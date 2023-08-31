La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, La-Z-Boy investors that purchase the stock on or after the 5th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.18 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.73 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, La-Z-Boy has a trailing yield of approximately 2.4% on its current stock price of $30.81. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether La-Z-Boy's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether La-Z-Boy can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. La-Z-Boy paid out just 22% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 22% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see La-Z-Boy's earnings per share have risen 14% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, La-Z-Boy has lifted its dividend by approximately 16% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid La-Z-Boy? It's great that La-Z-Boy is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while La-Z-Boy has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for La-Z-Boy and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

