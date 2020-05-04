La Ronge checkpoint exemption creates 'loophole' to travel to the north, says councillor

The Town of La Ronge has received an exemption from the travel ban blanketing the north due to COVID-19 but La Ronge Councillor Jordan McPhail says the exemption doesn't make sense in the area.

There's only one road to La Ronge, and it passes through two other communities that are not exempt.

McPhail says once people are past the initial checkpoint, there's no way to enforce travel between the communities in the area.

"People have caught on in the event that they're getting to a check stop they're allowed to say that, 'I'm just going to La Ronge,' and with the exemption in place it doesn't matter whether they're really going to Air Ronge, the Lac La Ronge Indian Band. ...

"It's created a bit of a loophole."

Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said in a statement that people travelling to or from the Town of La Ronge or Stony Rapids are not allowed to stop in any other communities in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District.

The penalty for disobeying a public health order is $2,000 for individuals and $75,000 for businesses, the agency said.

McPhail voted against the motion asking for an exemption from the travel ban.

He said he wants the community's leadership to focus on the vulnerable in the community.

"My sole concern is the people that are living in overcrowded housing and not necessarily the people that are trying to access their home away from home."

Vast distances and low population

Matt Klassen, the head of a cottage owners-group in La Ronge, said earlier this week that the travel ban doesn't take into account the vast distances and low population in the north.

Klassen said he doesn't think a travel ban in necessary because there have been no recorded cases in the La Ronge area.

McPhail said the travel restrictions would still allow local people to go to their cabins.

"Really, this is advocating for a very select few," McPhail said.

On Sunday, the La Ronge council was set to meet with the government to discuss the checkpoint, and McPhail said he hoped neighbouring communities would be joining the call.