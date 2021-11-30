LA Sheriffs Serve Search Warrant at Marilyn Manson’s Home

On Monday, detectives of the Los Angeles County sheriff’s department searched Marilyn Manson’s apartment in West Hollywood. Manson was not home at the time, according to TMZ.

No other details about the search of Manson’s home have been released.

The search was related to an ongoing investigation of accusations by “Game of Thrones” actress Esme Bianco that Manson, real name Brian Warner, drugged and sexually assaulted her on several occasions in 2011, and had abused her prior to that, when they were in a consensual relationship. She filed a lawsuit filed against Manson in April.

Bianco is one of several women who have accused Manson of sexual assault — including Evan Rachel Wood. He has denied all of the accusations, saying in February, when Bianco and other accusers first went public, “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”