Written same-store sales were 12% higher than pre-pandemic levels (FY20 Q2)



Operating Performance:

- Non-GAAP(1) operating margin and operating profit increased to all-time records of 16.5%, and $42 million, respectively, versus 12.5%, and $24 million in last year's second quarter, primarily driven by fixed-cost leverage on higher delivered sales volume



Wholesale Segment:

Sales:

- Increased 2% to a second-quarter record of $446 million driven by the realization of pricing and surcharge actions coupled with favorable channel and product mix; these factors were partially offset by lower volume, primarily the result of some dealers delaying receipt of finished goods due to warehouse constraints

Operating Margin:

- Non-GAAP(1) operating margin was 8.6%, 50 basis points below prior year; pricing and surcharge actions were more than offset by increased raw material costs, plant inefficiencies due to lower volume, and increased marketing spend to pre-pandemic levels

Corporate & Other:

Joybird delivered sales decreased 5% to $38 million, and written sales declined 27% versus the year-ago second quarter, reflecting both slowing e-commerce trends and the effects of changes in campaign execution with a key marketing partner which have since been reversed

Joybird posted a loss for the period, primarily reflecting lower volume, an unfavorable shift in product mix, and a lower return on advertising spend

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow as of FY23 Q2

Ended the quarter with $208 million in cash (2) and $19 million in short-term investments to enhance returns on cash, and no external debt

Year to date, generated $31 million in cash from operating activities versus $15 million in the prior-year six-month period

Year to date, spent $40 million on capital expenditures, primarily related to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries ® store projects, new stores, and upgrades at our manufacturing and distribution facilities

Year to date, returned $19 million to shareholders, including $14 million in dividends and $5 million in share repurchases; the company has approximately 7.3 million shares available for repurchase under its authorized share repurchase program

Dividend

On November 30, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1815 per share on the common stock of the company, an increase of 10% over the prior quarter. The dividend will be paid on December 20, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 12, 2022.

Outlook

Bob Lucian, Chief Financial Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, "As we successfully reduce our backlog to enable pre-pandemic consumer lead times, we expect the second half of our fiscal year to be impacted by continued external headwinds on consumer demand. As a result, we estimate delivered sales for the fiscal 2023 third quarter to be in a range of about $525 million to $535 million, and consolidated non-GAAP operating margin to be in a range of about 7.0% to 7.5%."

(1)Non-GAAP amounts for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 exclude:

a purchase accounting benefit related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $0.4 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share, primarily due to the write-off of the Joybird contingent consideration liability based on forecasted future performance, with $0.4 million included in operating income and less than $0.1 million included in interest expense.

a benefit of $0.3 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share, related to our business realignment plan, including costs associated with the closure of our Newton, Mississippi manufacturing facility.

Non-GAAP amounts for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 exclude:

purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $0.9 million pre-tax, or $0.02 per diluted share, with $0.8 million included in operating income and $0.1 million included in interest expense.

a $3.3 million pre-tax, or $0.06 per diluted share, gain on the sale of the Newton, Mississippi facility related to the company's business realignment, announced in June 2020.

Please refer to the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for detailed information on calculating the Non-GAAP measures used in this press release and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(2)Cash includes cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

Background Information

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes England, La-Z-Boy, American Drew®, Hammary®, Kincaid® and the company's international wholesale and manufacturing businesses. The company-owned Retail segment includes 169 of the 351 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 351 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 526 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/ .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), this press release also includes Non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures when assessing our ongoing performance. This press release contains references to Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP operating margin, and Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share (and components thereof, including Non-GAAP income before income taxes, Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated), which may exclude, as applicable, business realignment charges and purchase accounting charges. The business realignment charges include severance costs, asset impairment costs, and costs to relocate equipment and inventory related to organizational changes we undertook as a result of our response to COVID, including a reduction in the company's work force, temporary closure of certain manufacturing facilities and subsequent gains resulting from the sale of related assets. The purchase accounting charges may include the amortization of intangible assets, incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value, amortization of employee retention agreements, fair value adjustments of future cash payments recorded as interest expense, and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration. These Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of such Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the accompanying tables.

In addition, this press release references the Non-GAAP financial measure of “Non-GAAP operating margin” for a future period. Non-GAAP operating margin may exclude items such as pre-tax purchase accounting charges and pre-tax business realignment charges. These and other not presently determinable items could have a material impact on the determination of operating margin on a GAAP basis and due to the probable variability and limited visibility of excluded items, therefore, we have not provided a reconciliation of Non-GAAP operating margin for future periods in this press release.

