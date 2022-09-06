La Ronde temporarily offering services from Timmins Square

A Timmins organization has set up in a temporary home.

Centre Culturel La Ronde started providing its services from a location next to Winners at the Timmins Square on Aug. 29. It is expected that the services will continue to be offered there until the new building is ready in mid-2023.

"I really like that we are in Timmins Square. I feel that we're more exposed and that it's more publicity because we've even had people walk in to become members. And it's very easily accessible," said Lisa Bertrand, La Ronde executive director.

She said many people walked in after seeing the posters.

The organization offers a card club for people aged 50 or older every Tuesday. The art program has three classes — two for adults and one for kids aged six to 11. In addition, there are kids' yoga classes, a dance studio, and before and after school daycare.

She said the partnership with Timmins Square is great.

"I definitely think it's a really good move for La Ronde. The exposure allows us to be more accessible to the community," she said.

Some of the services are being offered at other locations.

Bingo, for example, is currently conducted in the basement of Paroisse Notre-Dame De La Paix at Commercial Ave.

La Ronde's longtime building suffered irreparable damage in a 2015 fire and was demolished in 2017. The organization has been operating out of the old St-Charles School at 120 Kent Ave., but that is scheduled to come down soon to make way for a new consolidated facility for Centre de santé communautaire de Timmins' (CSC Timmins).

The new building at the corner of Mountjoy and Algonquin is under construction.

"That's going to be gorgeous. It's going to be a great place for the community to come in and enjoy our French culture," Bertrand said.

She said the building will benefit the whole community.

"What an honour to be part of this history," she said about being part of La Ronde.

Earlier, Agnico Eagle donated $750,000 to the fundraising campaign. The campaign has garnered more than $6 million by July.

Bertrand is also looking for volunteers who can offer craft classes for kids. Interested people can contact her at DG@larondetimmins.ca.

Jinsh Rayaroth, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TimminsToday.com

