La-Z-Boy Announces $1 Million in Furniture Donation to Frontline Nurses

From producing medical shields to making hospital gowns, a bunch of home design brands are giving back during the ongoing pandemic. Now, La-Z-Boy is joining in by donating furniture to nurses working on the frontline and rallying support for the medical community.

On Thursday, La-Z-Boy brand ambassador Kristen Bell took to Instagram to announce the furniture company's new "One Million Thanks" campaign. Created to honor health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, the campaign is encouraging the online community to create a million different ways to say "thank you" to health care workers. Anyone can join and help create a show of support for frontline medical workers by tagging #OneMillionThanks.

"People at home are passing their time and spreading joy in unique and creative ways," La-Z-Boy CEO Eli Winkler said in a press release. "We want to unite all that creativity floating around social media channels to collectively say 'thank you' to healthcare workers."

As part of the campaign, La-Z-Boy is donating a million dollars worth of furniture to nurses working in areas that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. They'll receive a free sofa, chair or recliner "to make life a bit more comfortable."

“I’m in awe of our country’s frontline healthcare workers and their continued selfless efforts," Bell said in a statement. "They have made countless personal sacrifices to care for our friends, families and loved ones. The La-Z-Boy ‘One Million Thanks’ campaign is our opportunity to show these American heroes our gratitude and offer them much-needed love and comfort with La-Z-Boy furniture.”

