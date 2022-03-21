La Salle fires coach Ashley Howard after 4 difficult seasons

FILE - La Salle head coach Ashley Howard looks on from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Davidson on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Davidson, N.C. La Salle University head men's basketball coach Ashley Howard will not return next season, Vice President of Athletics and Recreation Brian Baptiste announced Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — La Salle fired coach Ashley Howard on Monday after four seasons without a winning record.

Howard, once a top assistant under Jay Wright at Villanova, went 45-71 in four seasons and finished 11-19 this season. The Explorers have been to just one NCAA Tournament since 1992 and have found little success in the Atlantic 10.

“Unfortunately, I was not able to lead the program to the heights and expectations that were set. I am better for my experience as a head coach at La Salle," Howard said Monday.

Associate head coach Kyle Griffin will serve as interim head coach.

Tom Gola, a three-time All-America, led the program to consecutive trips to the NCAA championship game in 1954 and 1955. The Explorers won the 1954 national championship and then, almost nothing after ’55. They won a single tournament game in 1983 and in 1990. They went to the tournament in 1992 and advanced to the Sweet 16 as the No. 13 seed in 2013.

