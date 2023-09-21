La Voix says she is "humbled" by support as stolen van is found

A drag artist has thanked fans for spreading the word about her van being stolen, with the vehicle now found.

Former Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist La Voix said the van, taken from Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire, contained items worth £30,000.

She said it was located after someone saw a post that was extensively shared on social media and recognised it.

"I can't tell you all how humbled I am by the love," she said.

Bedfordshire Police had confirmed the van was reported stolen on Wednesday.

La Voix announced on her Instagram page that when she came off stage in Hereford on Wednesday night, she was told the van had been found.

She had made an emotional plea for its return and the post was shared by fellow drag artists The Vivienne and Bag A Chipz, as well as singer Jane McDonald and actress Claire Sweeney.

"Somebody saw all your amazing posts - I can't tell you all how humbled I am by the love, the messages the sharing of the posts, of the van, the registration all across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, it's been incredible and I think it's worked, someone saw the post, someone recognised the van - the registration," La Voix said.

"We are 99% certain nothing was taken out of the van, we still need to confirm this, but the van it's been located, we have it back in safe hands."

The artist said The Red Ambition Tour would continue later in Worcester, but would be "reduced" due to still not being reunited with her bespoke costumes, instruments, lighting and audio equipment.

"Thank you for your understanding," she added.

Once she returns home she will carry out a "full inventory".

"I can't tell you how happy I am, thank you so much."