Management believes that presenting certain Non-GAAP financial measures will help investors understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management excludes purchase accounting charges because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions consummated and the success with which we operate the businesses acquired. While the company has a history of acquisition activity, it does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the impact of purchase accounting charges is unique to each acquisition and can vary significantly from acquisition to acquisition. Similarly, business realignment charges are dependent on the timing, size, number and nature of the operations being moved or closed, and the charges may not be incurred on a predictable cycle. Management believes that exclusion of these items facilitates more consistent comparisons of the company’s operating results over time. Where applicable, the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables present the excluded items net of tax calculated using the effective tax rate from operations for the period in which the adjustment is presented, except for the non-tax deductible goodwill impairment charge and the adjustment to the fair value of contingent consideration which reflects the associated GAAP tax impact in the period presented.





LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) 10/29/2022 10/23/2021 10/29/2022 10/23/2021 Sales $ 611,332 $ 575,889 $ 1,215,423 $ 1,100,672 Cost of sales 350,596 352,594 713,227 675,295 Gross profit 260,736 223,295 502,196 425,377 Selling, general and administrative expense 198,853 169,182 387,670 336,893 Operating income 61,883 54,113 114,526 88,484 Interest expense (119 ) (242 ) (278 ) (553 ) Interest income 1,138 106 1,612 223 Other income (expense), net 183 1,031 228 938 Income before income taxes 63,085 55,008 116,088 89,092 Income tax expense 16,306 14,650 30,369 23,468 Net income 46,779 40,358 85,719 65,624 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (702 ) (842 ) (1,154 ) (1,542 ) Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 46,077 $ 39,516 $ 84,565 $ 64,082 Basic weighted average common shares 43,104 44,251 43,098 44,662 Basic net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 1.07 $ 0.89 $ 1.96 $ 1.43 Diluted weighted average common shares 43,182 44,423 43,174 44,915 Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 1.07 $ 0.89 $ 1.96 $ 1.43

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except par value) 10/29/2022 4/30/2022 Current assets Cash and equivalents $ 204,626 $ 245,589 Restricted cash 3,268 3,267 Receivables, net of allowance of $3,946 at 10/29/2022 and $3,406 at 4/30/2022 160,035 183,747 Inventories, net 342,728 303,191 Other current assets 146,656 215,982 Total current assets 857,313 951,776 Property, plant and equipment, net 269,240 253,144 Goodwill 203,459 194,604 Other intangible assets, net 38,640 33,971 Deferred income taxes – long-term 10,633 10,632 Right of use lease assets 404,495 405,755 Other long-term assets, net 73,760 82,207 Total assets $ 1,857,540 $ 1,932,089 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 106,614 $ 104,025 Lease liabilities, short-term 77,100 75,271 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 367,008 496,393 Total current liabilities 550,722 675,689 Lease liabilities, long-term 353,444 354,843 Other long-term liabilities 69,588 81,935 Shareholders' equity Preferred shares – 5,000 authorized; none issued — — Common shares, $1.00 par value – 150,000 authorized; 43,136 outstanding at 10/29/22 and 43,089 outstanding at 4/30/22 43,136 43,089 Capital in excess of par value 347,036 342,252 Retained earnings 495,003 431,181 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,517 ) (5,797 ) Total La-Z-Boy Incorporated shareholders' equity 874,658 810,725 Noncontrolling interests 9,128 8,897 Total equity 883,786 819,622 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,857,540 $ 1,932,089

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Six Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 10/29/2022 10/23/2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 85,719 $ 65,624 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities (Gain)/loss on disposal of assets 1 (3,151 ) (Gain)/loss on sale of investments 77 (218 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 694 (944 ) Depreciation and amortization 19,258 17,785 Amortization of right-of-use lease assets 38,580 34,368 Equity-based compensation expense 5,079 6,354 Change in deferred taxes 27 170 Change in receivables 19,550 (33,937 ) Change in inventories (36,771 ) (59,336 ) Change in other assets 4,890 (20,666 ) Change in payables 8,027 22,683 Change in lease liabilities (39,380 ) (34,598 ) Change in other liabilities (74,797 ) 21,300 Net cash provided by operating activities 30,954 15,434 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposals of assets 63 3,998 Capital expenditures (40,442 ) (33,314 ) Purchases of investments (4,714 ) (21,426 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 12,660 22,666 Acquisitions (11,705 ) (4,396 ) Net cash used for investing activities (44,138 ) (32,472 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on debt and finance lease liabilities (61 ) (60 ) Holdback payments for acquisition purchases (5,000 ) (13,500 ) Stock issued for stock and employee benefit plans, net of shares withheld for taxes (1,711 ) (1,870 ) Repurchases of common stock (5,004 ) (50,640 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (14,161 ) (13,398 ) Dividends paid to minority interest joint venture partners (1) — (1,260 ) Net cash used for financing activities (25,937 ) (80,728 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents (1,841 ) (330 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (40,962 ) (98,096 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 248,856 394,703 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 207,894 $ 296,607 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities Capital expenditures included in payables $ 4,251 $ 7,900





