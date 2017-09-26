LA would support a US Winter Games, but it's complicated

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garrett, center, and LA 2024 Chairman Casey Wasserman pose for photos at the end of an International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. The IOC voted to ratify Los Angeles as the host city of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Paris as the host city of the 2024 Games. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) -- About the idea of the U.S. hosting a Winter Olympics: Well, it's complicated.

So says the leader of the team that brought the Summer Games back to the States - in Los Angeles for 2028.

At a news conference Tuesday, LA 2028 chairman Casey Wasserman said his team would be supportive of a bid to bring the Winter Games to the United States. The U.S. Olympic Committee is holding a media summit with winter-sports athletes in Park City, Utah, which would be a front runner if a bid for 2026 or 2030 were to go forward.

The USOC board will meet next month to discuss a possible bid.

Among the biggest challenges would be reworking details of an agreement struck recently between LA and the USOC that puts the marketing deals in the hands of LA for eight years leading up to those Olympics.