(1) Includes dividends paid to joint venture minority partners resulting from the repatriation of dividends from our foreign earnings that we no longer consider permanently reinvested.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 10/29/2022 10/23/2021 10/29/2022 10/23/2021 Sales Wholesale segment: Sales to external customers $ 319,613 $ 341,823 $ 643,341 $ 645,440 Intersegment sales 126,618 97,269 244,708 187,151 Wholesale segment sales 446,231 439,092 888,049 832,591 Retail segment sales 252,152 192,420 488,173 374,267 Corporate and Other: Sales to external customers 39,567 41,646 83,909 80,965 Intersegment sales 4,070 3,367 8,458 7,682 Corporate and Other sales 43,637 45,013 92,367 88,647 Eliminations (130,688 ) (100,636 ) (253,166 ) (194,833 ) Consolidated sales $ 611,332 $ 575,889 $ 1,215,423 $ 1,100,672 Operating Income (Loss) Wholesale segment $ 38,476 $ 43,128 $ 64,618 $ 61,459 Retail segment 41,500 23,962 79,652 44,400 Corporate and Other (18,093 ) (12,977 ) (29,744 ) (17,375 ) Consolidated operating income $ 61,883 $ 54,113 $ 114,526 $ 88,484

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 10/29/2022 10/23/2021 10/29/2022 10/23/2021 GAAP gross profit $ 260,736 $ 223,295 $ 502,196 $ 425,377 Purchase accounting charges - incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value 132 — 132 — Business realignment (gain)/charges (319 ) — 609 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 260,549 $ 223,295 $ 502,937 $ 425,377 GAAP SG&A $ 198,853 $ 169,182 $ 387,670 $ 336,893 Purchase accounting gain/(charges) - adjustment to the fair value of contingent consideration, amortization of intangible assets and retention agreements 550 (759 ) 298 (1,019 ) Business realignment gain — 3,277 — 3,277 Non-GAAP SG&A $ 199,403 $ 171,700 $ 387,968 $ 339,151 GAAP operating income $ 61,883 $ 54,113 $ 114,526 $ 88,484 Purchase accounting (gain)/charges (418 ) 759 (166 ) 1,019 Business realignment (gain)/charges (319 ) (3,277 ) 609 (3,277 ) Non-GAAP operating income $ 61,146 $ 51,595 $ 114,969 $ 86,226 GAAP income before income taxes $ 63,085 $ 55,008 $ 116,088 $ 89,092 Purchase accounting (gain)/charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense (372 ) 896 (27 ) 1,336 Business realignment (gain)/charges (319 ) (3,277 ) 609 (3,277 ) Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 62,394 $ 52,627 $ 116,670 $ 87,151 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 46,077 $ 39,516 $ 84,565 $ 64,082 Purchase accounting (gain)/charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A and interest expense (372 ) 896 (27 ) 1,336 Tax effect of purchase accounting (112 ) (105 ) (203 ) (219 ) Business realignment (gain)/charges (319 ) (3,277 ) 609 (3,277 ) Tax effect of business realignment 84 865 (160 ) 859 Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 45,357 $ 37,896 $ 84,784 $ 62,781 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share $ 1.07 $ 0.89 $ 1.96 $ 1.43 Purchase accounting (gain)/charges, net of tax, per share (0.01 ) 0.02 (0.01 ) 0.03 Business realignment (gain)/charges, net of tax, per share (0.01 ) (0.06 ) 0.01 (0.06 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share $ 1.05 $ 0.85 $ 1.96 $ 1.40

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) 10/29/2022 % of sales 10/23/2021 % of sales 10/29/2022 % of sales 10/23/2021 % of sales GAAP operating income (loss) Wholesale segment $ 38,476 8.6 % $ 43,128 9.8 % $ 64,618 7.3 % $ 61,459 7.4 % Retail segment 41,500 16.5 % 23,962 12.5 % 79,652 16.3 % 44,400 11.9 % Corporate and Other (18,093 ) N/M (12,977 ) N/M (29,744 ) N/M (17,375 ) N/M Consolidated GAAP operating income $ 61,883 10.1 % $ 54,113 9.4 % $ 114,526 9.4 % $ 88,484 8.0 % Non-GAAP items affecting operating income Wholesale segment $ (269 ) $ (3,217 ) $ 712 $ (3,157 ) Retail segment 132 — 132 — Corporate and Other (600 ) 699 (401 ) 899 Consolidated Non-GAAP items affecting operating income $ (737 ) $ (2,518 ) $ 443 $ (2,258 ) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) Wholesale segment $ 38,207 8.6 % $ 39,911 9.1 % $ 65,330 7.4 % $ 58,302 7.0 % Retail segment 41,632 16.5 % 23,962 12.5 % 79,784 16.3 % 44,400 11.9 % Corporate and Other (18,693 ) N/M (12,278 ) N/M (30,145 ) N/M (16,476 ) N/M Consolidated Non-GAAP operating income $ 61,146 10.0 % $ 51,595 9.0 % $ 114,969 9.5 % $ 86,226 7.8 % N/M - Not Meaningful



